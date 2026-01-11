The Saudi-Japanese Investment Ministerial Forum was held today under the umbrella of "Invest in Saudi Arabia," attended by the President of the Saudi Esports Federation, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Ryoshi Akazawa, along with several government officials and representatives from the private sector and major Saudi and Japanese companies.



The forum aims to enhance the aspects of partnership and investment and trade cooperation between the two countries and facilitate access to investment opportunities, having witnessed the signing of 12 memoranda of understanding between the two sides in the fields of space, finance, agriculture, technology, education, water, and manufacturing.



Investment Opportunities



The forum reviewed joint investment opportunities in various economic and investment sectors, including energy, machinery, and equipment, which work to enhance the investment partnership between the two countries in light of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.



The forum discussed new growth strategies in Japan, the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and the achievements of major projects, in addition to exploring ways to strengthen efforts to develop economic and investment ties between the two countries and promote quality investments for pioneering companies, enabling the private sector to benefit from investment opportunities in both countries.