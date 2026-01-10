The S&P 500 index closed at a record high in its last trading session, supported by the rise of Broadcom shares and other chip-making companies, while the jobs report, which came in weaker than expected, did not make a significant change to the Federal Reserve's (U.S. central bank) interest rate cut expectations for this year.



The S&P 500 index rose by 44.32 points or 0.64% to reach 6965.78 points, while the Nasdaq Composite increased by 189.73 points or 0.81% to 23669.75 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 234.09 points or 0.48% to 49500.22 points.



Employment Slowdown



The three main indexes on Wall Street rose during the first trading week of 2026, supported by gains in materials, industrials, and other sectors that had lagged behind technology stocks in recent years.



The U.S. Labor Department report showed that employment growth in the United States slowed more than expected in December, but the drop in the unemployment rate to 4.4% indicated that the labor market is not deteriorating.