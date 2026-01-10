أعلن الجهاز المركزي للتعبئة العامة والإحصاء في مصر، أن معدل التضخم السنوي لأسعار المستهلكين في المدن المصرية ظل دون تغيير عند 12.3% في ديسمبر الماضي مقارنة مع ⁠نوفمبر 2025.


وذكر الجهاز أنه على أساس شهري، ارتفعت أسعار المستهلكين في المدن المصرية 0.2% في ديسمبر. وزادت أسعار الأغذية والمشروبات 1.5% على أساس سنوي، لكنها انخفضت 0.7% ‍على أساس شهري.


وفي نوفمبر الماضي، انخفض التضخم على غير ‌المتوقع بعد انخفاض أسعار المواد الغذائية على أساس شهري.


وتراجع التضخم السنوي من مستوى قياسي بلغ 38% في سبتمبر 2023، ‍بمساعدة حزمة دعم مالي بقيمة ثمانية مليارات دولار تم التوقيع عليها مع صندوق النقد الدولي في مارس 2024، وتسببت زيادة المعروض النقدي في تأجيج التضخم.


ارتفاع المعروض النقدي


وأظهرت بيانات للبنك المركزي المصري ارتفاع المعروض النقدي (ن2) إلى 22.14% على أساس سنوي في نوفمبر، مقارنة مع 21.68% في أكتوبر.


ويمثل هذا انخفاضاً عن ذروته البالغة 31.5% في يناير 2023. وأدى انخفاض التضخم إلى إقدام البنك المركزي على خفض سعر الفائدة لليلة واحدة بمقدار 100 نقطة أساس إلى 21.00% في ديسمبر ليصل إجمالي التخفيضات في عام 2025 إلى 725 نقطة أساس.


ومن المقرر أن تجتمع لجنة السياسة النقدية بالبنك في 12 فبراير القادم لمراجعة أسعار الفائدة لليلة واحدة.