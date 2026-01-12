كشف تقرير المركز المالي الكويتي (المركز) حول الاكتتابات الأولية العامة في دول الخليج، تصدر السعودية دول المنطقة من حيث إجمالي قيمة الاكتتابات الأولية للأسهم الخليجية بقيمة 4.1 مليار دولار ما يشكل 79% من إجمالي قيمة الاكتتابات، واستحوذت السوق الرئيسية على 13 اكتتابا بقيمة 3.7 مليار دولار، فيما استحوذت السوق الموازية على 23 اكتتابا بقيمة 336 مليون دولار.


ووفقا للتقرير، فإن المنطقة شهدت 40 طرحاً في عام 2025 بقيمة إجمالية تبلغ 5.1 مليار دولار، مما يمثل انخفاضاً بنسبة 61% مقارنة بعام 2024.

اكتتابات الشركات


وشكلت الاكتتابات العامة للشركات نسبة 76% من إجمالي القيمة خلال عام 2025، حيث بلغت 3.9 مليار دولار من خلال 37 شركة، فيما شكلت الاكتتابات العامة المطروحة من قبل الشركات الحكومية الخليجية 24% فقط من إجمالي قيمة الاكتتابات من خلال 3 اكتتابات بلغت قيمتها الإجمالية 1.2 مليار دولار.