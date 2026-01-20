أكدت وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة أن 95% من إنتاج المملكة للحليب مغطى بعلامة الجودة «سعودي قاب»، في خطوة تعكس التزام المنتجين بتطبيق أعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة الغذاء، وضمان مطابقة المنتجات المحلية للمواصفات القياسية الوطنية والدولية.

مشاريع متخصصة


وأضافت الوزارة أن كمية إنتاج الحليب الخام في مشاريع الأبقار المتخصصة بحسب ما سجلته الإحصاءات بلغت أكثر من 2.7 مليار لتر خلال عام 2024، حيث تصدرت منطقة الرياض الإنتاج بكمية بلغت 1.6 مليار لتر تلتها المنطقة الشرقية بـ 1.1 مليار لتر فيما بلغ عدد الأبقار الحلوب في هذه المشاريع نحو 233 ألف رأس.

جودة الغذاء


وكشفت الوزارة أن الحملة تسلط الضوء على أهمية تبنّي الممارسات الزراعية الجيدة في جميع مراحل الإنتاج الزراعي، وما تمثّله من ركيزة لضمان جودة وسلامة الغذاء، وتحسين إدارة المدخلات الزراعية، إلى جانب دعم المزارعين والفنيين وتنمية مهاراتهم الفنية والمهنية، وتشجيع الابتكار وتبني التقنيات الحديثة، بما يعزز استدامة منظومة الأمن الغذائي في المملكة.


وتسعى الوزارة، من خلال اعتماد علامة الجودة المعتمدة «سعودي قاب»، إلى تعزيز موثوقية مستويات السلامة الغذائية وتعميق ثقة المستهلك في المنتجات المحلية، حيث تُعد «سعودي قاب»إحدى مبادرات الوزارة الهادفة إلى ترسيخ مفهوم الممارسات الزراعية المستدامة، ورفع حجم وجودة الإنتاج النباتي والحيواني، بما يدعم تنافسية المنتج المحلي ويسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.