نفذت السلطات القضائية في ألمانيا اليوم، حملة مداهمة في مبانٍ تابعة لمصرف «دويتشه بنك» في مدينتي فرانكفورت وبرلين للاشتباه في غسل أموال.


وقال الادعاء العام في فرانكفورت: «إن الاتهامات موجّهة إلى مسؤولين وموظفين مجهولي الهوية في أكبر مصرف تجاري في ألمانيا».


عملية تفتيش


وقال متحدث باسم الادعاء العام: «لا يمكن الإدلاء بمزيد من التفاصيل بشأن خلفية العلاقات التجارية، أو المعاملات التي جرت عبر دويتشه بنك وحجمها، أو بشأن الشركات المعنية نفسها».


من جانبه، أوضح متحدث باسم «دويتشه بنك» بقوله: «نؤكد أن مكتب المدعي العام في فرانكفورت يُجري حالياً عملية تفتيش في مقر دويتشه بنك، وأن المصرف يتعاون بشكل كامل مع الادعاء العام، ونرجو تفهّمكم لعدم قدرتنا على الإدلاء بتصريحات أخرى في الوقت الراهن».


علاقات تجارية


ويتولى الادعاء العام في فرانكفورت، المتخصص في الجرائم الاقتصادية، التحقيقات في الواقعة بالاشتراك مع المكتب الاتحادي للتحقيقات الجنائية التابع للشرطة الألمانية.


وتعود خلفية القضية إلى علاقات تجارية سابقة للمصرف مع شركات أجنبية يُشتبه بدورها في ممارسة غسل الأموال، وكان الهدف من عمليات التفتيش ضبط أدلة إضافية.


يذكر أن «دويتشه بنك» تعرض مراراً للانتقادات بسبب اتهامات له بعدم التدقيق بما يكفي في قضايا غسل الأموال، والتأخر في تقديم بلاغات بشأن المعاملات المشبوهة.