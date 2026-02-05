عمقت أسعار النفط خسائرها اليوم (الخميس)، مع ترقب الأسواق المحادثات المقرر إجراؤها بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في سلطنة عمان غداً (الجمعة)، من أجل التوصل لاتفاق ينهي التوترات المتصاعدة أخيراً بين البلدين.
وتراجعت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر أبريل بنسبة 2.55% أو 1.77 دولار إلى 67.69 دولار للبرميل، بعد انخفاضها في وقت سابق إلى 67.52 دولار.
فيما هبطت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم مارس بنسبة 2.60% أو 1.68 دولار إلى 63.47 دولار، بعدما لامست 63.23 دولار في وقت سابق من التداولات.
وبعد تقارير أشارت إلى احتمال انهيار المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، أكد البلدان عزمهما المضي قدماً في إجراء المفاوضات، لمناقشة البرنامج النووي الإيراني وعدد من القضايا الخلافية بين البلدين، مما قلل من علاوة المخاطر.
ويتابع المستثمرون هذه المفاوضات «الهشة» عن قرب وسط مخاوف من عدم توصل الجانبين إلى اتفاق، وعزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تنفيذ تهديداته بضرب إيران على أي حال.
Oil prices deepened their losses today (Thursday), as markets await the talks scheduled to take place between the United States and Iran in Oman tomorrow (Friday), in an effort to reach an agreement that ends the recently escalating tensions between the two countries.
Futures prices for Brent crude for April delivery fell by 2.55% or $1.77 to $67.69 per barrel, after earlier dropping to $67.52.
Meanwhile, futures prices for WTI crude for March delivery decreased by 2.60% or $1.68 to $63.47, after touching $63.23 earlier in the trading session.
After reports indicated the possibility of the talks between Washington and Tehran collapsing, both countries confirmed their intention to proceed with negotiations to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and several contentious issues between them, which reduced the risk premium.
Investors are closely monitoring these "fragile" negotiations amid fears that the two sides may not reach an agreement, and President Donald Trump’s determination to carry out his threats to strike Iran regardless.