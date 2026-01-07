حققت المملكة إنجازًا نوعيًا في قطاع النقل البحري خلال عام 2025، بعد أن سجل أسطولها البحري نموًا بنسبة 32 مقارنة بعام 2024، حاصدة بذلك المرتبة الثانية عالميًا من حيث أعلى معدلات النمو ضمن دول مجموعة العشرين (G20).


وجاء هذا النمو المتسارع بما يحظى به قطاع النقل البحري في المملكة من تطور متواصل، مدفوعًا بمجموعة من المبادرات التنظيمية والتشغيلية، إلى جانب تمكين الاستثمارات، وتحديث الأطر التشريعية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأساطيل الوطنية.


وكانت المملكة قد سجلت مطلع عام 2024 نسبة نمو 6.4% مقارنة بعام 2023، مما يعكس تقدم المملكة عامًا بعد عام في قطاع النقل البحري.


ترسيخ مكانة المملكة


وأوضحت الهيئة العامة للنقل أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي ضمن مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، التي تهدف إلى ترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزًا لوجستيًا عالميًا، وتعزيز دور القطاع البحري في دعم سلاسل الإمداد، وتنمية الاقتصاد الوطني، ورفع كفاءة حركة التجارة الدولية عبر الموانئ السعودية.


وأشارت إلى أن هذا التقدم يؤكد التزام المملكة بتطوير منظومة النقل البحري وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يدعم استدامة القطاع، ويرسخ موقعها الإستراتيجي ضمن الدول الرائدة في هذا المجال.