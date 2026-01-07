نفذت وزارة التجارة السعودية 173 حملة استدعاء منتجات وسلع معيبة خلال العام 2025م، شملت استدعاء 284 ألف مركبة معيبة، و129 ألف منتج استهلاكي معيب.


وبيّنت الوزارة ارتفاع وعي المستهلكين بأهمية حملات استدعاء السلع والمنتجات المعيبة وحفظ حقوقهم بإجراء الإصلاحات اللازمة مجاناً لدى الشركات والوكلاء المحليين، إذ ارتفعت نسبة الاستجابة لحملات الاستدعاء في 2025م بنسبة 13% عن العام السابق.


أبرز السلع


وتصدرت أبرز السلع والمنتجات المستدعاة، الأجهزة الكهربائية والإلكترونية، تلتها الأجهزة المنزلية، وألواح الطاقة الشمسية وغيرها.


وتواصل «التجارة» نشر حملات استدعاء السلع والمنتجات المعيبة عبر موقع مركز استدعاء المنتجات المعيبة.


يذكر أن وزارة التجارة أعلنت، أمس، نمو تجارة الأنشطة التجارية في القطاعات الواعدة في رؤية المملكة 2030 خلال العام 2025، موضحةً أنه تم إصدار أكثر 486 ألف سجل تجاري للشركات والمؤسسات ليصل إجمالي السجلات القائمة إلى أكثر من 1.8 مليون سجل تجاري.


10 ملايين منتج مغشوش


نفذت الفرق الرقابية لوزارة التجارة أكثر من 539 ألف زيارة تفتيشية على المنشآت التجارية في جميع مناطق المملكة، وأكثر من 25 ألف زيارة تفتيشية للمتاجر الإلكترونية خلال العام 2025.


وأسفرت نتائج حملات الوزارة الرقابية خلال العام 2025 عن ضبط أكثر من 10 ملايين منتج مغشوش، وعالجت الوزارة أكثر من 647 ألف بلاغ تجاري، شكلت بلاغات المتاجر الإلكترونية النسبة الأكبر منها بنسبة 41%، تلتها بلاغات الخلافات التعاقدية المرتبطة بأنظمة حماية المستهلك بنسبة 11%، وشكاوى الاستبدال والاسترجاع بنسبة 6%.