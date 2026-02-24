“Okaz” tour revealed in markets and commercial centers in Jeddah the abundance and diversity of egg products and their price levels across various types and sizes, both local and imported, in parallel with the increased demand during the blessed month of Ramadan.

التنوع في الكميات المعروضة يأتي بالتوازي مع التدرج في الأسعار.

The “Okaz” tour showed that egg prices start from 14.99 riyals to 35.95 riyals for some varieties distinguished by the large size of the egg.



According to traders, the prices of both local and imported eggs vary depending on the producing companies.



They clarified that the diversity in the quantities offered comes in parallel with the variation in prices, allowing consumers to choose what they need from the multiple types.



Intensive Demand



Ahmad Hakmi, a trader, said: “Egg products are among those whose prices change constantly, in addition to the intensive demand for them, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan. The supply from farms and producing companies, whether inside the Kingdom or from importers outside, increases to meet the needs.”



Nawaf Mahfouz, another trader, added: “The markets and commercial centers in the Kingdom in general, and in Jeddah in particular, are characterized by the abundance of egg products, in addition to the launch of promotional price markets in parallel with the month of Ramadan. Prices start from 14.99 riyals, 17.99 riyals, 21.99 riyals, 22.50 riyals, 23.50 riyals, 24.99 riyals, 29.95 riyals, to 35.95 riyals.”



Increased Demand



Hamad Ali, a sales manager at one of the commercial centers in Jeddah, stated: “Eggs are among the goods whose prices change constantly, and the increased demand for them, especially during the blessed month of Ramadan, inevitably leads to changes in their prices. Additionally, several factors contribute to this, including the rising prices of some feed, along with the increased shipping costs from outside the Kingdom concerning imported eggs from other countries. Furthermore, the inputs for local poultry feed are considered imported and are linked to global prices, which is why they are constantly changing.”