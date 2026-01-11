كشف التقرير الأسبوعي لقيمة الملكية والقيمة المتداولة لسوق الأسهم، الذي تنشره تداول السعودية، أن صافي مشتريات المستثمرين الأفراد بلغ نحو 671 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات كبار المستثمرين الأفراد نحو 191.5 مليون ريال، وصافي مشتريات المستثمرين المتخصصين نحو 37.4 مليون ريال.


وبحسب التقرير، استحوذ المستثمرون الأفراد على 26.61% من إجمالي المشتريات مقابل 23.30% من إجمالي المبيعات خلال الأسبوع الماضي.


فتح السوق


وكانت هيئة السوق المالية قد قررت فتح السوق الرئيسية لجميع فئات المستثمرين الأجانب وتمكينهم من الاستثمار المباشر فيها ابتداءً من 1 فبراير 2026.


وألغت التعديلات المعتمدة مفهوم المستثمر الأجنبي المؤهل في السوق الرئيسية، بما يتيح لكافة فئات المستثمرين الأجانب الدخول إلى السوق دون الحاجة إلى استيفاء متطلبات التأهيل، إضافة إلى إلغاء الإطار التنظيمي لاتفاقيات المبادلة التي كانت تُستخدم كخيار لتمكين المستثمرين الأجانب غير المقيمين من الحصول على المنافع الاقتصادية فقط للأوراق المالية المدرجة، وإتاحة الاستثمار المباشر في الأسهم المدرجة في السوق الرئيسية.