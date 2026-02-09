سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري اليوم 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك مصر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.49 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع.


وفي البنك التجاري الدولي 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.44 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع. وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.46 جنيه للشراء، و12.54 جنيه للبيع.


تداولات أمس


وفي تداولات أمس، سجل متوسط سعر صرف الريال السعودي في البنك المركزي المصري 12.50 للشراء، 12.54 للبيع، وفي البنك الأهلي المصري سعر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع.


وبنك مصر 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع، وبنك الإسكندرية 12.49 جنيه للشراء،


12.54 جنيه للبيع، والبنك التجاري الدولي 12.48 جنيه للشراء، و12.53 جنيه للبيع، ومصرف أبوظبي التجاري 12.19 جنيه للشراء، 12.54 جنيه للبيع، وفي بنك البركة 12.44 جنيه للشراء، 12.53 جنيه للبيع.


وفي بنك قناة السويس 12.46 جنيه للشراء، 12.55 جنيه للبيع.