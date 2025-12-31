A subsidiary institution of the People's Bank of China, responsible for the foreign exchange trading system, announced a modification of the weights of major currencies in the yuan's valuation basket, in a routine annual step to reflect changes in international trade.



According to the statement published yesterday (Wednesday), starting from January 2026, the weights of several major currencies will be reduced, primarily the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, and the Australian dollar, while the proportions of some other currencies such as the Hong Kong dollar, the Thai baht, and the South Korean won will be increased.



The statement indicated that the weight of the dollar will drop from 18.903% to 18.307%, while the weight of the euro will decrease to 17.862% from 17.902%, according to Western media outlets.