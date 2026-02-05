• The new flagship store embodies Beyond One's commitment to driving digital transformation, enhancing consumer choices, and elevating the customer experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

• Through the "Silent Tunnel," the store offers a unique space that allows customers to escape digital noise and reconnect with themselves.

• Sir Richard Branson officially opened Virgin Mobile's flagship store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on January 28, 2026, in the Al-Sulaimaniyah neighborhood of Riyadh.

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia has opened its new flagship store in Riyadh, marking a significant milestone in Beyond One's journey and reinforcing the group's long-term commitment to the rapidly evolving telecommunications and digital transformation market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new flagship store represents an important growth point for Virgin Mobile in the Saudi market, reflecting its customer-centric digital approach through a premium physical retail experience. The store is designed to be an immersive destination based on experience, combining seamless connectivity, clear packages, and the distinctive service spirit of Virgin Mobile, in a space designed around how customers prefer to communicate today.

This opening also underscores Beyond One's strategic focus on Saudi Arabia as a priority growth market, aligning with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 aimed at building an advanced digital society, fostering innovation, and raising service standards in vital sectors, including telecommunications.

Yareb Al-Sayegh, CEO of Beyond One in Saudi Arabia, stated: “The opening of this flagship store represents more than just a milestone in the retail journey; it reflects Beyond One's belief in the Kingdom's digital future and our commitment to delivering services that place customers at the heart of everything we do.” By translating Virgin Mobile's digital philosophy into a physical space, we are redefining the communication experience in support of the Kingdom's vision for innovation, expanding choices, and providing world-class services.

In a world characterized by increasing constant connectivity, digital noise, and superficial interactions, Virgin Mobile continues to emphasize the importance of genuine and purposeful communication. This philosophy is embodied in the "Silent Tunnel" within the store, a dedicated space that offers visitors a chance for temporary disconnection, rebalancing, and self-connection. This experience reinforces Virgin Mobile's vision of true communication as stemming from within, positioning the brand beyond being just a mobile service provider to being an enabler of more conscious and authentic moments.

The flagship store was officially opened by Sir Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, who joined Beyond One and Virgin Mobile leaders at the launch event held in Riyadh. The event was attended by several senior executives, media representatives, influencers, and partners to celebrate this significant milestone and the continued growth of Virgin Mobile in the Kingdom.

Commenting on Virgin's journey in the retail sector, Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin Group, said: “Since opening the first Virgin Records store in 1976, we have been committed to creating unique retail spaces that bring people together and provide a complete experience. It’s wonderful to see that after 50 years, this spirit is still present. The vision of the new Virgin Mobile flagship store in Riyadh has confirmed that for me.”

The new flagship store sets a new standard for the telecommunications retail experience in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, combining bold design, immersive experiences, and advanced digital services to provide a sophisticated and welcoming environment. As Virgin Mobile continues to develop its presence across the Kingdom, this store stands out as a symbol of innovation, customer empowerment, and Beyond One's long-term commitment to Saudi Arabia's digital future.