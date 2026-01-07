The Syrian Ministry of Economy and Trade has extended the validity of the commercial register granted during the year 2025, until the end of the premises or administration period, whichever comes first, provided that it is renewed during the same month of the year 2026 in which it was issued.



The Ministry of Economy stated: "The extension comes within the framework of simplifying procedures and ensuring the smooth operation of work, in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Law and the Commercial Law."



The ministry called on the directorates of internal trade and consumer protection in the provinces, as well as the companies' departments and commercial register offices, to adhere to the content of the decision, each within its jurisdiction, to ensure proper implementation and facilitate procedures for economic activities.



On another note, the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader Al-Hosari, confirmed that the process of exchanging the Syrian pound is proceeding smoothly and in an organized manner, and there are no significant obstacles reported so far.



No Need to Rush



Al-Hosari explained, following a field tour of currency exchange centers in Damascus, that there is no need to rush the exchange, as the deadlines will be extended when necessary, allowing everyone to complete the process comfortably and without pressure.



He stated: "The goal is for the exchange process to take place easily and smoothly," urging adherence to the instructions and following official updates continuously.



Performance Evaluation



Last Sunday, the Minister of Economy and Trade, Nidal Al-Shaar, and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader Al-Hosari, conducted a field tour of several currency exchange centers in Damascus, where they monitored the workflow and reviewed the implementation of the adopted procedures.



The Central Bank of Syria has adopted a set of criteria to evaluate the performance of public and private banks participating in the currency exchange process.



The Central Bank confirmed that the evaluation process will be conducted based on a total score of 100 points, distributed across several criteria, including 25 points for the total value of exchanged amounts, the regularity of the workflow, and the ability to meet demand without bottlenecks.