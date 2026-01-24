أعلنت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «فيتش» تعديل النظرة المستقبلية لتركيا إلى «إيجابية» وأبقت على تصنيفها عند «BB-».
وأوضحت الوكالة أن تعديل النظرة المستقبلية يعكس مزيداً من التراجع في نقاط الضعف الخارجية نتيجة لارتفاع أسعار صرف العملات الأجنبية بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع.
وأكد نائب الرئيس التركي جودت يلماز، في تصريحات خلال يناير الجاري، أن البلاد ملتزمة بمواصلة سياساتها الاقتصادية المعتمدة على تشديد نقدي ومالي لخفض التضخم. وأشار إلى إمكانية إدخال تعديلات طفيفة على البرنامج دون تغيير مساره الأساسي.
انخفاض التضخم
وتتوقع الحكومة أن ينخفض التضخم إلى 16% بحلول نهاية العام الحالي، ضمن نطاق يراوح بين 13 و19%، على أن يتراجع إلى 9% في 2027. ويتوقع البنك المركزي أن يراوح التضخم بين 13 و19% بنهاية عام 2026.
وتتبع تركيا سياسات تعتمد على تشديد نقدي ومالي منذ أكثر من عامين لتقليل ضغوط الأسعار، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع تكاليف التمويل والاقتراض التي أثقلت كاهل الشركات والأسر. وتراجع التضخم ببطء لكن بشكل مطرد خلال العام الماضي، إلا أنه لا يزال مرتفعاً عند 31%.
سياسات نقدية
وأطلقت تركيا البرنامج الاقتصادي الحالي في 2023 بعد انتهاج سياسات نقدية غير تقليدية تميل بشدة للتيسير النقدي لتحفيز النمو، لكنها أدت إلى ارتفاع حاد في التضخم وتراجع بالغ في قيمة الليرة.
ويهدف البرنامج إلى كبح توقعات ارتفاع التضخم مع تعزيز الإنتاج والصادرات؛ لمعالجة العجز القائم منذ فترة طويلة في ميزان المعاملات الجارية.
وبعد أن رفع البنك المركزي أسعار الفائدة إلى ما وصل إلى 50% في 2024، قللها على مدى أغلب العام الماضي ليصل المعدل الأساسي إلى 38%.
The credit rating agency "Fitch" announced the adjustment of Turkey's outlook to "Positive" while maintaining its rating at "BB-".
The agency explained that the adjustment of the outlook reflects a further decline in external vulnerabilities due to the faster-than-expected rise in foreign exchange rates.
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz confirmed in statements made during January that the country is committed to continuing its economic policies based on monetary and fiscal tightening to reduce inflation. He indicated the possibility of making slight adjustments to the program without changing its fundamental course.
Decline in Inflation
The government expects inflation to drop to 16% by the end of this year, within a range of 13% to 19%, and to decrease to 9% by 2027. The central bank anticipates inflation will range between 13% and 19% by the end of 2026.
Turkey has been following policies based on monetary and fiscal tightening for over two years to alleviate price pressures, which has led to increased financing and borrowing costs that have burdened companies and households. Inflation has slowly but steadily decreased over the past year, yet it remains high at 31%.
Monetary Policies
Turkey launched its current economic program in 2023 after adopting unconventional monetary policies that heavily leaned towards monetary easing to stimulate growth, which resulted in a sharp rise in inflation and a significant decline in the value of the lira.
The program aims to curb inflation expectations while boosting production and exports to address the long-standing deficit in the current account balance.
After the central bank raised interest rates to 50% in 2024, it reduced them throughout most of last year, bringing the base rate down to 38%.