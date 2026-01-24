أعلنت وكالة التصنيف الائتماني «فيتش» تعديل النظرة المستقبلية لتركيا إلى «إيجابية» وأبقت على تصنيفها عند «BB-».


وأوضحت الوكالة أن تعديل النظرة المستقبلية يعكس مزيداً من التراجع في نقاط الضعف الخارجية نتيجة لارتفاع أسعار صرف العملات الأجنبية بوتيرة أسرع من المتوقع.


وأكد نائب الرئيس التركي جودت يلماز، في تصريحات خلال يناير الجاري، أن البلاد ملتزمة بمواصلة سياساتها الاقتصادية المعتمدة على تشديد نقدي ومالي لخفض التضخم. وأشار إلى إمكانية إدخال تعديلات طفيفة على البرنامج دون تغيير مساره الأساسي.


انخفاض التضخم


وتتوقع الحكومة أن ينخفض التضخم إلى 16% بحلول نهاية العام الحالي، ضمن نطاق يراوح بين 13 و19%، على أن يتراجع إلى 9% في 2027. ويتوقع البنك المركزي أن يراوح التضخم بين 13 و19% بنهاية عام 2026.


وتتبع تركيا سياسات تعتمد على تشديد نقدي ومالي منذ أكثر من عامين لتقليل ضغوط الأسعار، ما أدى إلى ارتفاع تكاليف التمويل والاقتراض التي أثقلت كاهل الشركات والأسر. وتراجع التضخم ببطء لكن بشكل مطرد خلال العام الماضي، إلا أنه لا يزال مرتفعاً عند 31%.


سياسات نقدية


وأطلقت تركيا البرنامج الاقتصادي الحالي في 2023 بعد انتهاج سياسات نقدية غير تقليدية تميل بشدة للتيسير النقدي لتحفيز النمو، لكنها أدت إلى ارتفاع حاد في التضخم وتراجع بالغ في قيمة الليرة.


ويهدف البرنامج إلى كبح توقعات ارتفاع التضخم مع تعزيز الإنتاج والصادرات؛ لمعالجة العجز القائم منذ فترة طويلة في ميزان المعاملات الجارية.


وبعد أن رفع البنك المركزي أسعار الفائدة إلى ما وصل إلى 50% في 2024، قللها على مدى أغلب العام الماضي ليصل المعدل الأساسي إلى 38%.