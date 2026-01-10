The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics in Egypt announced that the annual inflation rate for consumer prices in Egyptian cities remained unchanged at 12.3% in December compared to November 2025.



The agency mentioned that on a monthly basis, consumer prices in Egyptian cities rose by 0.2% in December. Food and beverage prices increased by 1.5% year-on-year, but decreased by 0.7% month-on-month.



In November, inflation unexpectedly declined after a drop in food prices on a monthly basis.



The annual inflation rate fell from a record high of 38% in September 2023, aided by a financial support package worth eight billion dollars signed with the International Monetary Fund in March 2024, and an increase in the money supply fueled inflation.



Increase in Money Supply



Data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed that the money supply (M2) rose to 22.14% year-on-year in November, compared to 21.68% in October.



This represents a decrease from its peak of 31.5% in January 2023. The decline in inflation led the central bank to cut the overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 21.00% in December, bringing the total cuts in 2025 to 725 basis points.



The Monetary Policy Committee of the bank is scheduled to meet on February 12 to review the overnight interest rates.