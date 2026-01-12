The global financial markets are closely monitoring the accelerating pace of events in Iran, as protests continue in Iranian cities, while reports indicate that U.S. President Donald Trump will receive a briefing tomorrow regarding specific options for responding to these protests.



Amid the escalating unrest in Iran and growing concerns about its impact on global energy markets, investors and analysts are focusing on the level of risks threatening oil supplies and the market's readiness to react to them.



Gold surpasses $4,600



The price of gold exceeded $4,600 per ounce for the first time today, while silver also surged to its highest level ever, supported by geopolitical and economic uncertainty.



Gold rose in spot transactions by about 1.7% to reach $4,584.74 per ounce.



The precious metal had recorded a new record level of $4,600.33 earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures for February delivery gained 2.1% to $4,595.30.



Silver jumped in spot transactions by 5.1% to $84.06 per ounce after reaching its all-time high of $84.60 earlier.



Brent at $63.65



In energy markets, oil prices continued to rise amid growing fears that protests in Iran could disrupt supplies from the OPEC member country.



Brent crude futures rose by 31 cents or 0.49% to $63.65 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude increased by 30 cents or 0.51% to $59.42 per barrel.



Both crude types rose by more than 3% last week, achieving their largest weekly increase since October, as the Iranian religious institution intensified its campaign against the largest protests since 2022.



Stocks and geopolitical developments



In stock markets, European stocks began the new trading week on a decline, as investors awaited geopolitical developments in Iran and renewed pressures on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.



The Stoxx 600 index fell by approximately 0.2% right after the trading opened, with major exchanges and sectors recording losses.



The FTSE 100 index opened down by 0.26%, while the German DAX index declined by about 0.1%. The French CAC 40 index fell by 0.25%, and the Italian FTSE MIB index decreased by 0.38%, according to CNBC.