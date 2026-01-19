جمع الحوار السعودي- الأوروبي للأعمال والاستثمار حول تطوير سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة، الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً، على هامش منتدى مستقبل المعادن، كبار صُنّاع السياسات وقادة القطاع الصناعي والمستثمرين؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والمملكة العربية السعودية عبر سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة.


ونُظم الحوار ضمن نهج «فريق أوروبا» من قبل مشروع التعاون الأوروبي–الخليجي للتحول الأخضر، وبالتنسيق مع بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي لدى المملكة العربية السعودية، وغرفة التجارة الأوروبية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع منتدى مستقبل المعادن.

جانب من الحوار السعودي- الأوروبي للأعمال والاستثمار حول تطوير سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة، الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً.

جانب من الحوار السعودي- الأوروبي للأعمال والاستثمار حول تطوير سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة، الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً.


طموحات إقليمية أوسع


ووفّر الحوار منصة رفيعة المستوى لاستعراض الإجراءات الأوروبية في إطار قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة (CRMA) ومبادرة ResourceEU، بما يتماشى مع تطلعات المملكة العربية السعودية في مجالات التعدين والصناعة والاستثمار، انسجاماً مع رؤية السعودية 2030 والطموحات الإقليمية الأوسع في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفريقيا.


وتركزت المناقشات على تعزيز سلاسل إمداد مرنة ومتنوعة ومسؤولة للمعادن الحرجة، باعتبارها عنصراً أساسياً في مساري التحول الأخضر والرقمي.


واستعرض المشاركون فرصاً عملية للتعاون الأوروبي–السعودي عبر كامل سلسلة القيمة، بما في ذلك الاستكشاف والتعدين والمعالجة والتكرير وإعادة التدوير والتصنيع في المراحل اللاحقة، إلى جانب تعبئة الاستثمارات الخاصة والتمويل المستدام، مع الالتزام بأعلى المعايير البيئية والاجتماعية ومعايير الحوكمة.


السعودية شريك رئيسي


وفي تعليقه على الأهمية الإستراتيجية للحوار، شدد سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي كريستوف فارنو، على الدور المحوري للتعاون الدولي في تنفيذ إطار سياسات الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة، قائلاً:


«مع تقدم الاتحاد الأوروبي في تنفيذ سياسة المعادن الحرجة، يصبح التعاون الدولي أمراً لا غنى عنه لبناء سلاسل قيمة آمنة ومتنوعة ومستدامة، وتُعد المملكة العربية السعودية شريكاً رئيسياً في هذا المسار. ويعكس هذا الحوار التزامنا المشترك بتحويل التقارب في السياسات إلى تعاون ملموس في مجالي الأعمال والاستثمار، بما يدعم التحولين الأخضر والرقمي».


سلاسل آمنة مستدامة


وأضاف نائب المدير العام لإزالة الكربون الصناعي الأوروبي في المديرية العامة للسوق الداخلية والصناعة وريادة الأعمال والمشروعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة بالمفوضية الأوروبية فالير موتالييه: «يوفر قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة ومبادرة ResourceEU إطاراً واضحاً لتعزيز مرونة أوروبا، بالتوازي مع تعميق التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين، ويُعد التعاون مع المملكة العربية السعودية أساسياً لتطوير سلاسل قيمة آمنة ومستدامة ومتنوعة للمعادن الحرجة. وتؤدي مثل هذه الحوارات دوراً محورياً في تحويل الطموحات السياسية إلى تعاون صناعي واستثماري ملموس».


جذب استثمارات نوعية


ومن الجانب السعودي، جرى تأطير الحوار باعتباره مساهمة رئيسية في التحول الصناعي للمملكة وأجندة التنويع الاقتصادي طويلة الأمد ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، مع تركيز واضح على التنمية المسؤولة للموارد والاندماج في الأسواق العالمية.


وقال نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون التعدين في المملكة العربية السعودية المهندس تركي البابطين: "يمثل تطوير مراكز تعدين عالمية تنافسية وسلاسل قيمة مستدامة ركيزة أساسية في رؤية السعودية 2030 والتحول الصناعي للمملكة، ويأتي تفاعلنا مع الاتحاد الأوروبي من خلال هذا الحوار لتعزيز التكامل في المراحل الأولية واللاحقة لسلسلة القيمة، وجذب استثمارات نوعية عالية الجودة، ودفع ممارسات التعدين والمعالجة المسؤولة، كما أن تعزيز التعاون مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، والاستفادة من ديناميكيات الطلب التي يتيحها قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة، سيكون عنصراً أساسياً لتحقيق قيمة طويلة الأمد لكلا الجانبين».