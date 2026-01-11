عُقد اليوم، تحت مظلة "استثمر في السعودية" المنتدى الوزاري السعودي – الياباني للاستثمار، بحضور رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضات الإلكترونية الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن سلطان، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، ووزير الاتصالات وتقنية المعلومات المهندس عبدالله بن عامر السواحة، ووزير الاقتصاد والتجارة والصناعة الياباني ريوسي أكازاوا، ومشاركة عدد من المسؤولين الحكوميين وممثلي القطاع الخاص وكبريات الشركات السعودية واليابانية.
ويهدف المنتدى الذي شهد توقيع 12 مذكرة تفاهم بين الجانبين في مجالات الفضاء والمالية والزراعة والتقنية والتعليم والمياه والتصنيع إلى تعزيز أوجه الشراكة والتعاون الاستثماري والتجاري بين البلدين وتسهيل الوصول إلى الفرص الاستثمارية.
فرص الاستثمار
استعرض المنتدى فرص الاستثمار المشتركة في مختلف القطاعات الاقتصادية والاستثمارية، منها الطاقة والآلات والمعدات بما يعمل على تعزيز الشراكة الاستثمارية بين البلدين في ضوء رؤية السعودية اليابانية 2030.
وناقش المنتدى إستراتيجيات النمو الجديدة في اليابان ورؤية المملكة 2030 وإنجازات المشاريع الكبرى، إضافة إلى بحث سُبل تعزيز الجهود لتنمية الروابط الاقتصادية والاستثمارية بين البلدين وتنمية الاستثمارات النوعية للشركات الريادية وتمكين القطاع الخاص من الاستفادة من الفرص الاستثمارية في كلا البلدين.
The Saudi-Japanese Investment Ministerial Forum was held today under the umbrella of "Invest in Saudi Arabia," attended by the President of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ryoshi Akazawa, along with several government officials and representatives from the private sector and major Saudi and Japanese companies.
The forum aims to enhance the aspects of partnership and investment and trade cooperation between the two countries and facilitate access to investment opportunities, having witnessed the signing of 12 memoranda of understanding between the two sides in the fields of space, finance, agriculture, technology, education, water, and manufacturing.
Investment Opportunities
The forum reviewed joint investment opportunities in various economic and investment sectors, including energy, machinery, and equipment, which work to enhance the investment partnership between the two countries in light of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.
The forum discussed new growth strategies in Japan, the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and the achievements of major projects, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the two countries and promote quality investments for pioneering companies, enabling the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.