The Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA) emphasized the importance of accounting and auditing firms' commitment to submitting a corrective action plan to the organization to address the observations from the periodic inspection within a period not exceeding 20 working days from the date of the organization's request. This is part of a new regulatory mechanism aimed at raising the level of compliance with professional standards and enhancing the quality of performance among auditing and accounting firms.

The organization clarified that the mechanism requires firms to submit a comprehensive corrective action plan covering all the observations mentioned in the final inspection report, with approval from the responsible certified accountant. The mechanism also stipulates that the plan be subjected to a thorough desk review to ensure that the proposed actions are related to the recorded observations and to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of the actions and the specified timeframe for implementing each one.

The mechanism includes phased follow-up through periodic reports submitted by the firms, supported by the necessary documentation, in addition to conducting field visits to verify the actual implementation of the corrective actions, and examining samples of the executed engagements and quality management systems within the firms, leading to a final evaluation that determines the closure of the inspection file after ensuring that all observations have been corrected.

This step is part of the organization's ongoing efforts to enhance professional oversight and improve the quality of engagements executed by auditing and accounting firms, while ensuring compliance with the approved professional standards; this contributes to building trust in the accounting and auditing profession and supports the integrity of accounting outputs, thereby enhancing the capabilities of the national economy.