قال محافظ بنك إنجلترا أندرو بيلي: إن العالم يشهد خلال الفترة الحالية اضطرابات سياسية وتجارية في ظل حالة عدم اليقين.
وأضاف بيلي، خلال النسخة الثانية من مؤتمر العُلا لاقتصادات الأسواق الناشئة 2026: إن الأسواق العالمية تواجه الكثير من التحديات حالياً، رغم أن الاقتصاد العالمي قد أظهر في السنوات القليلة الماضية قدرة كبيرة على إدارة التحولات.
وأوضح أن تكلفة المعيشة الحالية والظروف الموجودة في الأسواق هي أمر مهم، وذلك في ظل التعرض للمخاطر الاقتصادية والبحث عن الاستخدام الأمثل للتكنولوجيا المتاحة.
وأشار إلى أن الأسواق قد أصبحت أكثر حرصاً خلال إدارة التحولات الاقتصادية على مستوى العالم، خصوصاً أنه في بعض الحالات تؤثر هذه الإجراءات على الأسواق المالية.
وقال بيلي: إن التوسع في استخدام الذكاء الاصطناعي يمثل تحدياً جديداً للاقتصاد العالمي، وذلك في ظل تأثيره على آليات العمل بالأسواق.
وأضاف أن الحمائية التجارية وفرض الرسوم الجمركية أدى إلى اضطرابات سياسية وتجارية، إضافة إلى التأثير على السياسات المالية.
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the world is currently witnessing political and trade disruptions amid a state of uncertainty.
Bailey added during the second edition of the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026 that global markets are facing many challenges at present, although the global economy has shown great resilience in managing transitions over the past few years.
He explained that the current cost of living and the conditions in the markets are significant, especially in light of exposure to economic risks and the search for optimal use of available technology.
He pointed out that markets have become more cautious in managing economic transitions worldwide, particularly since in some cases these measures affect financial markets.
Bailey stated that the expansion of artificial intelligence usage represents a new challenge for the global economy, given its impact on market mechanisms.
He added that trade protectionism and the imposition of tariffs have led to political and trade disruptions, in addition to affecting financial policies.