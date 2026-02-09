European stocks rose today, following the trend of global stocks that are recovering after last week's sell-off, as investors assess the results of Italy's UniCredit Bank and developments regarding deals.



The European "Stoxx 600" index increased by 0.5% to 620.12 points by 08:09 GMT.



New Goals



Global stocks are recovering from the wave of volatility experienced last week, which was triggered by concerns that the latest artificial intelligence models could destabilize traditional software companies, even as leading firms in this field set new spending targets to develop this technology.



The recent recovery has helped the "Stoxx 600" index record weekly gains; however, the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the technology sector is likely to remain a focal point for investors. The technology sector rose by 1% today.