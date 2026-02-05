تراجعت عوائد السندات الأمريكية خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع تقييم بيانات أظهرت ضعف سوق العمل في الولايات المتحدة.
وهبط العائد على السندات العشرية -العائد القياسي- بمقدار 4.6 نقطة أساس إلى 4.232%.
أما العائد على سندات الخزانة لأجل عامين -الأكثر حساسية لتغيرات أسعار الفائدة- فانخفض 5.5 نقطة أساس إلى 3.504%، كما تراجع العائد على نظيرتها لأجل 30 عامًا بمقدار 2.9 نقطة إلى 4.886%.
وكشفت بيانات صدرت اليوم، ارتفاع عدد طلبات إعانة البطالة بما يفوق التوقعات، إلى جانب زيادة عمليات تسريح العمالة في الولايات المتحدة بوتيرة حادة خلال شهر يناير.
The yields on U.S. bonds declined during trading today (Thursday), as data revealed weakness in the labor market in the United States.
The yield on the ten-year bonds - the benchmark yield - fell by 4.6 basis points to 4.232%.
Meanwhile, the yield on the two-year Treasury bonds - which are more sensitive to changes in interest rates - decreased by 5.5 basis points to 3.504%, and the yield on the 30-year bonds dropped by 2.9 basis points to 4.886%.
Data released today showed an increase in unemployment claims that exceeded expectations, along with a sharp rise in layoffs in the United States during the month of January.