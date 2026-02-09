أعلن رئيس الإدارة العامة للتنمية الوطنية في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة جيري تود، أن منتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص 2026، يهدف إلى تطوير قطاع خاص قادر على المنافسة، وإيجاد فرص للقطاع الخاص والمستثمرين والعاملين.


وأوضح تود خلال افتتاح المنتدى، أن هذا العام شهد تخصيص اجتماعات فردية مع الشركات لمشاركة الفرص الاستثمارية، موضحاً أن قيمة الفرص في قمة المنتدى تجاوزت 70 مليار ريال.


7 برامج


وبين تود أنه توجد إمكانية الوصول إلى أكثر من 120 فرصة استثمارية للتوطين عبر شاشات مخصصة، إضافة إلى وجود فرق متخصصة للمساعدة في استخدام هذه المنصة لتسجيل الاجتماعات مباشرة خلال اليومين القادمين.


وأشار إلى أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يوفر معلومات شاملة عن 7 برامج داعمة لجميع المساعي الاستثمارية.


4 طرق


وقال تود: «توجد 4 طرق للاستفادة من المنتدى، هي: حضور العروض وورش العمل في المناطق المختلفة للحصول على المعلومات المطلوبة والتعرف على الشركاء المحتملين، والاطلاع على شركات محفظة الصندوق وسؤالها عن برامجها وجهودها التي يمكن أن تساعد المستثمرين، وزيارة نقاط الفرص للاطلاع على الفرص المختلفة وعقد الاجتماعات المتنوعة، إضافة إلى التواصل مع أكثر من 100 شركة بدأت الاستثمار في المملكة يمكن الاطلاع على محفظتها الاستثمارية والاستفادة منها».