Preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office of Germany showed an increase in corporate bankruptcies, based on applications submitted in the district courts across the country, by 15.2% year-on-year in December 2025.



The office stated: "This represents a sharp increase compared to 5.7% year-on-year in November last."



However, the office noted that the figures include preliminary decisions and not final rulings issued by the courts, which are typically issued three months after the applications are submitted.



Highest Level



Researchers at the Leibniz Institute for Economic Research in Halle recently estimated in an analysis that the rise in corporate bankruptcies during 2025 reached the highest level in 20 years, estimating the number of bankruptcies at 17,604.



However, during the financial crisis in 2009, the number decreased by 5% at that time, according to the institute.



It is worth mentioning that the Association of German Chambers of Commerce and Industry previously warned of a sharp economic downturn in Germany, which is considered the largest economy in Europe.



Structural Tasks



Association President Peter Adrian said: "If we do not accomplish the structural tasks and implement the right reforms, we will not have a great chance in Germany to return to strong and sustainable growth. If we continue on this path, and if the recession persists or economic growth remains weak, we will fall behind internationally."



He added: "The German government is simultaneously losing the maneuvering room it needs to design its budget rationally, and said: "Therefore, we must now direct all signals towards economic growth decisively and without any hesitation."