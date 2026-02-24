كشفت جولة «عكاظ» على أسواق ومراكز تجارية في جدة وجود وفرة وتنوع في منتجات البيض ومستويات أسعاره بمختلف أنواعه وأحجامه الصغيرة والكبيرة المحلية والمستوردة، بالتوازي مع زيادة الإقبال والطلب عليه في شهر رمضان المبارك.

التنوع في الكميات المعروضة يأتي بالتوازي مع التدرج في الأسعار.

وأظهرت جولة «عكاظ» أن أسعار البيض تبدأ من 14.99 ريال إلى 35.95 ريال في بعض الأصناف التي تتميز بكبر حجم البيضة.


وبحسب متعاملين، فإن أسعار البيض سواء المحلي أو المستورد تختلف تبعاً للشركات المنتجة له.


وأوضحوا، أن التنوع في الكميات المعروضة يأتي بالتوازي مع التدرج في الأسعار، بما يسمح للمستهلكين باختيار ما يحتاجونه من الأنواع المتعددة.


إقبال مكثف


وقال أحمد حكمي «متعامل»: منتج البيض من المنتجات التي أسعارها تتغير باستمرار، إضافة إلى الإقبال المكثف عليه خصوصا في شهر رمضان المبارك، كما يزداد ضخ المزارع والشركات المنتجة سواء داخل المملكة، أو المستوردين خارجها لمنتج البيض؛ لتغطية الاحتياجات.


وأضاف نواف محفوظ «متعامل»: «الأسواق والمراكز التجارية في المملكة عموما، وفي جدة خصوصاً تتميز بكثرة منتجات البيض، إضافة إلى طرح أسواق العروض السعرية، بالتوازي مع شهر رمضان، وتبدأ الأسعار من 14.99 ريال، 17.99 ريال، 21.99 ريال، 22.50 ريال، 23.50 ريال، 24.99 ريال، 29.95 ريال، إلى 35.95 ريال.


ارتفاع الطلب


وبين حماد علي (مسؤول مبيعات بأحد المراكز التجارية في جدة بقوله): «البيض من السلع المتغيرة أسعارها باستمرار، وارتفاع الطلب عليه خصوصا في شهر رمضان المبارك بالضروة يؤدي إلى حدوث تغيير في أسعاره، إضافة إلى عدة عوامل منها زيادة أسعار بعض الأعلاف، مع ارتفاع تكلفة الشحن من خارج المملكة في ما يخص البيض المستورد من الدول الأخرى، كما أن مدخلات أعلاف الدواجن المحلية تعتبر مستوردة، ومرتبطة بالأسعار العالمية، لذلك فهي متغيرة باستمرار».