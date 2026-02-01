أكدت منظمة الأمم المتحدة للتجارة والتنمية (الأونكتاد) أن المملكة من أوائل الدول عالميّاً التي عملت على إيجاد منهجية علمية وموثوقة لقياس حجم وقيمة التجارة الإلكترونية وفقاً لأفضل المعايير والممارسات الدولية.


جاء ذلك خلال ورشة عمل عقدت ضمن أعمال الاجتماع الدوري الـ(68) لمجلس التجارة الإلكترونية، الذي شاركت فيه 25 جهة حكومية برئاسة وزير التجارة الدكتور ماجد القصبي، وعدد من أعضاء المجلس.


إطار عمل


وأشار خبراء «الأونكتاد» إلى أن المنظمة تعمل مع المملكة على إطار عمل شامل لقياس حجم وقيمة التجارة الإلكترونية والرقمية في المملكة، إلى جانب تقييم مدى تبني التجارة الرقمية، وقياس قيمة المعاملات، ونمو القطاع، وتحسين تنافسيته، وتعزيز سياسات الاقتصاد الرقمي ورفع كفاءة الخدمات الحكومية الموجهة لقطاع الأعمال.


موقع ريادي


وشكّل المجلس فريق عمل برئاسة أمانته وعضوية 11 جهة حكومية لمتابعة تنفيذ أعمال المشروع مع «الأونكتاد»، الذي من شأنه وضع المملكة في موقع ريادي على المستوى العالمي نتيجة لشموليته لآليات قياس حجم التجارة الإلكترونية بجميع تصنيفاتها وفق التعاريف المعتمدة عالميّاً.


وشمل الاجتماع مناقشة أعمال ومبادرات تعاون المجلس مع عدد من المنظمات الدولية والجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة بهدف تيسير التجارة الإلكترونية، وتحديد الإصلاحات التنظيمية والإجرائية اللازمة.


واطلع المشاركون في الاجتماع الدوري على خطة الهيئة العامة للنقل لمواجهة الطلب العالي في المواسم (موسم رمضان)، وبينت الهيئة أن فترات الأعياد والمناسبات الوطنية تشهد زيادة كبيرة في حجم الطلبات عن طريق المتاجر الإلكترونية، مما يسهم في ارتفاع حجم شحنات البريد خلال هذه المواسم.


كفاءة الخدمات


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن خطتها ستسهم في تعزيز كفاءة الخدمات المقدمة خلال موسم رمضان، ورفع جودة الخدمات البريدية ورضى المستفيدين، وإيجاد حوكمة للعمل مع الجهات والأطراف ذات العلاقة، مبيّنة أن شحنات التجارة الإلكترونية لموسم رمضان ارتفعت العام الماضي 18% إذ سجلت 26 مليون شحنة مقارنة بـ22 مليون شحنة في رمضان 2024، فيما تقلصت الشكاوى المسجلة في موسم رمضان 2024 من 4330 شكوى إلى 1700 شكوى رمضان الماضي.


يذكر أن مجلس التجارة الإلكترونية منذ تأسيسه في 2018 يتولى مهمات اقتراح السياسات والتشريعات والإشراف على برنامج (تحفيز التجارة الإلكترونية)، والتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة لتوحيد الجهود، والتخلص من العوائق التي تواجه التجارة الإلكترونية، وضمان التنفيذ الفاعل لمشاريع البرنامج وتوصياته.