عُقد الاجتماع الـ64 للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة عبر الاتصال المرئي الأحد 13 شعبان 1447، الموافق 1 فبراير 2026، واستعرضت خلاله اللجنة بيانات إنتاج البترول الخام لشهري نوفمبر وديسمبر 2025، منوهة بالتزام الدول الأعضاء في منظمة أوبك والدول المنتجة من خارجها المشاركة في إعلان التعاون.


وجددت اللجنة التأكيد على الأهمية البالغة لتحقيق الالتزام الكامل والتعويض، كما راجعت جداول التعويض المحدثة.

تعديلات الإنتاج


وأكَّدت اللجنة استمرارها في مراقبة مدى الالتزام بتعديلات الإنتاج التي اتفق عليها في الاجتماع الوزاري الـ38 للدول الأعضاء في المنظمة والدول المنتجة من خارجها المشاركة في إعلان التعاون، الذي عُقد في 5 ديسمبر من عام 2024، وبتعديلات الإنتاج التطوعية الإضافية التي أعلنت عنها بعض الدول الأعضاء في المنظمة والدول المنتجة من خارجها المشاركة في إعلان التعاون، وفقاً لما اتفق عليه في الاجتماع الـ52 للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة الذي عُقد في 1 فبراير من عام 2024.

5 أبريل الاجتماع القادم


وتحتفظ لجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة بصلاحية عقد اجتماعات إضافية، أو الدعوة لعقد الاجتماع الوزاري للدول الأعضاء في منظمة أوبك والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، استناداً إلى ما اتُفق عليه خلال الاجتماع الوزاري الـ38 للدول الأعضاء في المنظمة والدول المنتجة المشاركة من خارجها، الذي عُقد في 5 ديسمبر 2024.


وتقرر عقد الاجتماع القادم للجنة الرقابة الوزارية المشتركة (الاجتماع الـ65) في 5 أبريل 2026.