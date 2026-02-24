أكّد الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم البديوي، أهمية تعزيز مسيرة العمل الاقتصادي والتنموي المشترك بين دول المجلس، من خلال المتابعة مع الدول الأعضاء، وتطوير آليات العمل بما ينسجم مع تطلعات دول المجلس لتحقيق مزيدٍ من الإنجازات الخليجية المشتركة، وصولًا إلى الوحدة الاقتصادية.

مستهدفات 2026


جاء ذلك خلال اجتماع داخلي، عقده البديوي، مع منتسبي الأمانة العامة المساعدة للشؤون الاقتصادية والتنموية،أمس, في مقر الأمانة العامة بالرياض.

واستعرض في بداية الاجتماع تقرير إنجازات الأمانة المساعدة لعام 2025م، وما تحقق من مبادرات وبرامج في القطاعات الاقتصادية والتنموية، وخطة العمل والمستهدفات لعام 2026م، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز مسيرة العمل المشترك بما يحقق التطلعات المنشودة.
ونوه الأمين العام إلى أهمية الاستمرار في وتيرة العطاء لتحقيق الأهداف المستقبلية المنشودة وتعزيز مسيرة مجلس التعاون.