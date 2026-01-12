تراقب الأسواق المالية العالمية عن كثب تسارع وتيرة الأحداث في إيران، حيث تستمر الاحتجاجات في المدن الإيرانية، في الوقت الذي تشير فيه تقارير إلى أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب سيتلقى إحاطة غداً، بشأن خيارات محددة للرد على هذه الاحتجاجات.


وفي ظل تصاعد الاضطرابات في إيران وتنامي المخاوف من انعكاسها على أسواق الطاقة العالمية، تتجه أنظار المستثمرين والمحللين إلى مستوى المخاطر التي تهدد الإمدادات النفطية ومدى استعداد السوق للتفاعل معها.

الذهب يتجاوز 4,600 دولار


وتجاوز سعر الذهب 4,600 دولار للأوقية للمرة الأولى اليوم، في حين قفزت الفضة أيضاً لأعلى مستوى لها على الإطلاق، مدعومة بحالة عدم اليقين الجيوسياسي والاقتصادي.


وصعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية بنحو 1.7% ليصل إلى 4,584.74 دولار للأوقية.


وكان المعدن النفيس سجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 4,600.33 دولار في وقت سابق من الجلسة. وكسبت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم فبراير 2.1% إلى 4,595.30 دولار.


وقفزت الفضة في المعاملات الفورية 5.1% إلى 84.06 دولار للأوقية بعد أن سجلت أعلى مستوى لها على الإطلاق عند 84.60 دولار في وقت سابق.

برنت إلى 63.65 دولار


وفي أسواق الطاقة، واصلت أسعار النفط ارتفاعها، وسط تصاعد المخاوف من أن تؤدي الاحتجاجات في إيران إلى تعطيل الإمدادات من البلد العضو في منظمة أوبك.


وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 31 سنتا أو 0.49% إلى 63.65 دولار للبرميل، بينما ارتفع خام غرب تكساس ⁠الوسيط الأمريكي 30 سنتا أو 0.51% إلى 59.42 دولار للبرميل.


وارتفع الخامان بأكثر من 3% الأسبوع الماضي ليحققا أكبر ارتفاع أسبوعي لهما منذ أكتوبر الماضي، مع تكثيف المؤسسة الدينية الإيرانية حملتها على أكبر مظاهرات منذ عام 2022.

الأسهم والتطورات الجيوسياسية


وفي أسواق الأسهم، بدأت الأسهم الأوروبية أسبوع التداول الجديد على انخفاض، في ظل ترقب المستثمرين للتطورات الجيوسياسية في إيران، والضغوط المتجددة على رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول.


وانخفض مؤشر ستوكس 600 الأوروبي بنسبة 0.2% تقريبًا بعد افتتاح التداولات مباشرة، حيث سجلت البورصات والقطاعات الرئيسية خسائر.


وافتتح مؤشر فوتسي البريطاني على انخفاض بنسبة 0.26%، بينما تراجع مؤشر داكس الألماني بنسبة 0.1% تقريبًا. وانخفض مؤشر كاك 40 الفرنسي بنسبة 0.25%، وتراجع مؤشر فوتسي إم آي بي الإيطالي بنسبة 0.38%، وفقا لشبكة CNBC الأمريكية.