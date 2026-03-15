شهدت الأسواق والمراكز التجارية في جدة حركة شرائية متصاعدة مع اقتراب حلول عيد الفطر، وسط إقبال واسع من المتسوقين لاقتناء مستلزمات «كشخة العيد»، فيما تصدر «الشماغ» واجهة الأناقة الرجالية في السعودية.


ورصدت جولة ميدانية لـ«عكاظ» في أسواق البلد والمجمعات التجارية الكبرى حالة من النشاط الملحوظ بين محال المستلزمات الرجالية، في ظل ارتفاع الطلب خلال الأيام الأخيرة من شهر رمضان، وأكد عاملون في القطاع أن الـ72 ساعة التي تسبق العيد تمثل ذروة المبيعات، إذ يضخ المستهلكون نحو 40% من إنفاقهم السنوي على الأشمغة والغتر، مع توقعات بأن يتجاوز الاستهلاك 10 ملايين شماغ بنهاية العام.

معايير الاختيار


وفي قراءة لواقع السوق، أوضح مختصون في قطاع المنسوجات أن معايير الاختيار لدى المستهلك السعودي شهدت تحولاً ملحوظاً، إذ لم يعد الاسم التجاري وحده العامل الحاسم، بل أصبحت جودة النسيج والتقنيات المستخدمة في التصنيع من أبرز العوامل المؤثرة في قرار الشراء.


وأشار المختص في قطاع الأقمشة حمد شوك إلى أن السوق شهدت هذا الموسم طرح أشمغة بتقنيات حديثة، منها أنواع مقاومة للتجعد وأخرى مصنوعة من القطن المعالج، مبيناً أن المنافسة بين المنتج الوطني والمستورد أسهمت في تحسين الجودة وتوفير خيارات متنوعة للمستهلك.

نمو الطلب


من جهته، أكد المختص في تجارة المستلزمات الرجالية أيمن حمد أن فئة الشباب أصبحت المحرك الرئيس للسوق، إذ يفضلون الأشمغة خفيفة الوزن والتصاميم العصرية التي تجمع بين الطابع التقليدي واللمسة الحديثة، متوقعاً أن ينمو الطلب بنحو 5% مع توسع منصات التجارة الإلكترونية.


بدوره، أوضح التاجر إبراهيم دحمان أن سلاسل الإمداد هذا العام كانت أكثر مرونة في تلبية الطلب المرتفع، مشيراً إلى أن ثقة المستهلك بالأشمغة ذات الأطراف المتطابقة أسهمت في رفع وتيرة المبيعات، مؤكداً أن السوق السعودية تظل الأكبر والأكثر تأثيراً في المنطقة من حيث القيمة والتنوع.


وراوحت أسعار الأشمغة في الأسواق المحلية بين نحو 80 ريالاً للفئات المتوسطة الأكثر طلباً، وصولاً إلى 1500 ريال لبعض الماركات الفاخرة والإصدارات المحدودة، وسط رقابة من الجهات المختصة لضمان جودة المعروض ومنع أي تلاعب بالأسعار خلال موسم العيد.