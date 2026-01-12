أبحرت سفينة البحث والتنقيب اليابانية «تشيكيو» (Chikyu) اليوم (الإثنين) من ميناء شيميزو في محافظة شيزوكا، متجهة نحو منطقة قريبة من جزيرة ميناميتوري (Minamitori Island) النائية في المحيط الهادئ، على بعد نحو 1900 كيلومتر جنوب شرق طوكيو.

استخراج الطين الغني بالمعادن

المهمة تستمر شهراً كاملاً إلى إجراء أول تجربة عالمية لاستخراج مستمر لـ«الطين الغني بالمعادن الأرضية النادرة» (rare-earth mud) من أعماق تصل إلى 6 كيلومترات تحت سطح البحر، ورفعه مباشرة إلى متن السفينة.

تعنت صيني

وتأتي هذه الخطوة في إطار جهود اليابان المكثفة لتقليل اعتمادها على الصين في توريد المعادن الأرضية النادرة، التي تُعدّ عنصراً حاسماً في صناعة السيارات الكهربائية والهواتف الذكية والمعدات العسكرية والتكنولوجيا المتقدمة.

سنوات من التحضير المتواصل

وقال شويتشي إيشي، رئيس المشروع المدعوم من الحكومة:«بعد سبع سنوات من التحضير المتواصل، نبدأ أخيراً مرحلة الاختبارات الفعلية، إنه شعور مؤثر جداً، وإذا نجح المشروع، فسيكون له أهمية كبيرة في تنويع مصادر اليابان للمعادن الأرضية النادرة».

الصين تشدد الخناق.. واليابان ترد بـ«التنقيب الوطني»

وتصاعدت التوترات أخيرا بعد أن فرضت بكين الأسبوع الماضي حظراً على تصدير بعض المواد ذات الاستخدام المدني والعسكري إلى اليابان، بما في ذلك بعض المعادن الحرجة.

وتشير تقارير إلى أن الصين بدأت تقييد صادرات المعادن الأرضية النادرة إلى اليابان بشكل أوسع، رغم عدم تأكيد بكين الرسمي لهذا الإجراء.

تعليق صادرات الصين

هذا الوضع يذكّر بحادثة عام 2010، عندما علّقت الصين صادراتها إلى اليابان عقب نزاع حول جزر في بحر الصين الشرقي، مما دفع طوكيو إلى خفض اعتمادها على بكين من 90% إلى نحو 60% من خلال الاستثمار في مشاريع خارجية وتعزيز إعادة التدوير.

ومع ذلك، لا تزال اليابان تعتمد بشكل شبه كامل على الصين في بعض العناصر الثقيلة النادرة المستخدمة في محركات السيارات الكهربائية والهجينة.

مشروع طويل الأمد بتكلفة 40 مليار ين

وبدأت الحكومة اليابانية استثمار نحو 40 مليار ين (250 مليون دولار) في المشروع منذ عام 2018، ومن المتوقع عودة السفينة «تشيكيو» – التي تقل 130 بحاراً وباحثاً – في 14 فبراير 2026.

وإذا نجحت التجربة، سيتم إجراء تجربة تعدين واسعة النطاق في فبراير 2027، مع إمكانية التحول تدريجياً نحو الإنتاج التجاري في السنوات اللاحقة، رغم أن التكاليف العالية كانت سابقاً تجعل المشروع غير اقتصادي.

ويُعد هذا المشروع خطوة إستراتيجية طويلة الأمد لتعزيز الأمن الاقتصادي الياباني، وسط مراقبة صينية دقيقة.