أغلق المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 عند ذروة قياسية في آخر جلسة تداول له، مدعوماً بصعود أسهم برودكوم وشركات أخرى لصناعة الرقائق، في حين أن تقرير الوظائف الذي جاء أضعف من المتوقع لم يُحدث تغييراً يُذكر في توقعات تخفيض مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) لأسعار الفائدة هذا العام.


وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 بواقع 44.32 نقطة أو 0.64% ليصل إلى 6965.78 نقطة، بينما زاد المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 189.73 نقطة أو 0.81% إلى 23669.75 نقطة، وارتفع المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 234.09 نقطة أو 0.48% إلى 49500.22 نقطة.


تباطؤ التوظيف


وارتفعت المؤشرات الرئيسية الثلاثة في وول ستريت خلال أول أسبوع تداول في عام 2026، مدعومة بمكاسب في أسهم المواد والصناعات وقطاعات أخرى كانت قد تخلفت عن أسهم التكنولوجيا في السنوات القليلة الماضية.


وأظهر تقرير وزارة العمل الأمريكية تباطؤ نمو التوظيف في الولايات المتحدة بأكثر من المتوقع في ديسمبر الماضي، لكن انخفاض معدل البطالة إلى 4.4% أشار إلى أن سوق العمل ليست آخذة في التدهور.