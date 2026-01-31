صعد الدولار، في آخر تداولات له، بعد ترشيح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عضو ‍مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي السابق كيفن وارش لمنصب الرئيس القادم للمجلس، وذلك في ظل تعافي العملة الأمريكية من موجة بيع حادة شهدتها في وقت سابق من الأسبوع.


سلة العملات

وارتفع مؤشر الدولار، الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية مقابل سلة من العملات تشمل الين ‌واليورو، بما يعادل 0.79 ‌% إلى 96.93 نقطة، بينما انخفض اليورو 0.79 % إلى 1.1874 دولار.

وعزز الدولار مكاسبه بعد بيانات أظهرت ارتفاع أسعار المنتجين الأمريكيين بأكثر من المتوقع في ديسمبر الماضي؛ إذ يبدو أن الشركات نقلت التكاليف المرتفعة الناتجة عن الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات إلى المستهلكين.

خسارة أسبوعية

وانخفض الين 0.89 % مقابل العملة الأمريكية إلى 154.‌49 للدولار، ومع ذلك، لا يزال الدولار متجهًا نحو تسجيل خسارة أسبوعية تعادل 0.8 % مقابل العملة اليابانية.

وشهد الين ارتفاعاً حاداً خلال الأسبوع الماضي بعد أن ألمح صناع السياسات في اليابان إلى إمكانية التدخل في سوق العملات مع الولايات المتحدة لدعم العملة. التي تراجعت إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ نحو 18 شهراً.