جمع الحوار السعودي- الأوروبي للأعمال والاستثمار حول تطوير سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة، الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً، على هامش منتدى مستقبل المعادن، كبار صُنّاع السياسات وقادة القطاع الصناعي والمستثمرين؛ بهدف تعزيز التعاون الإستراتيجي بين الاتحاد الأوروبي والمملكة العربية السعودية عبر سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة.
ونُظم الحوار ضمن نهج «فريق أوروبا» من قبل مشروع التعاون الأوروبي–الخليجي للتحول الأخضر، وبالتنسيق مع بعثة الاتحاد الأوروبي لدى المملكة العربية السعودية، وغرفة التجارة الأوروبية في المملكة العربية السعودية، وبالتعاون الوثيق مع منتدى مستقبل المعادن.
جانب من الحوار السعودي- الأوروبي للأعمال والاستثمار حول تطوير سلاسل قيمة المعادن الحرجة، الذي عُقد في الرياض أخيراً.
طموحات إقليمية أوسع
ووفّر الحوار منصة رفيعة المستوى لاستعراض الإجراءات الأوروبية في إطار قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة (CRMA) ومبادرة ResourceEU، بما يتماشى مع تطلعات المملكة العربية السعودية في مجالات التعدين والصناعة والاستثمار، انسجاماً مع رؤية السعودية 2030 والطموحات الإقليمية الأوسع في دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي ومنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا وأفريقيا.
وتركزت المناقشات على تعزيز سلاسل إمداد مرنة ومتنوعة ومسؤولة للمعادن الحرجة، باعتبارها عنصراً أساسياً في مساري التحول الأخضر والرقمي.
واستعرض المشاركون فرصاً عملية للتعاون الأوروبي–السعودي عبر كامل سلسلة القيمة، بما في ذلك الاستكشاف والتعدين والمعالجة والتكرير وإعادة التدوير والتصنيع في المراحل اللاحقة، إلى جانب تعبئة الاستثمارات الخاصة والتمويل المستدام، مع الالتزام بأعلى المعايير البيئية والاجتماعية ومعايير الحوكمة.
السعودية شريك رئيسي
وفي تعليقه على الأهمية الإستراتيجية للحوار، شدد سفير الاتحاد الأوروبي كريستوف فارنو، على الدور المحوري للتعاون الدولي في تنفيذ إطار سياسات الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة، قائلاً:
«مع تقدم الاتحاد الأوروبي في تنفيذ سياسة المعادن الحرجة، يصبح التعاون الدولي أمراً لا غنى عنه لبناء سلاسل قيمة آمنة ومتنوعة ومستدامة، وتُعد المملكة العربية السعودية شريكاً رئيسياً في هذا المسار. ويعكس هذا الحوار التزامنا المشترك بتحويل التقارب في السياسات إلى تعاون ملموس في مجالي الأعمال والاستثمار، بما يدعم التحولين الأخضر والرقمي».
سلاسل آمنة مستدامة
وأضاف نائب المدير العام لإزالة الكربون الصناعي الأوروبي في المديرية العامة للسوق الداخلية والصناعة وريادة الأعمال والمشروعات الصغيرة والمتوسطة بالمفوضية الأوروبية فالير موتالييه: «يوفر قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة ومبادرة ResourceEU إطاراً واضحاً لتعزيز مرونة أوروبا، بالتوازي مع تعميق التعاون مع الشركاء الدوليين، ويُعد التعاون مع المملكة العربية السعودية أساسياً لتطوير سلاسل قيمة آمنة ومستدامة ومتنوعة للمعادن الحرجة. وتؤدي مثل هذه الحوارات دوراً محورياً في تحويل الطموحات السياسية إلى تعاون صناعي واستثماري ملموس».
جذب استثمارات نوعية
ومن الجانب السعودي، جرى تأطير الحوار باعتباره مساهمة رئيسية في التحول الصناعي للمملكة وأجندة التنويع الاقتصادي طويلة الأمد ضمن رؤية السعودية 2030، مع تركيز واضح على التنمية المسؤولة للموارد والاندماج في الأسواق العالمية.
