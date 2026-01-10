أعلن الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء في مصر، أن معدل التضخم السنوي لأسعار المستهلكين في المدن المصرية ظل دون تغيير عند 12.3% في ديسمبر الماضي مقارنة مع نوفمبر 2025.
وذكر الجهاز أنه على أساس شهري، ارتفعت أسعار المستهلكين في المدن المصرية 0.2% في ديسمبر. وزادت أسعار الأغذية والمشروبات 1.5% على أساس سنوي، لكنها انخفضت 0.7% على أساس شهري.
وفي نوفمبر الماضي، انخفض التضخم على غير المتوقع بعد انخفاض أسعار المواد الغذائية على أساس شهري.
وتراجع التضخم السنوي من مستوى قياسي بلغ 38% في سبتمبر 2023، بمساعدة حزمة دعم مالي بقيمة ثمانية مليارات دولار تم التوقيع عليها مع صندوق النقد الدولي في مارس 2024، وتسببت زيادة المعروض النقدي في تأجيج التضخم.
ارتفاع المعروض النقدي
وأظهرت بيانات للبنك المركزي المصري ارتفاع المعروض النقدي (ن2) إلى 22.14% على أساس سنوي في نوفمبر، مقارنة مع 21.68% في أكتوبر.
ويمثل هذا انخفاضاً عن ذروته البالغة 31.5% في يناير 2023. وأدى انخفاض التضخم إلى إقدام البنك المركزي على خفض سعر الفائدة لليلة واحدة بمقدار 100 نقطة أساس إلى 21.00% في ديسمبر ليصل إجمالي التخفيضات في عام 2025 إلى 725 نقطة أساس.
ومن المقرر أن تجتمع لجنة السياسة النقدية بالبنك في 12 فبراير القادم لمراجعة أسعار الفائدة لليلة واحدة.
The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt announced that the annual inflation rate for consumer prices in Egyptian cities remained unchanged at 12.3% in December compared to November 2025.
The agency mentioned that on a monthly basis, consumer prices in Egyptian cities rose by 0.2% in December. Food and beverage prices increased by 1.5% year-on-year, but decreased by 0.7% month-on-month.
In November, inflation unexpectedly declined after a drop in food prices on a monthly basis.
The annual inflation rate fell from a record high of 38% in September 2023, aided by a financial support package worth eight billion dollars signed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024, and an increase in the money supply fueled inflation.
Increase in Money Supply
Data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed that the money supply (M2) rose to 22.14% year-on-year in November, compared to 21.68% in October.
This represents a decrease from its peak of 31.5% in January 2023. The decline in inflation led the central bank to cut the overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 21.00% in December, bringing the total cuts in 2025 to 725 basis points.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the bank is scheduled to meet on February 12 to review the overnight interest rates.