سجّل نشاط توصيل الطلبات في المملكة خلال الربع الرابع من عام 2025 أداءً متقدمًا، بعد أن بلغ إجمالي عدد الطلبات أكثر من 124 مليون عملية طلب في مختلف مناطق المملكة بارتفاع بلغ 60% مقارنة بالربع المماثل من العام الماضي، ما يعكس الإقبال المتزايد على هذا القطاع والتوسع الذي يشهده خلال الفترة الماضية، وفق ما كشفت عنه الهيئة العامة للنقل عبر نشرة إحصائية.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن هذا النمو يأتي في ظل التطور المتواصل في قطاع توصيل الطلبات في المملكة، إلى جانب دعم الابتكار في الخدمات اللوجستية، والتوسع في استخدام الحلول التقنية، وارتفاع الاعتماد على التجارة الإلكترونية، بما أسهم في زيادة الطلب على الخدمات.


الرياض الأعلى


وأظهرت الإحصائية أن منطقة الرياض استحوذت على النسبة الأعلى من إجمالي عدد الطلبات خلال هذا الربع، بنسبة بلغت 44.45%، تلتها منطقة مكة المكرمة بنسبة 22.17%، ثم المنطقة الشرقية بنسبة 15.90%.


وبلغت نسبة عدد الطلبات في منطقة المدينة المنورة نحو 4.95%، فيما سجلت منطقة عسير نسبة 3.31%، وجاءت بعدها منطقة القصيم بنسبة 2.62%، ثم منطقة تبوك بنسبة 1.81%، تلتها منطقة حائل بنسبة 1.67%، ثم منطقة جازان بنسبة 1.13%، بينما بلغت النسب في كل من مناطق نجران، والجوف، والحدود الشمالية، والباحة 0.68%، و0.61%، و0.49%، و0.21% لكل منها.