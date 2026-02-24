أكّد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، أهمية تعزيز مسيرة العمل الاقتصادي والتنموي المشترك بين دول المجلس، من خلال المتابعة مع الدول الأعضاء، وتطوير آليات العمل بما ينسجم مع تطلعات دول المجلس لتحقيق مزيدٍ من الإنجازات الخليجية المشتركة، وصولًا إلى الوحدة الاقتصادية.
مستهدفات 2026
جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع داخلي، عقده البديوي، مع منتسبي الأمانة العامة المساعدة للشؤون الاقتصادية والتنموية،أمس, في مقر الأمانة العامة بالرياض.
واستعرض في بداية الاجتماع تقرير إنجازات الأمانة المساعدة لعام 2025م، وما تحقق من مبادرات وبرامج في القطاعات الاقتصادية والتنموية، وخطة العمل والمستهدفات لعام 2026م، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز مسيرة العمل المشترك بما يحقق التطلعات المنشودة.
ونوه الأمين العام إلى أهمية الاستمرار في وتيرة العطاء لتحقيق الأهداف المستقبلية المنشودة وتعزيز مسيرة مجلس التعاون.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, emphasized the importance of enhancing the joint economic and developmental work among the member states of the Council, through continuous follow-up with the member countries and developing work mechanisms that align with the aspirations of the Council's states to achieve more joint Gulf accomplishments, leading to economic unity.
Targets for 2026
This came during an internal meeting held by Al-Budaiwi with the members of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, yesterday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the meeting, he reviewed the achievements report of the Assistant Secretariat for the year 2025, including the initiatives and programs that have been accomplished in the economic and developmental sectors, as well as the work plan and targets for the year 2026, which aim to enhance the joint work path in a way that fulfills the desired aspirations.
The Secretary-General noted the importance of maintaining the pace of giving to achieve the desired future goals and to strengthen the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council.