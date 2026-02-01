The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) confirmed that the Kingdom is one of the first countries globally to work on establishing a scientific and reliable methodology for measuring the size and value of e-commerce according to the best international standards and practices.



This came during a workshop held as part of the 68th regular meeting of the E-Commerce Council, which was attended by 25 government entities, chaired by the Minister of Commerce, Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi, along with several council members.



Framework



Experts from UNCTAD indicated that the organization is working with the Kingdom on a comprehensive framework to measure the size and value of e-commerce and digital trade in the Kingdom, in addition to assessing the extent of digital trade adoption, measuring transaction values, sector growth, enhancing competitiveness, and promoting digital economy policies to improve the efficiency of government services directed at the business sector.



Pioneering Position



The council formed a working group chaired by its secretariat and including 11 government entities to follow up on the implementation of the project with UNCTAD, which is expected to place the Kingdom in a pioneering position globally due to its comprehensiveness in measuring the size of e-commerce across all classifications according to internationally recognized definitions.



The meeting included discussions on the council's work and cooperation initiatives with several international organizations and relevant government entities aimed at facilitating e-commerce, identifying necessary regulatory and procedural reforms.



Participants in the regular meeting were briefed on the General Transport Authority's plan to address the high demand during the seasons (Ramadan season), indicating that periods of holidays and national occasions witness a significant increase in the volume of orders through online stores, contributing to a rise in postal shipment volumes during these seasons.



Service Efficiency



The authority indicated that its plan will contribute to enhancing the efficiency of services provided during the Ramadan season, improving the quality of postal services and beneficiary satisfaction, and establishing governance to work with relevant entities and parties. It noted that e-commerce shipments for the Ramadan season increased by 18% last year, recording 26 million shipments compared to 22 million shipments in Ramadan 2024, while complaints registered during Ramadan 2024 decreased from 4,330 complaints to 1,700 complaints in the previous Ramadan.



It is worth mentioning that the E-Commerce Council, since its establishment in 2018, has been responsible for proposing policies and legislation, overseeing the (E-Commerce Stimulus) program, coordinating with relevant entities to unify efforts, eliminating obstacles facing e-commerce, and ensuring the effective implementation of the program's projects and recommendations.