شهّرت وزارة التجارة بمقيم أفغاني الجنسية، بعد صدور حكم قضائي يدينه بارتكاب جريمة التستر في قطاع المطاعم.


وضبطت الوزارة أدلة مادية تؤكد تصرف الوافد في المنشأة الواقعة بمدينة بريدة تصرف المالك، وتوريد البضائع، ودفع إيجارات المقر، ومرتبات العمالة، وتحصيل إيرادات النشاط التجاري، وتحويل الأموال إلى خارج المملكة.


ونشرت الوزارة منطوق الحكم القضائي الصادر من المحكمة الجزائية بالرياض المتضمن السجن مدة 4 أشهر، وغرامة مالية عشرة آلاف ريال، وإبعاد المتستر عليه عن المملكة وعدم السماح له بالعودة للعمل، ونشر الحكم على نفقته.


عقوبات مترتبة


يذكر أن نظام مكافحة التستر تضمن عقوبات تبعية مترتبة على ارتكاب جريمة التستر تتمثل في حل المنشأة محل الجريمة وشطب السجل التجاري وإلغاء الترخيص، ومنع المتستر من مزاولة النشاط محل الجريمة والنشاط التجاري مدة 5 سنوات، وإبعاد المتستر عليهم.


ووفقًا لنظام مكافحة التستر تُفرض عقوبات بالسجن لمدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى خمسة ملايين ريال، وحجز ومصادرة الأموال غير المشروعة بعد صدور أحكام قضائية نهائية ضد المتورطين.