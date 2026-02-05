Oil prices deepened their losses today (Thursday), as markets await the talks scheduled to take place between the United States and Iran in Oman tomorrow (Friday), in an effort to reach an agreement that ends the recently escalating tensions between the two countries.

Futures prices for Brent crude for April delivery fell by 2.55% or $1.77 to $67.69 per barrel, after earlier dropping to $67.52.

Meanwhile, futures prices for WTI crude for March delivery decreased by 2.60% or $1.68 to $63.47, after touching $63.23 earlier in the trading session.

After reports indicated the possibility of the talks between Washington and Tehran collapsing, both countries confirmed their intention to proceed with negotiations to discuss the Iranian nuclear program and several contentious issues between them, which reduced the risk premium.

Investors are closely monitoring these "fragile" negotiations amid fears that the two sides may not reach an agreement, and President Donald Trump’s determination to carry out his threats to strike Iran regardless.