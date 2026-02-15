Last week, Wall Street indicators experienced what resembled two contradictory stories: the industrial sector soared to remarkable levels, while technology and financial stocks faced intense pressure under the weight of growing concerns about the rapid developments in artificial intelligence and their impact on traditional business models.



This coincided with the release of mixed economic data that deepened the state of confusion. Although the S&P 500 managed to bounce back slightly after inflation data supported future interest rate cut expectations, this timid improvement was not enough to offset the week's losses or reassure investors that the Federal Reserve is ready to cut rates next month.



Record Close



In summary, the S&P 500 fell by about 1.4% during the week, and the Nasdaq dropped by 2%, while the Dow Jones showed a different performance despite losing 1.2%; it achieved a record closing level on Tuesday. Among the winners in the Dow was Honeywell, while Apple was among the notable decliners, according to CNBC, as reported by Al Arabiya Business.



Sell-off Pressure



As the market awaits whether Friday's rise will hold until the opening of tomorrow's trading, three factors have influenced the markets over the past five sessions: the concerns about artificial intelligence that are shaking stocks, as the financial sector endured a tough week after stocks faced intense sell-off pressure following the announcement of a new feature in AI-supported tax planning by one of the platforms, raising fears about the future of traditional wealth management services. The sharp decline began last Tuesday and continued for two additional sessions.



Conflicting Data



The second factor is an Olympic rally driving industries upward, as shares of major industrial companies continued their remarkable performance in what is referred to as the "Olympic-sized rally." Some attribute this rise to the declining appeal of major tech stocks or to the strong performance of the U.S. economy recently.



The third factor included conflicting economic data that increases interest rate uncertainty, as the economic data released last week did not clarify the picture regarding the upcoming Fed decision in March, but rather confirmed expectations of holding interest rates steady.