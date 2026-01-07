نفذت وزارة التجارة السعودية 173 حملة استدعاء منتجات وسلع معيبة خلال العام 2025م، شملت استدعاء 284 ألف مركبة معيبة، و129 ألف منتج استهلاكي معيب.
وبيّنت الوزارة ارتفاع وعي المستهلكين بأهمية حملات استدعاء السلع والمنتجات المعيبة وحفظ حقوقهم بإجراء الإصلاحات اللازمة مجاناً لدى الشركات والوكلاء المحليين، إذ ارتفعت نسبة الاستجابة لحملات الاستدعاء في 2025م بنسبة 13% عن العام السابق.
أبرز السلع
وتصدرت أبرز السلع والمنتجات المستدعاة، الأجهزة الكهربائية والإلكترونية، تلتها الأجهزة المنزلية، وألواح الطاقة الشمسية وغيرها.
وتواصل «التجارة» نشر حملات استدعاء السلع والمنتجات المعيبة عبر موقع مركز استدعاء المنتجات المعيبة.
يذكر أن وزارة التجارة أعلنت، أمس، نمو تجارة الأنشطة التجارية في القطاعات الواعدة في رؤية المملكة 2030 خلال العام 2025، موضحةً أنه تم إصدار أكثر 486 ألف سجل تجاري للشركات والمؤسسات ليصل إجمالي السجلات القائمة إلى أكثر من 1.8 مليون سجل تجاري.
10 ملايين منتج مغشوش
نفذت الفرق الرقابية لوزارة التجارة أكثر من 539 ألف زيارة تفتيشية على المنشآت التجارية في جميع مناطق المملكة، وأكثر من 25 ألف زيارة تفتيشية للمتاجر الإلكترونية خلال العام 2025.
وأسفرت نتائج حملات الوزارة الرقابية خلال العام 2025 عن ضبط أكثر من 10 ملايين منتج مغشوش، وعالجت الوزارة أكثر من 647 ألف بلاغ تجاري، شكلت بلاغات المتاجر الإلكترونية النسبة الأكبر منها بنسبة 41%، تلتها بلاغات الخلافات التعاقدية المرتبطة بأنظمة حماية المستهلك بنسبة 11%، وشكاوى الاستبدال والاسترجاع بنسبة 6%.
The Saudi Ministry of Commerce conducted 173 product recall campaigns for defective goods during the year 2025, which included the recall of 284,000 defective vehicles and 129,000 defective consumer products.
The ministry indicated an increase in consumer awareness regarding the importance of product recall campaigns and protecting their rights by having necessary repairs done for free by local companies and agents, as the response rate to recall campaigns in 2025 increased by 13% compared to the previous year.
Most Notable Products
The most notable recalled products included electrical and electronic devices, followed by household appliances, solar panels, and others.
The Ministry of Commerce continues to publish recall campaigns for defective goods and products through the defective product recall center's website.
It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday the growth of trade activities in promising sectors as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 during the year 2025, stating that more than 486,000 commercial registrations for companies and institutions were issued, bringing the total number of active registrations to over 1.8 million commercial records.
10 Million Counterfeit Products
The monitoring teams of the Ministry of Commerce conducted more than 539,000 inspection visits to commercial establishments across all regions of the Kingdom, and over 25,000 inspection visits to e-commerce stores during the year 2025.
The results of the ministry's monitoring campaigns during the year 2025 led to the seizure of more than 10 million counterfeit products, and the ministry addressed more than 647,000 commercial reports, with reports from e-commerce stores making up the largest percentage at 41%, followed by reports of contractual disputes related to consumer protection systems at 11%, and complaints regarding exchanges and returns at 6%.