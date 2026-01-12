The report from the Kuwait Financial Center (the Center) regarding initial public offerings (IPOs) in the Gulf countries revealed that Saudi Arabia leads the region in terms of the total value of Gulf equity IPOs, amounting to $4.1 billion, which constitutes 79% of the total IPO value. The main market accounted for 13 IPOs valued at $3.7 billion, while the parallel market had 23 IPOs worth $336 million.



According to the report, the region witnessed 40 offerings in 2025 with a total value of $5.1 billion, representing a 61% decrease compared to 2024.

Company IPOs



Public offerings by companies constituted 76% of the total value in 2025, reaching $3.9 billion through 37 companies, while IPOs offered by Gulf government companies made up only 24% of the total IPO value through 3 offerings with a combined value of $1.2 billion.