تراجعت عوائد السندات الأمريكية خلال تعاملاتها اليوم (الخميس)، مع تقييم بيانات أظهرت ضعف سوق العمل في الولايات المتحدة.


وهبط العائد على السندات العشرية -العائد القياسي- بمقدار 4.6 نقطة أساس إلى 4.232%.


أما العائد على سندات الخزانة لأجل عامين -الأكثر حساسية لتغيرات أسعار الفائدة- فانخفض 5.5 نقطة أساس إلى 3.504%، كما تراجع العائد على نظيرتها لأجل 30 عامًا بمقدار 2.9 نقطة إلى 4.886%.


وكشفت بيانات صدرت اليوم، ارتفاع عدد طلبات إعانة البطالة بما يفوق التوقعات، إلى جانب زيادة عمليات تسريح العمالة في الولايات المتحدة بوتيرة حادة خلال شهر يناير.