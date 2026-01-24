زاد عدد منصات التنقيب عن النفط في الولايات المتحدة خلال الأسبوع المنتهي في الثالث والعشرين من يناير الجاري، وفقاً لبيانات صدرت أخيراً، في حين استقرت منصات التنقيب عن الغاز الطبيعي.
وتشير هذه البيانات إلى استقرار نسبي محتمل في الإنتاج الأمريكي من النفط والغاز الطبيعي على المدى القريب، في وقت تشهد فيه الأسعار العالمية للمحروقات تقلبات واسعة بسبب التطورات الجيوسياسية، وسوء الأحوال الجوية في فصل الشتاء.
ورغم ارتفاع عدد منصات النفط في 8 من آخر 12 أسبوعاً إلا أنه سجل انخفاضاً صافياً قدره 3 منصات، كما تراجع عدد منصات الغاز الطبيعي بالقدر نفسه خلال الفترة ذاتها.
أعلى مستوى
وعلى صعيد الأسعار، ارتفعت أسعار النفط عند التسوية إلى أعلى مستوياتها في أكثر من أسبوع في آخر جلسة لها، بعد أن كثف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ضغوطه على إيران، من خلال فرض مزيد من العقوبات على السفن التي تنقل نفطها، وأعلن توجه أسطول حربي نحو الدولة الواقعة بالشرق الأوسط.
مكاسب أسبوعية
وزادت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت تسليم شهر مارس القادم 1.82 دولار، أو 2.8%، إلى 65.88 دولار للبرميل عند التسوية، وهو أعلى مستوى منذ 14 يناير الجاري.
وصعد خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 1.71 دولار، أو 2.9%، إلى 61.07 دولار للبرميل، وهو أعلى مستوى أيضاً منذ أكثر من أسبوع. وحقق كلا الخامين مكاسب أسبوعية تجاوزت 2.5%.
The number of oil drilling rigs in the United States increased during the week ending January 23, according to recently released data, while the number of natural gas drilling rigs remained stable.
This data suggests a potential relative stability in U.S. production of oil and natural gas in the near term, at a time when global fuel prices are experiencing wide fluctuations due to geopolitical developments and adverse weather conditions in winter.
Despite the increase in the number of oil rigs in 8 of the last 12 weeks, there was a net decline of 3 rigs, and the number of natural gas rigs also decreased by the same amount during the same period.
Highest Level
In terms of prices, oil prices rose at settlement to their highest levels in over a week in the last session, after U.S. President Donald Trump intensified pressure on Iran by imposing additional sanctions on ships transporting its oil and announced the deployment of a naval fleet towards the Middle Eastern country.
Weekly Gains
Brent crude futures for March delivery increased by $1.82, or 2.8%, to $65.88 per barrel at settlement, the highest level since January 14.
West Texas Intermediate crude rose by $1.71, or 2.9%, to $61.07 per barrel, also the highest level in over a week. Both crude types achieved weekly gains exceeding 2.5%.