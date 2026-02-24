The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Al-Budaiwi, emphasized the importance of enhancing the joint economic and developmental work among the member states of the Council, through continuous follow-up with the member countries and developing work mechanisms that align with the aspirations of the Council's states to achieve more joint Gulf accomplishments, leading to economic unity.

Targets for 2026



This came during an internal meeting held by Al-Budaiwi with the members of the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs, yesterday, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the meeting, he reviewed the achievements report of the Assistant Secretariat for the year 2025, including the initiatives and programs that have been accomplished in the economic and developmental sectors, as well as the work plan and targets for the year 2026, which aim to enhance the joint work path in a way that fulfills the desired aspirations.

The Secretary-General noted the importance of maintaining the pace of giving to achieve the desired future goals and to strengthen the path of the Gulf Cooperation Council.