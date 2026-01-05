تعتزم السعودية إصدار سندات دولارية على أربع شرائح، وفقاً لما أفادت به خدمة «IFR».
وبحسب «IFR»، تسوّق السعودية لإصدار سندات بآجال استحقاق 3 و5 و10 و30 عاماً.
وأشارت إلى أن التسعير المبدئي لسندات السعودية لأجل 3 سنوات يبلغ 95 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية، فيما حُدد التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 5 سنوات عند 100 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية.
وبلغ التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 10 سنوات نحو 110 نقاط أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية، في حين قُدّر التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 30 سنة عند 140 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية.
استمرار النهج التوسعي
يذكر أن مجلس الوزراء، أقر ميزانية المملكة للعام 2026 بإيرادات إجمالية متوقعة تقدر بنحو 1.147 تريليون ريال، فيما يبلغ إجمالي النفقات نحو 1.313 تريليون ريال، ليصل العجز إلى 165.4 مليار ريال.
وتتضمن ميزانية السعودية 2026 زيادة بالإنفاق بنسبة 2% عن الميزانية التقديرية لعام 2025.
وتركز الميزانية الجديدة على استمرار النهج التوسعي، كما تمثل بداية المرحلة الثالثة من رؤية 2030 والتي تركز على تسريع الإنجاز وتكثيف جهود التنفيذ.
وتتوقع الحكومة السعودية نمو الاقتصاد بنسبة 4.6% في 2026 بدعم من الأنشطة غير النفطية.
وقدرت نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بمعدل 4.4% بنهاية العام الحالي، وأن يحقق الاقتصاد غير النفطي نمواً بنسبة 5%، وفقاً لبيان الميزانية.
Saudi Arabia plans to issue dollar bonds in four tranches, according to the IFR service.
According to IFR, Saudi Arabia is marketing the issuance of bonds with maturities of 3, 5, 10, and 30 years.
It noted that the initial pricing for the 3-year Saudi bonds is set at 95 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, while the initial pricing for the 5-year bonds is set at 100 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.
The initial pricing for the 10-year bonds is approximately 110 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, while the initial pricing for the 30-year bonds is estimated at 140 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.
Continuation of the Expansionary Approach
It is worth mentioning that the Council of Ministers approved the Kingdom's budget for the year 2026, with expected total revenues estimated at around 1.147 trillion riyals, while total expenditures amount to approximately 1.313 trillion riyals, resulting in a deficit of 165.4 billion riyals.
The 2026 budget includes a 2% increase in spending compared to the estimated budget for 2025.
The new budget focuses on the continuation of the expansionary approach and represents the beginning of the third phase of Vision 2030, which emphasizes accelerating achievements and intensifying implementation efforts.
The Saudi government expects the economy to grow by 4.6% in 2026, supported by non-oil activities.
It estimated GDP growth at a rate of 4.4% by the end of the current year, with the non-oil economy expected to grow by 5%, according to the budget statement.