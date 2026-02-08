Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that the world is currently witnessing political and trade disruptions amid a state of uncertainty.

Bailey added during the second edition of the Al-Ula Conference for Emerging Market Economies 2026 that global markets are facing many challenges at present, although the global economy has shown great resilience in managing transitions over the past few years.

He explained that the current cost of living and the conditions in the markets are significant, especially in light of exposure to economic risks and the search for optimal use of available technology.

He pointed out that markets have become more cautious in managing economic transitions worldwide, particularly since in some cases these measures affect financial markets.

Bailey stated that the expansion of artificial intelligence usage represents a new challenge for the global economy, given its impact on market mechanisms.

He added that trade protectionism and the imposition of tariffs have led to political and trade disruptions, in addition to affecting financial policies.