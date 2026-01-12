أظهرت بيانات أولية من مكتب الإحصاء الاتحادي الألماني، ارتفاع حالات إفلاس الشركات، بحسب الطلبات المقدمة في المحاكم الجزئية في البلاد، بنسبة 15.2% على أساس سنوي في ديسمبر 2025م.


وقال المكتب: «إن هذا يمثل زيادة حادة مقارنة بـ5.7% على أساس سنوي في نوفمبر الماضي».


ومع ذلك، أشار المكتب إلى أن الأرقام تتضمن القرارات الأولية وليست النهائية الصادرة من المحاكم، التي تصدر عادة بعد 3 أشهر من تقديم الطلبات.


أعلى مستوى


الباحثون في معهد لايبنيز للأبحاث الاقتصادية في هاله قدّروا أخيراً في تحليل ارتفاع حالات إفلاس الشركات خلال عام 2025 لأعلى مستوى منذ 20 عاماً، وقدّروا عدد حالات الإفلاس بـ17 ألفاً و604.


ولكن خلال الأزمة المالية في عام 2009، انخفض العدد بنسبة 5% حينذاك، حسبما قال المعهد.


يذكر أن اتحاد غرف التجارة والصناعة الألمانية حذر سابقاً من تراجع اقتصادي حاد في ألمانيا التي تعتبر أكبر اقتصاد أوروبي.


مهمات هيكلية


وقال رئيس الاتحاد بيتر أدريان: «إذا لم ننجز المهمات الهيكلية ولم ننفذ الإصلاحات الصحيحة، فلن تكون لدينا فرصة كبيرة في ألمانيا للعودة إلى نمو قوي ومستدام. وإذا واصلنا السير على هذا النهج، وإذا استمرت حالة الركود أو ظل النمو الاقتصادي ضعيفاً، فسنتخلف عن الركب الدولي».


وأضاف: «الحكومة الألمانية تفقد في الوقت نفسه هامش المناورة الذي تحتاجه لتصميم ميزانيتها بشكل عقلاني، وقال»: «لذلك يجب أن نوجه الآن كل الإشارات نحو النمو الاقتصادي بشكل حاسم ودون أي تردد».