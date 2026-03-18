بعد أمريكا.. الأرجنتين تغادر «الصحة العالمية» وتفتح باب التشكيك في مستقبل المنظمة

In a development that deepens the debate over the future of international health governance, Argentina's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization has officially come into effect, making it the second country after the United States to take this path in a short period. This move reflects the rising trend of sovereignty in managing health issues and presents the organization with a highly sensitive political and financial test.

Sovereignty of Health Decisions

The Argentine Foreign Minister confirmed that his country is moving forward in reshaping its relationship with international health cooperation to preserve its national decision-making independence, noting that Buenos Aires will continue to work with its partners through bilateral and regional channels, rather than being tied to traditional institutional frameworks.

This trend reflects a broader shift among some countries, which have begun to view international partnerships from a perspective more closely linked to national sovereignty and less committed to multilateral systems.

From Washington to Buenos Aires

Argentina's withdrawal does not appear to be an isolated event; rather, it comes in a broader international context, following the United States' similar step at the beginning of 2026, which increases pressure on the World Health Organization and raises serious questions about its ability to maintain institutional cohesion and its leadership role in managing global health crises.

Financial and Operational Implications

The implications of these withdrawals are not limited to their political dimension but extend to financial and operational aspects, as the organization relies heavily on contributions from member states. Historically, the United States has been one of the largest funders of the organization, making its exit, along with a country the size of Argentina politically, a compounded challenge for the organization's ability to continue its programs efficiently.

A Test for the Organization's Future

The question now is no longer limited to the withdrawal of two countries, but whether the world is witnessing the beginning of a gradual decline in trust in multilateral organizations, or if we are facing a new reconfiguration of the international cooperation model, based on more flexible partnerships and less commitment to traditional frameworks.

Amid calls for health sovereignty and the need for global coordination that transcends borders, the World Health Organization stands at a pivotal moment that may force it to reassess its role and working mechanisms, and perhaps reinvent itself to keep pace with a rapidly changing world.