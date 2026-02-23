أتاحت «هيئة المحتوى المحلي والمشتريات الحكومية» للجهات الحكومية تقديم طلبات استثناء من ضوابط التعاقد مع الشركات التي لا تمتلك مقراً إقليمياً داخل المملكة، عبر منصة «اعتماد»، وذلك عند رغبتها في التعاقد معها لمشروع أو عدة مشاريع أو لفترة زمنية محددة.


وأوضحت الهيئة في تعميم (اطّلعت «عكاظ» على مضمونه)، أن طلب الاستثناء يُقدَّم إلى لجنة الاستثناء قبل طرح المنافسة أو البدء في إجراءات التعاقد، وخلال المدة الزمنية المحددة وفق الضوابط المنظمة، لضمان استيفاء المتطلبات النظامية.


وتنص القواعد المعتمدة على عدم جواز تعاقد الجهات الحكومية مع الشركات الأجنبية التي لا يوجد لها مقر إقليمي في المملكة أو أطراف ذات علاقة، إلا بعد الحصول على استثناء من اللجنة المختصة، في إطار توجه يهدف إلى تعزيز وجود الشركات العالمية إقليمياً داخل السوق السعودية ورفع مستوى الامتثال التنظيمي.


وأكدت الهيئة أن إتاحة الخدمة عبر «اعتماد» تمكّن الجهات الحكومية من رفع الطلبات ومتابعتها إلكترونياً، بما يسهم في تسريع إجراءات الدراسة والبت فيها، وتوحيد قنوات التقديم، وتقليل المعاملات الورقية، إلى جانب دعم كفاءة الإنفاق الحكومي وتعزيز المحتوى المحلي، وتهيئة بيئة تنافسية عادلة بين الشركات العاملة في المملكة.