وقال نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون التعدين في المملكة العربية السعودية المهندس تركي البابطين: "يمثل تطوير مراكز تعدين عالمية تنافسية وسلاسل قيمة مستدامة ركيزة أساسية في رؤية السعودية 2030 والتحول الصناعي للمملكة، ويأتي تفاعلنا مع الاتحاد الأوروبي من خلال هذا الحوار لتعزيز التكامل في المراحل الأولية واللاحقة لسلسلة القيمة، وجذب استثمارات نوعية عالية الجودة، ودفع ممارسات التعدين والمعالجة المسؤولة، كما أن تعزيز التعاون مع الاتحاد الأوروبي، والاستفادة من ديناميكيات الطلب التي يتيحها قانون الاتحاد الأوروبي للمعادن الحرجة، سيكون عنصراً أساسياً لتحقيق قيمة طويلة الأمد لكلا الجانبين».
The Saudi-European Dialogue on Business and Investment Regarding the Development of Critical Mineral Value Chains, which was recently held in Riyadh on the sidelines of the Future Minerals Forum, brought together senior policymakers, industrial sector leaders, and investors; with the aim of enhancing strategic cooperation between the European Union and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through critical mineral value chains.
The dialogue was organized within the "Team Europe" approach by the European-Gulf Cooperation Council Green Transition Project, in coordination with the European Union Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the European Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, and in close collaboration with the Future Minerals Forum.
Wider Regional Ambitions
The dialogue provided a high-level platform to review European actions under the EU Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) and the ResourceEU initiative, aligning with Saudi Arabia's aspirations in mining, industry, and investment, in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030 and broader regional ambitions in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the Middle East, North Africa, and Africa.
Discussions focused on enhancing flexible, diverse, and responsible supply chains for critical minerals, as a key element in the pathways of green and digital transformation.
Participants showcased practical opportunities for European-Saudi cooperation across the entire value chain, including exploration, mining, processing, refining, recycling, and later-stage manufacturing, alongside mobilizing private investments and sustainable financing, while committing to the highest environmental, social, and governance standards.
Saudi Arabia as a Key Partner
Commenting on the strategic importance of the dialogue, EU Ambassador Christoph Varnaut emphasized the pivotal role of international cooperation in implementing the EU's Critical Raw Materials Policy Framework, stating:
“As the EU progresses in implementing its critical raw materials policy, international cooperation becomes essential for building secure, diverse, and sustainable value chains, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a key partner in this endeavor. This dialogue reflects our shared commitment to transforming policy convergence into tangible cooperation in the fields of business and investment, supporting both green and digital transformations.”
Secure and Sustainable Chains
Valer Moutalier, Deputy Director-General for European Industrial Decarbonization at the European Commission's Directorate-General for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship, and SMEs, added: “The EU Critical Raw Materials Act and the ResourceEU initiative provide a clear framework to enhance Europe’s resilience, alongside deepening cooperation with international partners, and cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is essential for developing secure, sustainable, and diverse value chains for critical minerals. Such dialogues play a crucial role in transforming political ambitions into tangible industrial and investment cooperation.”
Attracting Quality Investments
From the Saudi side, the dialogue was framed as a significant contribution to the Kingdom's industrial transformation and long-term economic diversification agenda within Saudi Vision 2030, with a clear focus on the responsible development of resources and integration into global markets.
Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining, Engineer Turki Al-Babtain, stated: "Developing competitive global mining centers and sustainable value chains is a fundamental pillar of Saudi Vision 2030 and the Kingdom's industrial transformation. Our engagement with the EU through this dialogue aims to enhance integration in the early and later stages of the value chain, attract high-quality, impactful investments, and promote responsible mining and processing practices. Additionally, strengthening cooperation with the EU and leveraging the demand dynamics provided by the EU Critical Raw Materials Act will be a key element in achieving long-term value for both sides.”