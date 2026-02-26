The Saudi Capital Market Authority has called in a statement for all interested parties, stakeholders, and participants in the financial market to express their views on the draft regulation for the direct listing of subsidiaries of companies listed in the main market, for a period of 30 calendar days ending on 8 Shawwal 1447 AH, corresponding to March 27, 2026.



Reducing Costs



The proposed project aims to enable subsidiaries of companies listed in the main market to directly list their shares in the main market without going through the initial public offering process, which shortens time and procedures and reduces costs associated with listing in the Saudi financial market. Additionally, it provides more investment opportunities in the Saudi financial market, contributing to deepening the market and enhancing the diversification of investment products, while maintaining high levels of transparency and protecting investors' rights.



Commitment to Disclosure



The proposed project emphasizes the importance of adhering to appropriate disclosure by regulating the requirements for registering shares in the main market, including the submission of a registration document to the authority. The project also includes organizing the information that must be included in the aforementioned registration document, such as clarifying the mechanism for determining the indicative share price and outlining the risks associated with this mechanism.