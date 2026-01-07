حققت المملكة إنجازًا نوعيًا في قطاع النقل البحري خلال عام 2025، بعد أن سجل أسطولها البحري نموًا بنسبة 32 مقارنة بعام 2024، حاصدة بذلك المرتبة الثانية عالميًا من حيث أعلى معدلات النمو ضمن دول مجموعة العشرين (G20).
وجاء هذا النمو المتسارع بما يحظى به قطاع النقل البحري في المملكة من تطور متواصل، مدفوعًا بمجموعة من المبادرات التنظيمية والتشغيلية، إلى جانب تمكين الاستثمارات، وتحديث الأطر التشريعية، وتعزيز كفاءة الأساطيل الوطنية.
وكانت المملكة قد سجلت مطلع عام 2024 نسبة نمو 6.4% مقارنة بعام 2023، مما يعكس تقدم المملكة عامًا بعد عام في قطاع النقل البحري.
ترسيخ مكانة المملكة
وأوضحت الهيئة العامة للنقل أن هذا الإنجاز يأتي ضمن مستهدفات الإستراتيجية الوطنية للنقل والخدمات اللوجستية، التي تهدف إلى ترسيخ مكانة المملكة مركزًا لوجستيًا عالميًا، وتعزيز دور القطاع البحري في دعم سلاسل الإمداد، وتنمية الاقتصاد الوطني، ورفع كفاءة حركة التجارة الدولية عبر الموانئ السعودية.
وأشارت إلى أن هذا التقدم يؤكد التزام المملكة بتطوير منظومة النقل البحري وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية، بما يدعم استدامة القطاع، ويرسخ موقعها الإستراتيجي ضمن الدول الرائدة في هذا المجال.
The Kingdom achieved a qualitative milestone in the maritime transport sector in 2025, after its maritime fleet recorded a growth rate of 32% compared to 2024, thereby securing the second position globally in terms of the highest growth rates among the G20 countries.
This accelerated growth comes as a result of the continuous development of the maritime transport sector in the Kingdom, driven by a set of regulatory and operational initiatives, alongside enabling investments, updating legislative frameworks, and enhancing the efficiency of national fleets.
At the beginning of 2024, the Kingdom recorded a growth rate of 6.4% compared to 2023, reflecting the Kingdom's progress year after year in the maritime transport sector.
Strengthening the Kingdom's Position
The Public Transport Authority indicated that this achievement aligns with the objectives of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to establish the Kingdom as a global logistics hub, enhance the maritime sector's role in supporting supply chains, develop the national economy, and improve the efficiency of international trade movement through Saudi ports.
It also noted that this progress reaffirms the Kingdom's commitment to developing the maritime transport system according to the best global practices, supporting the sustainability of the sector, and solidifying its strategic position among the leading countries in this field.