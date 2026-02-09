ارتفعت ​الأسهم الأوروبية، اليوم، مقتفية أثر الأسهم العالمية، التي تتعافى بعد موجة بيع الأسبوع الماضي، مع تقييم المستثمرين لنتائج بنك «يونيكريديت» الإيطالي والتطورات بشأن الصفقات.


وزاد مؤشر «​ستوكس 600» الأوروبي 0.5% إلى 620.12 نقطة بحلول الساعة 08:09 بتوقيت غرينتش.


أهداف جديدة


وتتعافى الأسهم العالمية من موجة التقلبات التي ​شهدتها الأسبوع الماضي، التي أثارتها المخاوف من أن ​نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الأحدث قد تزعزع استقرار شركات البرمجيات التقليدية، حتى في الوقت الذي حددت فيه شركات رائدة في هذا المجال أهدافاً جديدة للإنفاق من أجل تطوير هذه التكنولوجيا.


وساعد التعافي الذي حدث أخيراً مؤشر «ستوكس 600» على تسجيل مكاسب أسبوعية، ومع ذلك فمن المرجّح أن تظل ​حالة الضبابية التي تحيط بقطاع التكنولوجيا في محور اهتمام المستثمرين. وارتفع قطاع التكنولوجيا 1% اليوم.