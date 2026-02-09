The Head of the General Administration for National Development at the Public Investment Fund, Jerry Todd, announced that the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum 2026 aims to develop a competitive private sector and create opportunities for the private sector, investors, and workers.



Todd clarified during the opening of the forum that this year saw the allocation of individual meetings with companies to share investment opportunities, noting that the value of opportunities at the forum summit exceeded 70 billion riyals.



7 Programs



Todd indicated that there is access to more than 120 investment opportunities for localization through dedicated screens, in addition to specialized teams available to assist in using this platform to schedule meetings directly over the next two days.



He pointed out that the Public Investment Fund provides comprehensive information about 7 supporting programs for all investment efforts.



4 Ways



Todd said: "There are 4 ways to benefit from the forum, which are: attending presentations and workshops in different areas to obtain the required information and get to know potential partners, reviewing the Fund's portfolio companies and asking them about their programs and efforts that can assist investors, visiting opportunity points to explore various opportunities and hold diverse meetings, in addition to connecting with more than 100 companies that have started investing in the Kingdom, where one can review their investment portfolio and benefit from it."