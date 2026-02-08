أكد وزير المالية محمد الجدعان إن استقرار الاقتصاد الكلي هو أساس النمو وليس عائقاً له، فيما يوفر الإطار المادي الموثوق، والأسس الواضحة للمدى المتوسط، والإدارة المنضبطة للدين مساحة للاستثمار والإصلاح، خصوصاً في ظروف دولية متقلبة.

وأضاف الجدعان، في كلمة له في مؤتمر العلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة، إن الإصلاحات الهيكلية يمكن أن توفر نتائج فقط في حال كانت المؤسسات قادرة على تنفيذ هذه الإصلاحات.

وأشار إلى أن مصداقية السياسات تأتي من التنفيذ والحوكمة والشفافية وليس من الخطط، والقدرة على ترجمة الاستراتيجيات والخطط إلى نتائج وآثار.