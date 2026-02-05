• المتجر الرئيسي الجديد يجسّد التزام بيوند ون بدفع التحول الرقمي، وتعزيز خيارات المستهلكين، والارتقاء بتجربة العملاء في المملكة العربية السعودية

• من خلال «النفق الصامت»، يقدّم المتجر مساحة فريدة تتيح للعملاء الابتعاد عن الضجيج الرقمي وإعادة التواصل مع أنفسهم

• افتتح السير ريتشارد برانسون رسميًا المتجر الرئيسي لفيرجن موبايل في المملكة العربية السعودية بتاريخ 28 يناير 2026 في حي السليمانية بالرياض

افتتحت فيرجن موبايل السعودية متجرها الرئيسي الجديد في الرياض، في خطوة تمثل محطة بارزة لمسيرة بيوند ون، وتعزز التزام المجموعة طويل الأمد بسوق الاتصالات والتحول الرقمي سريع التطور في المملكة العربية السعودية.

ويمثل المتجر الرئيسي الجديد نقطة نمو مهمة لفيرجن موبايل في السوق السعودي، حيث يعكس نهجها الرقمي المرتكز على العميل من خلال تجربة تجزئة فعلية راقية. وقد صُمم المتجر ليكون وجهة غامرة قائمة على التجربة، تجمع بين الاتصال السلس، والباقات الواضحة، وروح الخدمة المميزة لفيرجن موبايل، في مساحة مصممة حول الطريقة التي يفضّل بها العملاء التواصل اليوم.

كما يؤكد هذا الافتتاح التركيز الإستراتيجي لبيوند ون على المملكة العربية السعودية بوصفها سوقًا ذا أولوية للنمو، وانسجامها مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 الهادفة إلى بناء مجتمع رقمي متقدم، وتعزيز الابتكار، ورفع معايير الخدمات في القطاعات الحيوية، بما في ذلك قطاع الاتصالات.

وقال يعرب الصايغ، الرئيس التنفيذي لبيوند ون في المملكة العربية السعودية: «يمثل افتتاح هذا المتجر الرئيسي أكثر من مجرد محطة في مسار التجزئة، فهو يعكس إيمان بيوند ون بمستقبل المملكة الرقمي والتزامنا بتقديم خدمات تضع العملاء في صميم كل ما نقوم به». ومن خلال ترجمة فلسفة فيرجن موبايل الرقمية إلى مساحة فعلية، نعيد تعريف تجربة الاتصال بما يدعم رؤية المملكة للابتكار، وتوسيع الخيارات، وتقديم خدمات عالمية المستوى.

وفي عالم يتسم بازدياد الاتصال المستمر، والضجيج الرقمي، والتفاعلات السطحية، تواصل فيرجن موبايل التأكيد على أهمية التواصل الحقيقي والهادف. وتتجسد هذه الفلسفة في «النفق الصامت» داخل المتجر، وهو مساحة مخصصة تتيح للزوار فرصة الانفصال المؤقت، وإعادة التوازن، والتواصل مع الذات. وتعزز هذه التجربة رؤية فيرجن موبايل للتواصل الحقيقي باعتباره نابعًا من الداخل، لتضع العلامة التجارية في موقع يتجاوز كونها مزودًا لخدمات الهاتف المحمول، إلى كونها ممكنًا للحظات أكثر وعيًا وصدقًا.

وقد افتتح المتجر الرئيسي رسميًا السير ريتشارد برانسون، مؤسس مجموعة فيرجن، الذي شارك قيادات بيوند ون وفيرجن موبايل في حفل الإطلاق الذي أُقيم في الرياض. وشهد الحدث حضور عدد من كبار التنفيذيين، وممثلي وسائل الإعلام، والمؤثرين، والشركاء، للاحتفاء بهذه المحطة المهمة والاحتفال باستمرار نمو فيرجن موبايل في المملكة.

وفي تعليقه على مسيرة فيرجن في قطاع التجزئة، قال ريتشارد برانسون، مؤسس مجموعة فيرجن: «منذ افتتاح أول متجر لفيرجن ريكوردز في عام 1976، حرصنا على ابتكار مساحات تجزئة فريدة تجمع الناس وتقدم تجربة متكاملة. ومن الرائع أن نرى بعد 50 عامًا أن هذه الروح ما زالت حاضرة. إن رؤية المتجر الرئيسي الجديد لفيرجن موبايل في الرياض أكدت لي ذلك».

ويضع المتجر الرئيسي الجديد معيارًا جديدًا لتجربة تجزئة الاتصالات في المملكة العربية السعودية، من خلال الجمع بين التصميم الجريء، والتجارب الغامرة، والخدمات الرقمية المتقدمة، لتقديم بيئة راقية ومرحبة. ومع استمرار فيرجن موبايل في تطوير حضورها في مختلف أنحاء المملكة، يبرز هذا المتجر كرمز للابتكار، وتمكين العملاء، والتزام بيوند ون طويل الأمد بمستقبل السعودية الرقمي.