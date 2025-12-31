The Ministry of Commerce has publicized the case of an Afghan national after a court ruling convicted him of committing a concealment crime in the restaurant sector.



The ministry seized material evidence confirming that the expatriate acted as the owner of the establishment located in the city of Buraidah, including supplying goods, paying rent for the premises, paying employee salaries, collecting revenues from the commercial activity, and transferring funds outside the Kingdom.



The ministry published the text of the court ruling issued by the Criminal Court in Riyadh, which included a prison sentence of 4 months, a financial fine of ten thousand riyals, deportation of the concealed individual from the Kingdom, prohibition of his return to work, and publication of the ruling at his expense.



Consequential Penalties



It is worth noting that the Anti-Concealment Law includes consequential penalties for committing the concealment crime, which consist of dissolving the establishment involved in the crime, canceling the commercial registration, and revoking the license, as well as preventing the concealer from engaging in the activity related to the crime and commercial activity for a period of 5 years, and deporting those who were concealed.



According to the Anti-Concealment Law, penalties of imprisonment for up to five years, financial fines of up to five million riyals, and the seizure and confiscation of illegal funds are imposed after final court rulings against those involved.