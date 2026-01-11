The delivery activity in the Kingdom during the fourth quarter of 2025 showed advanced performance, with the total number of orders exceeding 124 million requests across various regions of the Kingdom, marking a 60% increase compared to the same quarter of last year, reflecting the growing demand for this sector and the expansion it has witnessed in recent times, according to what was revealed by the General Transport Authority through a statistical bulletin.



The Authority explained that this growth comes amid the continuous development in the delivery sector in the Kingdom, alongside support for innovation in logistics services, the expansion of technology solutions usage, and the increasing reliance on e-commerce, all of which contributed to the rise in demand for services.



Riyadh Leads



The statistics showed that the Riyadh region accounted for the highest percentage of the total number of orders during this quarter, at 44.45%, followed by the Makkah region at 22.17%, and then the Eastern region at 15.90%.



The percentage of orders in the Medina region was approximately 4.95%, while the Asir region recorded a percentage of 3.31%. Following that, the Qassim region had a percentage of 2.62%, then the Tabuk region at 1.81%, followed by the Hail region at 1.67%, and then the Jazan region at 1.13%. Meanwhile, the percentages in the Najran, Al-Jawf, Northern Borders, and Al-Baha regions were 0.68%, 0.61%, 0.49%, and 0.21% respectively.