The 64th meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee was held via video conference on Sunday, 13 Sha'ban 1447, corresponding to February 1, 2026. During the meeting, the committee reviewed the crude oil production data for November and December 2025, highlighting the commitment of the member countries of OPEC and the participating non-OPEC producing countries in the Declaration of Cooperation.



The committee reiterated the utmost importance of achieving full compliance and compensation, and reviewed the updated compensation schedules.



Production Adjustments



The committee confirmed its continued monitoring of the compliance with the production adjustments agreed upon at the 38th ministerial meeting of the member countries of the organization and the participating non-OPEC producing countries in the Declaration of Cooperation, which was held on December 5, 2024, as well as the additional voluntary production adjustments announced by some member countries of the organization and the participating non-OPEC producing countries, in accordance with what was agreed upon at the 52nd meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee held on February 1, 2024.



Next Meeting on April 5



The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee retains the authority to hold additional meetings or to call for a ministerial meeting of the member countries of OPEC and the participating non-OPEC producing countries, based on what was agreed upon during the 38th ministerial meeting of the member countries of the organization and the participating non-OPEC producing countries, which was held on December 5, 2024.



The next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (the 65th meeting) is scheduled for April 5, 2026.