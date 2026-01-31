The dollar rose in its latest trading after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh for the next chair of the board, amid a recovery of the American currency from a sharp sell-off earlier in the week.



Basket of Currencies

The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, increased by 0.79% to 96.93 points, while the euro fell by 0.79% to $1.1874.

The dollar strengthened its gains after data showed that U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in December; it appears that companies passed on the higher costs resulting from tariffs on imports to consumers.

Weekly Loss

The yen fell by 0.89% against the U.S. dollar to 154.49 per dollar; however, the dollar is still on track to record a weekly loss of 0.8% against the Japanese currency.

The yen experienced a sharp rise last week after policymakers in Japan hinted at the possibility of intervening in the currency market with the United States to support the currency, which had fallen to its lowest levels in nearly 18 months.