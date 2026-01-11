The weekly report on the value of ownership and the trading value of the stock market, published by Tadawul Saudi Arabia, revealed that the net purchases of individual investors reached approximately 671 million riyals, the net purchases of major individual investors amounted to about 191.5 million riyals, and the net purchases of specialized investors were around 37.4 million riyals.



According to the report, individual investors accounted for 26.61% of total purchases compared to 23.30% of total sales during the past week.



Market Opening



The Capital Market Authority had decided to open the main market to all categories of foreign investors and enable them to invest directly starting from February 1, 2026.



The approved amendments abolished the concept of qualified foreign investor in the main market, allowing all categories of foreign investors to enter the market without the need to meet qualification requirements, in addition to eliminating the regulatory framework for swap agreements that were used as an option to enable non-resident foreign investors to obtain economic benefits only from listed securities, and allowing direct investment in shares listed in the main market.