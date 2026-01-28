The judicial authorities in Germany today carried out a raid on buildings belonging to Deutsche Bank in the cities of Frankfurt and Berlin on suspicion of money laundering.



The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt stated: "The charges are directed at unidentified officials and employees in Germany's largest commercial bank."



Search Operation



A spokesperson for the public prosecutor's office said: "No further details can be provided regarding the background of the business relationships, or the transactions that took place through Deutsche Bank and their volume, or regarding the companies involved themselves."



For its part, a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank clarified: "We confirm that the public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt is currently conducting a search at Deutsche Bank's headquarters, and the bank is fully cooperating with the public prosecutor's office. We ask for your understanding regarding our inability to make further statements at this time."



Business Relationships



The public prosecutor's office in Frankfurt, which specializes in economic crimes, is conducting the investigations in collaboration with the Federal Criminal Police Office of the German police.



The background of the case relates to previous business relationships of the bank with foreign companies suspected of being involved in money laundering, and the aim of the searches was to seize additional evidence.



It is worth mentioning that Deutsche Bank has faced repeated criticism for allegations of not adequately scrutinizing money laundering cases and for delays in reporting suspicious transactions.