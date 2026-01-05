تعتزم السعودية إصدار سندات دولارية على أربع شرائح، وفقاً لما أفادت به خدمة «IFR».


وبحسب «IFR»، تسوّق السعودية لإصدار سندات بآجال استحقاق 3 و5 و10 و30 عاماً.


وأشارت إلى أن التسعير المبدئي لسندات السعودية لأجل 3 سنوات يبلغ 95 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية، فيما حُدد التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 5 سنوات عند 100 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية.


وبلغ التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 10 سنوات نحو 110 نقاط أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية، في حين قُدّر التسعير المبدئي لسندات أجل 30 سنة عند 140 نقطة أساس فوق السندات الأمريكية.


استمرار النهج التوسعي


يذكر أن مجلس الوزراء، أقر ميزانية المملكة للعام 2026 بإيرادات إجمالية متوقعة تقدر بنحو 1.147 تريليون ريال، فيما يبلغ إجمالي النفقات نحو 1.313 تريليون ريال، ليصل العجز إلى 165.4 مليار ريال.


وتتضمن ميزانية السعودية 2026 زيادة بالإنفاق بنسبة 2% عن الميزانية التقديرية لعام 2025.


وتركز الميزانية الجديدة على استمرار النهج التوسعي، كما تمثل بداية المرحلة الثالثة من رؤية 2030 والتي تركز على تسريع الإنجاز وتكثيف جهود التنفيذ.


وتتوقع الحكومة السعودية نمو الاقتصاد بنسبة 4.6% في 2026 بدعم من الأنشطة غير النفطية.


وقدرت نمو الناتج المحلي الإجمالي بمعدل 4.4% بنهاية العام الحالي، وأن يحقق الاقتصاد غير النفطي نمواً بنسبة 5%، وفقاً لبيان الميزانية.