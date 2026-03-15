شهدت الأسواق والمراكز التجارية في جدة حركة شرائية متصاعدة مع اقتراب حلول عيد الفطر، وسط إقبال واسع من المتسوقين لاقتناء مستلزمات «كشخة العيد»، فيما تصدر «الشماغ» واجهة الأناقة الرجالية في السعودية.
ورصدت جولة ميدانية لـ«عكاظ» في أسواق البلد والمجمعات التجارية الكبرى حالة من النشاط الملحوظ بين محال المستلزمات الرجالية، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب خلال الأيام الأخيرة من شهر رمضان، وأكد عاملون في القطاع أن الـ72 ساعة التي تسبق العيد تمثل ذروة المبيعات، إذ يضخ المستهلكون نحو 40% من إنفاقهم السنوي على الأشمغة والغتر، مع توقعات بأن يتجاوز الاستهلاك 10 ملايين شماغ بنهاية العام.
معايير الاختيار
وفي قراءة لواقع السوق، أوضح مختصون في قطاع المنسوجات أن معايير الاختيار لدى المستهلك السعودي شهدت تحولاً ملحوظاً، إذ لم يعد الاسم التجاري وحده العامل الحاسم، بل أصبحت جودة النسيج والتقنيات المستخدمة في التصنيع من أبرز العوامل المؤثرة في قرار الشراء.
وأشار المختص في قطاع الأقمشة حمد شوك إلى أن السوق شهدت هذا الموسم طرح أشمغة بتقنيات حديثة، منها أنواع مقاومة للتجعد وأخرى مصنوعة من القطن المعالج، مبيناً أن المنافسة بين المنتج الوطني والمستورد أسهمت في تحسين الجودة وتوفير خيارات متنوعة للمستهلك.
نمو الطلب
من جهته، أكد المختص في تجارة المستلزمات الرجالية أيمن حمد أن فئة الشباب أصبحت المحرك الرئيس للسوق، إذ يفضلون الأشمغة خفيفة الوزن والتصاميم العصرية التي تجمع بين الطابع التقليدي واللمسة الحديثة، متوقعاً أن ينمو الطلب بنحو 5% مع توسع منصات التجارة الإلكترونية.
بدوره، أوضح التاجر إبراهيم دحمان أن سلاسل الإمداد هذا العام كانت أكثر مرونة في تلبية الطلب المرتفع، مشيراً إلى أن ثقة المستهلك بالأشمغة ذات الأطراف المتطابقة أسهمت في رفع وتيرة المبيعات، مؤكداً أن السوق السعودية تظل الأكبر والأكثر تأثيراً في المنطقة من حيث القيمة والتنوع.
وراوحت أسعار الأشمغة في الأسواق المحلية بين نحو 80 ريالاً للفئات المتوسطة الأكثر طلباً، وصولاً إلى 1500 ريال لبعض الماركات الفاخرة والإصدارات المحدودة، وسط رقابة من الجهات المختصة لضمان جودة المعروض ومنع أي تلاعب بالأسعار خلال موسم العيد.
The markets and shopping centers in Jeddah have witnessed a rising purchasing activity as Eid al-Fitr approaches, with a wide turnout from shoppers to acquire the essentials for "Eid attire," while the "ghutrah" has topped the men's elegance in Saudi Arabia.
A field tour by "Okaz" in the markets of the city and major shopping complexes observed a noticeable activity among men's accessories stores, amid a surge in demand during the last days of Ramadan. Workers in the sector confirmed that the 72 hours leading up to Eid represent the peak of sales, as consumers pump about 40% of their annual spending on ghutras and shemaghs, with expectations that consumption will exceed 10 million shemaghs by the end of the year.
Selection Criteria
In an analysis of the market reality, specialists in the textile sector clarified that the selection criteria for Saudi consumers have undergone a significant transformation. The brand name is no longer the sole decisive factor; rather, the quality of the fabric and the techniques used in manufacturing have become prominent influencing factors in the purchasing decision.
Textile specialist Hamad Shouk pointed out that this season the market has introduced shemaghs with modern technologies, including wrinkle-resistant types and others made from treated cotton, indicating that the competition between local and imported products has contributed to improving quality and providing diverse options for consumers.
Demand Growth
For his part, men's accessories trade specialist Ayman Hamad confirmed that the youth category has become the main driver of the market, as they prefer lightweight shemaghs and modern designs that blend traditional style with a contemporary touch, expecting demand to grow by about 5% with the expansion of e-commerce platforms.
For his part, trader Ibrahim Dahman explained that supply chains this year have been more flexible in meeting the high demand, noting that consumer confidence in shemaghs with matching edges has contributed to increasing sales, affirming that the Saudi market remains the largest and most influential in the region in terms of value and diversity.
The prices of shemaghs in local markets ranged from about 80 riyals for the most sought-after mid-range categories, reaching up to 1500 riyals for some luxury brands and limited editions, amid oversight from the relevant authorities to ensure the quality of the offerings and prevent any price manipulation during the Eid season.