صعد الدولار، في آخر تداولات له، بعد ترشيح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب عضو مجلس الاحتياطي الاتحادي السابق كيفن وارش لمنصب الرئيس القادم للمجلس، وذلك في ظل تعافي العملة الأمريكية من موجة بيع حادة شهدتها في وقت سابق من الأسبوع.
سلة العملات
وارتفع مؤشر الدولار، الذي يقيس أداء العملة الأمريكية مقابل سلة من العملات تشمل الين واليورو، بما يعادل 0.79 % إلى 96.93 نقطة، بينما انخفض اليورو 0.79 % إلى 1.1874 دولار.
وعزز الدولار مكاسبه بعد بيانات أظهرت ارتفاع أسعار المنتجين الأمريكيين بأكثر من المتوقع في ديسمبر الماضي؛ إذ يبدو أن الشركات نقلت التكاليف المرتفعة الناتجة عن الرسوم الجمركية على الواردات إلى المستهلكين.
خسارة أسبوعية
وانخفض الين 0.89 % مقابل العملة الأمريكية إلى 154.49 للدولار، ومع ذلك، لا يزال الدولار متجهًا نحو تسجيل خسارة أسبوعية تعادل 0.8 % مقابل العملة اليابانية.
وشهد الين ارتفاعاً حاداً خلال الأسبوع الماضي بعد أن ألمح صناع السياسات في اليابان إلى إمكانية التدخل في سوق العملات مع الولايات المتحدة لدعم العملة. التي تراجعت إلى أدنى مستوياتها منذ نحو 18 شهراً.
The dollar rose in its latest trading after U.S. President Donald Trump nominated former Federal Reserve Board member Kevin Warsh for the next chair of the board, amid a recovery of the American currency from a sharp sell-off earlier in the week.
Basket of Currencies
The dollar index, which measures the performance of the U.S. currency against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, increased by 0.79% to 96.93 points, while the euro fell by 0.79% to $1.1874.
The dollar strengthened its gains after data showed that U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in December; it appears that companies passed on the higher costs resulting from tariffs on imports to consumers.
Weekly Loss
The yen fell by 0.89% against the U.S. dollar to 154.49 per dollar; however, the dollar is still on track to record a weekly loss of 0.8% against the Japanese currency.
The yen experienced a sharp rise last week after policymakers in Japan hinted at the possibility of intervening in the currency market with the United States to support the currency, which had fallen to its lowest levels in nearly 18 months.