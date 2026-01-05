Saudi Arabia plans to issue dollar bonds in four tranches, according to the IFR service.



According to IFR, Saudi Arabia is marketing the issuance of bonds with maturities of 3, 5, 10, and 30 years.



It noted that the initial pricing for the 3-year Saudi bonds is set at 95 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, while the initial pricing for the 5-year bonds is set at 100 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.



The initial pricing for the 10-year bonds is approximately 110 basis points above U.S. Treasuries, while the initial pricing for the 30-year bonds is estimated at 140 basis points above U.S. Treasuries.



Continuation of the Expansionary Approach



It is worth mentioning that the Council of Ministers approved the Kingdom's budget for the year 2026, with expected total revenues estimated at around 1.147 trillion riyals, while total expenditures amount to approximately 1.313 trillion riyals, resulting in a deficit of 165.4 billion riyals.



The 2026 budget includes a 2% increase in spending compared to the estimated budget for 2025.



The new budget focuses on the continuation of the expansionary approach and represents the beginning of the third phase of Vision 2030, which emphasizes accelerating achievements and intensifying implementation efforts.



The Saudi government expects the economy to grow by 4.6% in 2026, supported by non-oil activities.



It estimated GDP growth at a rate of 4.4% by the end of the current year, with the non-oil economy expected to grow by 5%, according to the budget statement.