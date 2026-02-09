أعلن رئيس الإدارة العامة للتنمية الوطنية في صندوق الاستثمارات العامة جيري تود، أن منتدى صندوق الاستثمارات العامة والقطاع الخاص 2026، يهدف إلى تطوير قطاع خاص قادر على المنافسة، وإيجاد فرص للقطاع الخاص والمستثمرين والعاملين.
وأوضح تود خلال افتتاح المنتدى، أن هذا العام شهد تخصيص اجتماعات فردية مع الشركات لمشاركة الفرص الاستثمارية، موضحاً أن قيمة الفرص في قمة المنتدى تجاوزت 70 مليار ريال.
7 برامج
وبين تود أنه توجد إمكانية الوصول إلى أكثر من 120 فرصة استثمارية للتوطين عبر شاشات مخصصة، إضافة إلى وجود فرق متخصصة للمساعدة في استخدام هذه المنصة لتسجيل الاجتماعات مباشرة خلال اليومين القادمين.
وأشار إلى أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة يوفر معلومات شاملة عن 7 برامج داعمة لجميع المساعي الاستثمارية.
4 طرق
وقال تود: «توجد 4 طرق للاستفادة من المنتدى، هي: حضور العروض وورش العمل في المناطق المختلفة للحصول على المعلومات المطلوبة والتعرف على الشركاء المحتملين، والاطلاع على شركات محفظة الصندوق وسؤالها عن برامجها وجهودها التي يمكن أن تساعد المستثمرين، وزيارة نقاط الفرص للاطلاع على الفرص المختلفة وعقد الاجتماعات المتنوعة، إضافة إلى التواصل مع أكثر من 100 شركة بدأت الاستثمار في المملكة يمكن الاطلاع على محفظتها الاستثمارية والاستفادة منها».
The Head of the General Administration for National Development at the Public Investment Fund, Jerry Todd, announced that the Public Investment Fund and Private Sector Forum 2026 aims to develop a competitive private sector and create opportunities for the private sector, investors, and workers.
Todd clarified during the opening of the forum that this year saw the allocation of individual meetings with companies to share investment opportunities, noting that the value of opportunities at the forum summit exceeded 70 billion riyals.
7 Programs
Todd indicated that there is access to more than 120 investment opportunities for localization through dedicated screens, in addition to specialized teams available to assist in using this platform to schedule meetings directly over the next two days.
He pointed out that the Public Investment Fund provides comprehensive information about 7 supporting programs for all investment efforts.
4 Ways
Todd said: "There are 4 ways to benefit from the forum, which are: attending presentations and workshops in different areas to obtain the required information and get to know potential partners, reviewing the Fund's portfolio companies and asking them about their programs and efforts that can assist investors, visiting opportunity points to explore various opportunities and hold diverse meetings, in addition to connecting with more than 100 companies that have started investing in the Kingdom, where one can review their investment portfolio and benefit from it."