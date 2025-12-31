أعلنت مؤسسة فرعية تابعة لبنك الشعب الصيني، المسؤولة عن نظام تداول العملات الأجنبية، تعديل وزن العملات الرئيسية في سلة تقييم اليوان، في خطوة سنوية روتينية لتعكس التغيرات في التجارة الدولية.


وبحسب البيان المنشور أمس (الأربعاء)، فإنه اعتباراً من يناير 2026، سيتم خفض أوزان عدد من العملات الرئيسية، وفي مقدمتها الدولار الأمريكي واليورو والين الياباني والدولار الأسترالي، مع زيادة نسب بعض العملات الأخرى مثل الدولار الهونج كونجي، والبات التايلندي، والوون الكوري الجنوبي.


وأشار البيان أن وزن الدولار سيهبط من 18.903% إلى 18.307%، فيما سينخفض وزن اليورو إلى 17.862% من 17.902%، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.