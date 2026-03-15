The markets and shopping centers in Jeddah have witnessed a rising purchasing activity as Eid al-Fitr approaches, with a wide turnout from shoppers to acquire the essentials for "Eid attire," while the "ghutrah" has topped the men's elegance in Saudi Arabia.



A field tour by "Okaz" in the markets of the city and major shopping complexes observed a noticeable activity among men's accessories stores, amid a surge in demand during the last days of Ramadan. Workers in the sector confirmed that the 72 hours leading up to Eid represent the peak of sales, as consumers pump about 40% of their annual spending on ghutras and shemaghs, with expectations that consumption will exceed 10 million shemaghs by the end of the year.

Selection Criteria



In an analysis of the market reality, specialists in the textile sector clarified that the selection criteria for Saudi consumers have undergone a significant transformation. The brand name is no longer the sole decisive factor; rather, the quality of the fabric and the techniques used in manufacturing have become prominent influencing factors in the purchasing decision.



Textile specialist Hamad Shouk pointed out that this season the market has introduced shemaghs with modern technologies, including wrinkle-resistant types and others made from treated cotton, indicating that the competition between local and imported products has contributed to improving quality and providing diverse options for consumers.

Demand Growth



For his part, men's accessories trade specialist Ayman Hamad confirmed that the youth category has become the main driver of the market, as they prefer lightweight shemaghs and modern designs that blend traditional style with a contemporary touch, expecting demand to grow by about 5% with the expansion of e-commerce platforms.



For his part, trader Ibrahim Dahman explained that supply chains this year have been more flexible in meeting the high demand, noting that consumer confidence in shemaghs with matching edges has contributed to increasing sales, affirming that the Saudi market remains the largest and most influential in the region in terms of value and diversity.



The prices of shemaghs in local markets ranged from about 80 riyals for the most sought-after mid-range categories, reaching up to 1500 riyals for some luxury brands and limited editions, amid oversight from the relevant authorities to ensure the quality of the offerings and prevent any price manipulation during the Eid season.