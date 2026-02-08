قال محافظ بنك إنجلترا أندرو بيلي: إن العالم يشهد خلال الفترة الحالية اضطرابات سياسية وتجارية في ظل حالة عدم اليقين.

وأضاف بيلي، خلال النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026: إن الأسواق العالمية تواجه الكثير من التحديات حالياً، رغم أن الاقتصاد العالمي قد أظهر في السنوات القليلة الماضية قدرة كبيرة على إدارة التحولات.

وأوضح أن تكلفة المعيشة الحالية والظروف الموجودة في الأسواق هي أمر مهم، وذلك في ظل التعرض للمخاطر الاقتصادية والبحث عن الاستخدام الأمثل للتكنولوجيا المتاحة.

وأشار إلى أن الأسواق قد أصبحت أكثر حرصاً خلال إدارة التحولات الاقتصادية على مستوى العالم، خصوصاً أنه في بعض الحالات تؤثر هذه الإجراءات على الأسواق المالية.

وقال بيلي: إن التوسع في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي يمثل تحدياً جديداً للاقتصاد العالمي، وذلك في ظل تأثيره على آليات العمل بالأسواق.

وأضاف أن الحمائية التجارية وفرض الرسوم الجمركية أدى إلى اضطرابات سياسية وتجارية، إضافة إلى التأثير على السياسات المالية.