The Japanese research and exploration vessel "Chikyu" set sail today (Monday) from Shimizu Port in Shizuoka Prefecture, heading towards an area near the remote Minamitori Island in the Pacific Ocean, about 1,900 kilometers southeast of Tokyo.

Extraction of Mineral-Rich Mud

The mission will last a full month to conduct the first global experiment for the continuous extraction of "rare-earth mud" from depths of up to 6 kilometers below the sea surface, and lifting it directly onto the ship.

Chinese Stubbornness

This step comes as part of Japan's intensive efforts to reduce its dependence on China for the supply of rare earth minerals, which are a critical element in the production of electric vehicles, smartphones, military equipment, and advanced technology.

Years of Continuous Preparation

Shuichi Ishii, the head of the government-supported project, said: "After seven years of continuous preparation, we are finally starting the actual testing phase. It is a very emotional feeling, and if the project succeeds, it will be of great importance in diversifying Japan's sources of rare earth minerals."

China tightens the grip... and Japan responds with "national exploration"

Tensions have recently escalated after Beijing imposed a ban last week on the export of certain materials for civilian and military use to Japan, including some critical minerals.

Reports indicate that China has started to restrict rare earth mineral exports to Japan more broadly, although Beijing has not officially confirmed this action.

China's Export Suspension

This situation recalls the incident in 2010, when China suspended its exports to Japan following a dispute over islands in the East China Sea, prompting Tokyo to reduce its reliance on Beijing from 90% to about 60% by investing in overseas projects and enhancing recycling.

However, Japan still relies almost entirely on China for some rare heavy elements used in electric and hybrid vehicle engines.

A Long-Term Project Costing 40 Billion Yen

The Japanese government has started investing about 40 billion yen (250 million dollars) in the project since 2018, and the "Chikyu" vessel – carrying 130 sailors and researchers – is expected to return on February 14, 2026.

If the experiment is successful, a large-scale mining trial will be conducted in February 2027, with the possibility of gradually transitioning to commercial production in the following years, although high costs had previously made the project uneconomical.

This project is considered a long-term strategic step to enhance Japan's economic security, amid close Chinese monitoring.