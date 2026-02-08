Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan confirmed that macroeconomic stability is the foundation of growth and not an obstacle to it, while providing a reliable fiscal framework, clear foundations for the medium term, and disciplined debt management creates space for investment and reform, especially in volatile international conditions.

Al-Jadaan added, in a speech at the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies, that structural reforms can only yield results if institutions are capable of implementing these reforms.

He pointed out that the credibility of policies comes from execution, governance, and transparency, not from plans, and the ability to translate strategies and plans into results and impacts.