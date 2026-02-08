شددت الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين والمحاسبين «سوكبا» على أهمية التزام مكاتب المحاسبة والمراجعة بتقديم الخطة التصحيحية للهيئة لمعالجة ملاحظات الفحص الدوري خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 20 يوم عمل من تاريخ طلب الهيئة، وذلك ضمن آلية تنظيمية جديدة تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية، وتعزيز جودة الأداء لدى مكاتب المراجعة والمحاسبة.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن الآلية تُلزم المكاتب بتقديم خطة تصحيحية شاملة تغطي جميع الملاحظات الواردة في تقرير الفحص النهائي، مع اعتمادها من المحاسب القانوني المسؤول، كما نصت الآلية على إخضاع الخطة لمراجعة مكتبية دقيقة للتأكد من ارتباط الإجراءات المقترحة بالملاحظات المسجلة، وتقييم كفاية وفعالية الإجراءات والمدة الزمنية المحددة لتنفيذ كل منها.
وتشمل الآلية متابعة مرحلية عبر تقارير دورية تُرفع من قبل المكاتب ومدعومة بالمستندات اللازمة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ زيارات ميدانية للتحقق من التطبيق الفعلي للإجراءات التصحيحية، وفحص عينات من الارتباطات المنفذة وأنظمة إدارة الجودة داخل المكاتب، وصولاً إلى التقييم النهائي الذي يحدد إغلاق ملف الفحص بعد التأكد من تصحيح جميع الملاحظات.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة المهنية والارتقاء بجودة الارتباطات المنفذة من قبل مكاتب المراجعة والمحاسبة، والحرص على الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية المعتمدة؛ مما يسهم في ترسيخ الثقة في مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة ودعم سلامة المخرجات المحاسبية، مما يسهم في تعزيز ممكنات الاقتصاد الوطني.
The Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA) emphasized the importance of accounting and auditing firms' commitment to submitting a corrective action plan to the organization to address the observations from the periodic inspection within a period not exceeding 20 working days from the date of the organization's request. This is part of a new regulatory mechanism aimed at raising the level of compliance with professional standards and enhancing the quality of performance among auditing and accounting firms.
The organization clarified that the mechanism requires firms to submit a comprehensive corrective action plan covering all the observations mentioned in the final inspection report, with approval from the responsible certified accountant. The mechanism also stipulates that the plan be subjected to a thorough desk review to ensure that the proposed actions are related to the recorded observations and to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the actions and the specified timeframe for implementing each one.
The mechanism includes phased follow-up through periodic reports submitted by the firms, supported by the necessary documentation, in addition to conducting field visits to verify the actual implementation of the corrective actions, and examining samples of the executed engagements and quality management systems within the firms, leading to a final evaluation that determines the closure of the inspection file after ensuring that all observations have been corrected.
This step is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance professional oversight and improve the quality of engagements executed by auditing and accounting firms, while ensuring compliance with the approved professional standards; this contributes to building trust in the accounting and auditing profession and supports the integrity of accounting outputs, thereby enhancing the capabilities of the national economy.