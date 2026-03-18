في تطور يعمّق الجدل حول مستقبل الحوكمة الصحية الدولية، دخل قرار الأرجنتين الانسحاب من منظمة الصحة العالمية حيّز التنفيذ رسمياً، لتصبح ثاني دولة بعد الولايات المتحدة تسلك هذا المسار خلال فترة قصيرة، في خطوة تعكس تصاعد النزعة السيادية في إدارة الملفات الصحية، وتضع المنظمة أمام اختبار سياسي ومالي بالغ الحساسية.

سيادة القرار الصحي

وأكد وزير الخارجية الأرجنتيني أن بلاده ماضية في إعادة صياغة علاقتها بالتعاون الصحي الدولي، بما يحفظ استقلال قرارها الوطني، مشيراً إلى أن بوينس آيرس ستواصل العمل مع شركائها عبر قنوات ثنائية وإقليمية، بدلاً من الارتباط بالأطر المؤسسية التقليدية.

ويعكس هذا التوجه تحوّلاً أوسع لدى بعض الدول، التي باتت تنظر إلى الشراكات الدولية من زاوية أكثر ارتباطاً بالسيادة الوطنية، وأقل التزاماً بالمنظومات متعددة الأطراف.

بعد أمريكا.. الأرجنتين تغادر «الصحة العالمية» وتفتح باب التشكيك في مستقبل المنظمة

من واشنطن إلى بوينس آيرس

انسحاب الأرجنتين لا يبدو حدثاً معزولاً، بل يأتي في سياق دولي أكثر اتساعاً، بعدما سبقتها الولايات المتحدة إلى الخطوة نفسها مطلع عام 2026، ما يضاعف الضغوط على منظمة الصحة العالمية، ويفتح الباب أمام تساؤلات جدية بشأن قدرتها على الحفاظ على تماسكها المؤسسي ودورها القيادي في إدارة الأزمات الصحية العالمية.

تداعيات مالية وتشغيلية

ولا تقتصر تداعيات هذه الانسحابات على بُعدها السياسي فقط، بل تمتد إلى الجانب المالي والتشغيلي، إذ تعتمد المنظمة بدرجة كبيرة على مساهمات الدول الأعضاء. وتاريخياً، شكّلت الولايات المتحدة أحد أكبر الممولين للمنظمة، ما يجعل خروجها، ومعها دولة بحجم الأرجنتين سياسياً، تحدياً مضاعفاً لقدرة المنظمة على مواصلة برامجها بكفاءة.

اختبار لمستقبل المنظمة

والسؤال المطروح اليوم لم يعد مقتصراً على انسحاب دولتين، بل على ما إذا كان العالم يشهد بداية تراجع تدريجي في الثقة بالمنظمات متعددة الأطراف، أم أننا أمام إعادة تشكيل جديدة لنموذج التعاون الدولي، تقوم على شراكات أكثر مرونة وأقل التزاماً بالأطر التقليدية.

وبين دعوات السيادة الصحية والحاجة إلى تنسيق عالمي عابر للحدود، تقف منظمة الصحة العالمية أمام لحظة مفصلية، قد تُجبرها على مراجعة دورها وآليات عملها، وربما إعادة ابتكار نفسها لمواكبة عالم يتغير بسرعة.