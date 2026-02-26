دعت هيئة السوق المالية السعودية في بيان، عموم المهتمين والمعنيين والمشاركين في السوق المالية لإبداء مرئياتهم حول مشروع تنظيم الإدراج المباشر للشركات التابعة للشركات المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية، وذلك لمدة 30 يوماً تقويمياً تنتهي بتاريخ 8 شوال 1447ه الموافق 27 مارس 2026.
تقليل التكاليف
ويهدف المشروع المقترح إلى تمكين الشركات التابعة للشركات المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية من إدراج أسهمها إدراجاً مباشراً في السوق الرئيسية دون المرور بعملية الطرح العام الأولي، ما يختصر الزمن والإجراءات ويقلل التكاليف المرتبطة بالإدراج في السوق المالية السعودية، إلى جانب إتاحة المزيد من الفرص الاستثمارية في السوق المالية السعودية بما يسهم في تعميق السوق وتعزيز تنويع المنتجات الاستثمارية، مع الحفاظ في الوقت ذاته على مستويات عالية من الشفافية وحماية حقوق المستثمرين.
الالتزام بالإفصاح
ويؤكد المشروع المقترح أهمية الالتزام بالإفصاح الملائم، من خلال تنظيم متطلبات تسجيل الأسهم في السوق الرئيسية، ومن ذلك تقديم مستند تسجيل إلى الهيئة، كما تضمن المشروع تنظيم المعلومات الواجب تضمينها في مستند التسجيل المشار إليه، ومن تلك المعلومات إيضاح آلية تحديد سعر السهم الاسترشادي، وبيان المخاطر المترتبة على هذه الآلية.
The Saudi Capital Market Authority has called in a statement for all interested parties, stakeholders, and participants in the financial market to express their views on the draft regulation for the direct listing of subsidiaries of companies listed in the main market, for a period of 30 calendar days ending on 8 Shawwal 1447 AH, corresponding to March 27, 2026.
Reducing Costs
The proposed project aims to enable subsidiaries of companies listed in the main market to directly list their shares in the main market without going through the initial public offering process, which shortens time and procedures and reduces costs associated with listing in the Saudi financial market. Additionally, it provides more investment opportunities in the Saudi financial market, contributing to deepening the market and enhancing the diversification of investment products, while maintaining high levels of transparency and protecting investors' rights.
Commitment to Disclosure
The proposed project emphasizes the importance of adhering to appropriate disclosure by regulating the requirements for registering shares in the main market, including the submission of a registration document to the authority. The project also includes organizing the information that must be included in the aforementioned registration document, such as clarifying the mechanism for determining the indicative share price and outlining the risks associated with this mechanism.