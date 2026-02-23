The "Local Content and Government Procurement Authority" has allowed government entities to submit requests for exemptions from the contracting regulations with companies that do not have a regional headquarters within the Kingdom, through the "Etimad" platform, when they wish to contract with them for a project or multiple projects or for a specified period.



The authority clarified in a circular (which "Okaz" has reviewed) that the exemption request should be submitted to the Exemption Committee before announcing the competition or starting the contracting procedures, and within the specified time frame according to the regulatory guidelines, to ensure compliance with the legal requirements.



The approved rules stipulate that government entities are not allowed to contract with foreign companies that do not have a regional headquarters in the Kingdom or related parties, except after obtaining an exemption from the competent committee, as part of an approach aimed at enhancing the presence of global companies regionally within the Saudi market and raising the level of regulatory compliance.



The authority confirmed that providing the service through "Etimad" enables government entities to submit requests and follow them up electronically, which contributes to speeding up the study and decision-making processes, unifying submission channels, and reducing paperwork, in addition to supporting the efficiency of government spending and enhancing local content, and creating a fair competitive environment among companies operating in the Kingdom.