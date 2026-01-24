زاد عدد منصات التنقيب عن النفط في الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في الثالث والعشرين من يناير الجاري، وفقاً لبيانات صدرت أخيراً، في حين استقرت منصات التنقيب عن الغاز الطبيعي.


وتشير هذه البيانات إلى استقرار نسبي محتمل في الإنتاج الأمريكي من النفط والغاز الطبيعي على المدى القريب، في وقت تشهد فيه الأسعار العالمية للمحروقات تقلبات واسعة بسبب التطورات الجيوسياسية، وسوء الأحوال الجوية في فصل الشتاء.


ورغم ارتفاع عدد منصات النفط في 8 من آخر 12 أسبوعاً إلا أنه سجل انخفاضاً صافياً قدره 3 منصات، كما تراجع عدد منصات الغاز الطبيعي بالقدر نفسه خلال الفترة ذاتها.


أعلى مستوى


وعلى صعيد الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط عند التسوية إلى أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أسبوع في آخر جلسة لها، بعد أن كثف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطه على إيران، من خلال فرض مزيد من العقوبات على السفن التي ‍تنقل نفطها، وأعلن توجه أسطول حربي نحو الدولة الواقعة بالشرق الأوسط.


مكاسب أسبوعية


وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر مارس القادم 1.82 دولار، أو 2.8%، إلى 65.88 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 14 يناير الجاري.


وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.71 دولار، أو 2.9%، إلى 61.⁠07 دولار للبرميل، وهو أعلى مستوى أيضاً منذ أكثر من أسبوع. وحقق كلا الخامين مكاسب أسبوعية تجاوزت 2.5%.