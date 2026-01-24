The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States increased during the week ending January 23, according to recently released data, while the number of natural gas drilling rigs remained stable.



This data suggests a potential relative stability in U.S. production of oil and natural gas in the near term, at a time when global fuel prices are experiencing wide fluctuations due to geopolitical developments and adverse weather conditions in winter.



Despite the increase in the number of oil rigs in 8 of the last 12 weeks, there was a net decline of 3 rigs, and the number of natural gas rigs also decreased by the same amount during the same period.



Highest Level



In terms of prices, oil prices rose at settlement to their highest levels in over a week in the last session, after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran by imposing additional sanctions on ships transporting its oil and announced the deployment of a naval fleet towards the Middle Eastern country.



Weekly Gains



Brent crude futures for March delivery increased by $1.82, or 2.8%, to $65.88 per barrel at settlement, the highest level since January 14.



West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.71, or 2.9%, to $61.07 per barrel, also the highest level in over a week. Both crude types achieved weekly gains exceeding 2.5%.