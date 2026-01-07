مددت وزارة الاقتصاد والصناعة السورية صلاحية السجل التجاري الممنوح خلال عام 2025، بانتهاء مدة المقر أو الإدارة، أيهما أقرب، على أن يتم تجديده خلال الشهر نفسه من عام 2026 الذي صدر به.


وقالت وزارة الاقتصاد:«إن التمديد يأتي في إطار تبسيط الإجراءات وحسن سير العمل، وفق أحكام قانون الشركات، وقانون التجارة».


ودعت الوزارة مديريات التجارة الداخلية وحماية المستهلك في المحافظات ودوائر الشركات وأمانات السجل التجاري، إلى التقيد بمضمون القرار كل ضمن اختصاصه، بما يضمن حسن التطبيق وتسهيل الإجراءات على الفعاليات الاقتصادية.


من جهة أخرى، أكد حاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية أن عملية استبدال الليرة السورية تسير بسلاسة وبشكل منظم، ولا توجد أي عوائق تذكر حتى الآن.


لا داعٍ للاستعجال


وأوضح الحصرية، عقب جولة ميدانية له على مراكز استبدال العملة في دمشق، أنه لا يوجد أي داعٍ للاستعجال في التبديل، إذ إن المهل ستمدد عند الحاجة، وبما يتيح للجميع إتمام العملية براحة ومن دون ضغط.


وقال الحصرية:«إن الهدف أن تتم عملية الاستبدال بكل سهولة ويسر»، داعياً إلى الالتزام بالتعليمات ومتابعة التحديثات الرسمية أولاً بأول.


تقييم أداء


وكان وزير الاقتصاد والصناعة نضال الشّعار، وحاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية أجريا الأحد الماضي جولة ميدانية على عدد من مراكز استبدال العملة في دمشق، وتابعا خلالها سير العمل والاطلاع على تنفيذ الإجراءات المعتمدة.


واعتمد مصرف سورية المركزي حزمة من المعايير لتقييم أداء المصارف العامة والخاصة المشاركة في عملية استبدال العملة.


وأكد مصرف سورية أن عملية التقييم ستتم وفق مجموع كلي قدره 100 نقطة، موزعة على عدة معايير، منها 25 نقطة لإجمالي قيمة المبالغ المستبدلة وانتظام وتيرة العمل والقدرة على تلبية الطلب دون اختناقات.