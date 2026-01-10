أغلق المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 عند ذروة قياسية في آخر جلسة تداول له، مدعوماً بصعود أسهم برودكوم وشركات أخرى لصناعة الرقائق، في حين أن تقرير الوظائف الذي جاء أضعف من المتوقع لم يُحدث تغييراً يُذكر في توقعات تخفيض مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لأسعار الفائدة هذا العام.
وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 44.32 نقطة أو 0.64% ليصل إلى 6965.78 نقطة، بينما زاد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 189.73 نقطة أو 0.81% إلى 23669.75 نقطة، وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 234.09 نقطة أو 0.48% إلى 49500.22 نقطة.
تباطؤ التوظيف
وارتفعت المؤشرات الرئيسية الثلاثة في وول ستريت خلال أول أسبوع تداول في عام 2026، مدعومة بمكاسب في أسهم المواد والصناعات وقطاعات أخرى كانت قد تخلفت عن أسهم التكنولوجيا في السنوات القليلة الماضية.
وأظهر تقرير وزارة العمل الأمريكية تباطؤ نمو التوظيف في الولايات المتحدة بأكثر من المتوقع في ديسمبر الماضي، لكن انخفاض معدل البطالة إلى 4.4% أشار إلى أن سوق العمل ليست آخذة في التدهور.
The S&P 500 index closed at a record high in its last trading session, supported by the rise of Broadcom shares and other chip-making companies, while the jobs report, which came in weaker than expected, did not make a significant change to the Federal Reserve's (U.S. central bank) interest rate cut expectations for this year.
The S&P 500 index rose by 44.32 points or 0.64% to reach 6965.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 189.73 points or 0.81% to 23669.75 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 234.09 points or 0.48% to 49500.22 points.
Employment Slowdown
The three main indexes on Wall Street rose during the first trading week of 2026, supported by gains in materials, industrials, and other sectors that had lagged behind technology stocks in recent years.
The U.S. Labor Department report showed that employment growth in the United States slowed more than expected in December, but the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.4% indicated that the labor market is not deteriorating.