The Saudi-European Dialogue on Business and Investment Regarding the Development of Critical Mineral Value Chains, which was recently held in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, brought together senior policymakers, industrial sector leaders, and investors; with the aim of enhancing strategic cooperation between the European Union and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through critical mineral value chains.



The dialogue was organized within the "Team Europe" approach by the European-Gulf Cooperation Council Green Transition Project, in coordination with the European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, and in close collaboration with the Future Minerals Forum.

Wider Regional Ambitions



The dialogue provided a high-level platform to review European actions under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and the ResourceEU initiative, aligning with Saudi Arabia's aspirations in mining, industry, and investment, in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030 and broader regional ambitions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East, North Africa, and Africa.



Discussions focused on enhancing flexible, diverse, and responsible supply chains for critical minerals, as a key element in the pathways of green and digital transformation.



Participants showcased practical opportunities for European-Saudi cooperation across the entire value chain, including exploration, mining, processing, refining, recycling, and later-stage manufacturing, alongside mobilizing private investments and sustainable financing, while committing to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards.



Saudi Arabia as a Key Partner



Commenting on the strategic importance of the dialogue, EU Ambassador Christoph Varnaut emphasized the pivotal role of international cooperation in implementing the EU's Critical Raw Materials Policy Framework, stating:



“As the EU progresses in implementing its critical raw materials policy, international cooperation becomes essential for building secure, diverse, and sustainable value chains, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner in this endeavor. This dialogue reflects our shared commitment to transforming policy convergence into tangible cooperation in the fields of business and investment, supporting both green and digital transformations.”



Secure and Sustainable Chains



Valer Moutalier, Deputy Director-General for European Industrial Decarbonization at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship, and SMEs, added: “The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and the ResourceEU initiative provide a clear framework to enhance Europe’s resilience, alongside deepening cooperation with international partners, and cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is essential for developing secure, sustainable, and diverse value chains for critical minerals. Such dialogues play a crucial role in transforming political ambitions into tangible industrial and investment cooperation.”



Attracting Quality Investments



From the Saudi side, the dialogue was framed as a significant contribution to the Kingdom's industrial transformation and long-term economic diversification agenda within Saudi Vision 2030, with a clear focus on the responsible development of resources and integration into global markets.



Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining, Engineer Turki Al-Babtain, stated: "Developing competitive global mining centers and sustainable value chains is a fundamental pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's industrial transformation. Our engagement with the EU through this dialogue aims to enhance integration in the early and later stages of the value chain, attract high-quality, impactful investments, and promote responsible mining and processing practices. Additionally, strengthening cooperation with the EU and leveraging the demand dynamics provided by the EU Critical Raw Materials Act will be a key element in achieving long-term value for both sides.”