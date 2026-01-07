The Saudi Ministry of Commerce conducted 173 product recall campaigns for defective goods during the year 2025, which included the recall of 284,000 defective vehicles and 129,000 defective consumer products.



The ministry indicated an increase in consumer awareness regarding the importance of product recall campaigns and protecting their rights by having necessary repairs done for free by local companies and agents, as the response rate to recall campaigns in 2025 increased by 13% compared to the previous year.



Most Notable Products



The most notable recalled products included electrical and electronic devices, followed by household appliances, solar panels, and others.



The Ministry of Commerce continues to publish recall campaigns for defective goods and products through the defective product recall center's website.



It is worth mentioning that the Ministry of Commerce announced yesterday the growth of trade activities in promising sectors as part of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 during the year 2025, stating that more than 486,000 commercial registrations for companies and institutions were issued, bringing the total number of active registrations to over 1.8 million commercial records.



10 Million Counterfeit Products



The monitoring teams of the Ministry of Commerce conducted more than 539,000 inspection visits to commercial establishments across all regions of the Kingdom, and over 25,000 inspection visits to e-commerce stores during the year 2025.



The results of the ministry's monitoring campaigns during the year 2025 led to the seizure of more than 10 million counterfeit products, and the ministry addressed more than 647,000 commercial reports, with reports from e-commerce stores making up the largest percentage at 41%, followed by reports of contractual disputes related to consumer protection systems at 11%, and complaints regarding exchanges and returns at 6%.