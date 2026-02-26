دعت هيئة السوق المالية السعودية في بيان، عموم المهتمين والمعنيين والمشاركين في السوق المالية لإبداء مرئياتهم حول مشروع تنظيم الإدراج المباشر للشركات التابعة للشركات المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية، وذلك لمدة 30 يوماً تقويمياً تنتهي بتاريخ 8 شوال 1447ه الموافق 27 مارس 2026.


تقليل التكاليف


ويهدف المشروع المقترح إلى تمكين الشركات التابعة للشركات المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية من إدراج أسهمها إدراجاً مباشراً في السوق الرئيسية دون المرور بعملية الطرح العام الأولي، ما يختصر الزمن والإجراءات ويقلل التكاليف المرتبطة بالإدراج في السوق المالية السعودية، إلى جانب إتاحة المزيد من الفرص الاستثمارية في السوق المالية السعودية بما يسهم في تعميق السوق وتعزيز تنويع المنتجات الاستثمارية، مع الحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على مستويات عالية من الشفافية وحماية حقوق المستثمرين.


الالتزام بالإفصاح


ويؤكد المشروع المقترح أهمية الالتزام بالإفصاح الملائم، من خلال تنظيم متطلبات تسجيل الأسهم في السوق الرئيسية، ومن ذلك تقديم مستند تسجيل إلى الهيئة، كما تضمن المشروع تنظيم المعلومات الواجب تضمينها في مستند التسجيل المشار إليه، ومن تلك المعلومات إيضاح آلية تحديد سعر السهم الاسترشادي، وبيان المخاطر المترتبة على هذه الآلية.