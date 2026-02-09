ارتفعت الأسهم الأوروبية، اليوم، مقتفية أثر الأسهم العالمية، التي تتعافى بعد موجة بيع الأسبوع الماضي، مع تقييم المستثمرين لنتائج بنك «يونيكريديت» الإيطالي والتطورات بشأن الصفقات.
وزاد مؤشر «ستوكس 600» الأوروبي 0.5% إلى 620.12 نقطة بحلول الساعة 08:09 بتوقيت غرينتش.
أهداف جديدة
وتتعافى الأسهم العالمية من موجة التقلبات التي شهدتها الأسبوع الماضي، التي أثارتها المخاوف من أن نماذج الذكاء الاصطناعي الأحدث قد تزعزع استقرار شركات البرمجيات التقليدية، حتى في الوقت الذي حددت فيه شركات رائدة في هذا المجال أهدافاً جديدة للإنفاق من أجل تطوير هذه التكنولوجيا.
وساعد التعافي الذي حدث أخيراً مؤشر «ستوكس 600» على تسجيل مكاسب أسبوعية، ومع ذلك فمن المرجّح أن تظل حالة الضبابية التي تحيط بقطاع التكنولوجيا في محور اهتمام المستثمرين. وارتفع قطاع التكنولوجيا 1% اليوم.
European stocks rose today, following the trend of global stocks that are recovering after last week's sell-off, as investors assess the results of Italy's UniCredit Bank and developments regarding deals.
The European "Stoxx 600" index increased by 0.5% to 620.12 points by 08:09 GMT.
New Goals
Global stocks are recovering from the wave of volatility experienced last week, which was triggered by concerns that the latest artificial intelligence models could destabilize traditional software companies, even as leading firms in this field set new spending targets to develop this technology.
The recent recovery has helped the "Stoxx 600" index record weekly gains; however, the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the technology sector is likely to remain a focal point for investors. The technology sector rose by 1% today.