The Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture confirmed that 95% of the Kingdom's milk production is covered by the quality mark "Saudi Qab," in a step that reflects the producers' commitment to applying the highest standards of quality and food safety, ensuring that local products comply with national and international standard specifications.

Specialized Projects



The ministry added that the quantity of raw milk production in specialized dairy projects, according to recorded statistics, reached more than 2.7 billion liters during the year 2024, with the Riyadh region leading production with a quantity of 1.6 billion liters, followed by the Eastern region with 1.1 billion liters, while the number of dairy cows in these projects was about 233,000 heads.

Food Quality



The ministry revealed that the campaign highlights the importance of adopting good agricultural practices at all stages of agricultural production, which represent a cornerstone for ensuring food quality and safety, improving the management of agricultural inputs, in addition to supporting farmers and technicians and developing their technical and professional skills, encouraging innovation, and adopting modern technologies, which enhances the sustainability of the food security system in the Kingdom.



The ministry aims, through the adoption of the accredited quality mark "Saudi Qab," to enhance the reliability of food safety levels and deepen consumer trust in local products, as "Saudi Qab" is one of the ministry's initiatives aimed at establishing the concept of sustainable agricultural practices, and increasing the quantity and quality of plant and animal production, which supports the competitiveness of local products and contributes to achieving the objectives of Vision 2030 for the Kingdom.