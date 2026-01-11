عُقد اليوم، تحت مظلة "استثمر في السعودية" المنتدى الوزاري السعودي – الياباني للاستثمار، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، ووزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة الياباني ريوسي أكازاوا، ومشاركة عدد من المسؤولين الحكوميين وممثلي القطاع الخاص وكبريات الشركات السعودية واليابانية.


ويهدف المنتدى الذي شهد توقيع 12 مذكرة تفاهم بين الجانبين في مجالات الفضاء والمالية والزراعة والتقنية والتعليم والمياه والتصنيع إلى تعزيز أوجه الشراكة والتعاون الاستثماري والتجاري بين البلدين وتسهيل الوصول إلى الفرص الاستثمارية.


فرص الاستثمار


استعرض المنتدى فرص الاستثمار المشتركة في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية، منها الطاقة والآلات والمعدات بما يعمل على تعزيز الشراكة الاستثمارية بين البلدين في ضوء رؤية السعودية اليابانية 2030.


وناقش المنتدى إستراتيجيات النمو الجديدة في اليابان ورؤية المملكة 2030 وإنجازات المشاريع الكبرى، إضافة إلى بحث سُبل تعزيز الجهود لتنمية الروابط الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين البلدين وتنمية الاستثمارات النوعية للشركات الريادية وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الاستفادة من الفرص الاستثمارية في كلا البلدين.