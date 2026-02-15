شهدت مؤشرات وول ستريت الأسبوع الماضي ما يشبه قصتين متناقضتين: قطاع الصناعات حلق صعوداً إلى مستويات لافتة، بينما تعرضت أسهم التكنولوجيا والماليات لضغوط حادة تحت وطأة مخاوف متزايدة من تسارع تطورات الذكاء الاصطناعي وتأثيرها على نماذج العمل التقليدية.


وتزامن ذلك مع صدور بيانات اقتصادية متباينة عمّقت حالة الارتباك، رغم أن مؤشر S&P 500 نجح في الارتداد قليلاً بعد بيانات تضخم دعمت توقعات خفض الفائدة مستقبلاً، فإن هذا التحسن الخجول لم يكن كافياً لتعويض خسائر الأسبوع أو لطمأنة المستثمرين بأن الاحتياطي الفيدرالي بات مستعداً لخفض الفائدة الشهر القادم.

إغلاق قياسي


وفي المحصلة، تراجع مؤشر S&P 500 بنحو 1.4% خلال الأسبوع، وهبط مؤشر ناسداك 2%، بينما بدا أداء مؤشر داو جونز مختلفاً رغم خسارته 1.2%؛ إذ حقق مستوى إغلاق قياسياً يوم الثلاثاء. وكان من بين الرابحين في الداو شركة «Honeywell»، في حين جاءت «أبل» ضمن أبرز المتراجعين، وفقاً لما ذكرته شبكة «CNBC»، واطلعت عليه «العربية Busienss».

ضغوط بيع


ومع انتظار ما إذا كان صعود، الجمعة، سيتمكن من الصمود حتى افتتاح تداولات غد، يبرز 3 عوامل حرّكت الأسواق في الجلسات الخمس الماضية: وهي مخاوف الذكاء الاصطناعي التي تعصف بالأسهم، إذ شهد قطاع الماليات أسبوعاً قاسياً، بعدما تعرضت أسهم لضغوط بيع مكثفة إثر إعلان إحدى المنصات ميزة جديدة في التخطيط الضريبي المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي أثارت المخاوف حول مستقبل خدمات إدارة الثروات التقليدية. وبدأ الهبوط العنيف يوم الثلاثاء الماضي، واستمر لجلستين إضافيتين.

بيانات متضاربة


ثاني العوامل، رالي أولمبي يقود الصناعات للصعود، إذ واصلت أسهم كبرى شركات الصناعات أداءها اللافت، في ما يسمى بـ«رالي بحجم الألعاب الأولمبية». ويعزو البعض هذا الصعود إلى تراجع جاذبية أسهم التكنولوجيا الكبرى أو إلى الأداء القوي للاقتصاد الأمريكي أخيراً.


ثالث تلك العوامل، تضمنت بيانات اقتصادية متضاربة تزيد ضبابية الفائدة، إذ لم تساهم البيانات الاقتصادية الصادرة الأسبوع الماضي في توضيح الصورة بشأن قرار الفيدرالي المرتقب في مارس القادم، بل أكدت توقعات تثبيت أسعار الفائدة.