عمقت أسعار النفط خسائرها اليوم (الخميس)، مع ترقب الأسواق المحادثات المقرر إجراؤها بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران في سلطنة عمان غداً (الجمعة)، من أجل التوصل لاتفاق ينهي التوترات المتصاعدة أخيراً بين البلدين.

وتراجعت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «برنت» تسليم شهر أبريل بنسبة 2.55% أو 1.77 دولار إلى 67.69 دولار للبرميل، بعد انخفاضها في وقت سابق إلى 67.52 دولار.

فيما هبطت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام «نايمكس» تسليم مارس بنسبة 2.60% أو 1.68 دولار إلى 63.47 دولار، بعدما لامست 63.23 دولار في وقت سابق من التداولات.

وبعد تقارير أشارت إلى احتمال انهيار المحادثات بين واشنطن وطهران، أكد البلدان عزمهما المضي قدماً في إجراء المفاوضات، لمناقشة البرنامج النووي الإيراني وعدد من القضايا الخلافية بين البلدين، مما قلل من علاوة المخاطر.

ويتابع المستثمرون هذه المفاوضات «الهشة» عن قرب وسط مخاوف من عدم توصل الجانبين إلى اتفاق، وعزم الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب على تنفيذ تهديداته بضرب إيران على أي حال.