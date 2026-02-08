شددت الهيئة السعودية للمراجعين والمحاسبين «سوكبا» على أهمية التزام مكاتب المحاسبة والمراجعة بتقديم الخطة التصحيحية للهيئة لمعالجة ملاحظات الفحص الدوري خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 20 يوم عمل من تاريخ طلب الهيئة، وذلك ضمن آلية تنظيمية جديدة تهدف إلى رفع مستوى الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية، وتعزيز جودة الأداء لدى مكاتب المراجعة والمحاسبة.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن الآلية تُلزم المكاتب بتقديم خطة تصحيحية شاملة تغطي جميع الملاحظات الواردة في تقرير الفحص النهائي، مع اعتمادها من المحاسب القانوني المسؤول، كما نصت الآلية على إخضاع الخطة لمراجعة مكتبية دقيقة للتأكد من ارتباط الإجراءات المقترحة بالملاحظات المسجلة، وتقييم كفاية وفعالية الإجراءات والمدة الزمنية المحددة لتنفيذ كل منها.

وتشمل الآلية متابعة مرحلية عبر تقارير دورية تُرفع من قبل المكاتب ومدعومة بالمستندات اللازمة، إضافة إلى تنفيذ زيارات ميدانية للتحقق من التطبيق الفعلي للإجراءات التصحيحية، وفحص عينات من الارتباطات المنفذة وأنظمة إدارة الجودة داخل المكاتب، وصولاً إلى التقييم النهائي الذي يحدد إغلاق ملف الفحص بعد التأكد من تصحيح جميع الملاحظات.

وتأتي هذه الخطوة ضمن جهود الهيئة المستمرة لتعزيز الرقابة المهنية والارتقاء بجودة الارتباطات المنفذة من قبل مكاتب المراجعة والمحاسبة، والحرص على الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية المعتمدة؛ مما يسهم في ترسيخ الثقة في مهنة المحاسبة والمراجعة ودعم سلامة المخرجات المحاسبية، مما يسهم في تعزيز ممكنات الاقتصاد الوطني.