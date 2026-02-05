The yields on U.S. bonds declined during trading today (Thursday), as data revealed weakness in the labor market in the United States.



The yield on the ten-year bonds - the benchmark yield - fell by 4.6 basis points to 4.232%.



Meanwhile, the yield on the two-year Treasury bonds - which are more sensitive to changes in interest rates - decreased by 5.5 basis points to 3.504%, and the yield on the 30-year bonds dropped by 2.9 basis points to 4.886%.



Data released today showed an increase in unemployment claims that exceeded expectations, along with a sharp rise in layoffs in the United States during the month of January.