The credit rating agency "Fitch" announced the adjustment of Turkey's outlook to "Positive" while maintaining its rating at "BB-".



The agency explained that the adjustment of the outlook reflects a further decline in external vulnerabilities due to the faster-than-expected rise in foreign exchange rates.



Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz confirmed in statements made during January that the country is committed to continuing its economic policies based on monetary and fiscal tightening to reduce inflation. He indicated the possibility of making slight adjustments to the program without changing its fundamental course.



Decline in Inflation



The government expects inflation to drop to 16% by the end of this year, within a range of 13% to 19%, and to decrease to 9% by 2027. The central bank anticipates inflation will range between 13% and 19% by the end of 2026.



Turkey has been following policies based on monetary and fiscal tightening for over two years to alleviate price pressures, which has led to increased financing and borrowing costs that have burdened companies and households. Inflation has slowly but steadily decreased over the past year, yet it remains high at 31%.



Monetary Policies



Turkey launched its current economic program in 2023 after adopting unconventional monetary policies that heavily leaned towards monetary easing to stimulate growth, which resulted in a sharp rise in inflation and a significant decline in the value of the lira.



The program aims to curb inflation expectations while boosting production and exports to address the long-standing deficit in the current account balance.



After the central bank raised interest rates to 50% in 2024, it reduced them throughout most of last year, bringing the base rate down to 38%.