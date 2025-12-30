أعرب وزير المالية السوري محمد يسر برنية، عن تفاؤله بمسار الليرة السورية خلال المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً أنها تتجه نحو الاستقرار في إطار حزمة من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية والنقدية التي تعمل عليها الحكومة السورية.
وأكد برنية أن الليرة السورية ستكون مستقرة، داعياً المواطنين إلى عدم القلق، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تحمل مؤشرات إيجابية.
وقال: «إن العملة الوطنية ستبقى مصدر ثقة واعتزاز لجميع السوريين، وتمثل رمزاً لهوية البلاد وتاريخها وحضارتها، وتعكس طبيعة الاقتصاد السوري، لا سيما طابعه الزراعي». ولفت إلى أن تعزيز الثقة بالليرة يُعد إحدى المحطات المهمة في مسار الإصلاح الاقتصادي.
سياسات مالية ونقدية
وأوضح وزير المالية أن الحكومة تولي أهمية كبيرة للتنسيق بين السياسات المالية والنقدية، مؤكداً وجود تواصل دائم بين وزارة المالية ومصرف سورية المركزي، ودعم الوزارة الكامل لاستقرار المصرف واستقلاليته.
ونوه إلى أن استقلالية مصرف سورية المركزي تمثل ركناً أساسياً في تحقيق الاستقرار النقدي، لافتاً إلى أن هذا التنسيق المؤسسي يسهم في تعزيز متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وبناء الثقة بالعملة المحلية.
مرحلة تبديل المفاهيم
وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وحاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية قد كشفا، أمس الإثنين، العملة السورية الجديدة.
وقال الرئيس السوري، خلال جلسة حوارية في حفل إطلاق الليرة السورية الجديدة أمس: «إن هناك الكثير من المفاهيم التي يجب توضيحها خلال مرحلة تبديل العملة، أولها أن تعديل الأصفار ونزع صفرين من العملة القديمة إلى العملة الجديدة لا يعني تحسين الاقتصاد وإنما هو سهولة التعامل بالعملة».
وأضاف الشرع: «تبديل العملة عنوان لأفول مرحلة سابقة لا مأسوف عليها، وبداية مرحلة جديدة يطمح لها الشعب السوري وشعوب المنطقة المتأملة بالواقع السوري الحديث».
The Syrian Minister of Finance, Mohammad Yaser Barnieh, expressed his optimism about the trajectory of the Syrian pound in the upcoming phase, confirming that it is heading towards stability within a framework of a package of economic, financial, and monetary reforms that the Syrian government is working on.
Barnieh affirmed that the Syrian pound will be stable, urging citizens not to worry, noting that the upcoming phase carries positive indicators.
He said: "The national currency will remain a source of trust and pride for all Syrians, representing a symbol of the country's identity, history, and civilization, and reflecting the nature of the Syrian economy, especially its agricultural character." He pointed out that strengthening confidence in the pound is considered one of the important milestones in the path of economic reform.
Financial and Monetary Policies
The Minister of Finance clarified that the government places great importance on coordinating between financial and monetary policies, emphasizing the continuous communication between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Syria, and the ministry's full support for the stability and independence of the bank.
He noted that the independence of the Central Bank of Syria represents a fundamental pillar in achieving monetary stability, pointing out that this institutional coordination contributes to strengthening the resilience of the national economy and building trust in the local currency.
Phase of Changing Concepts
Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader al-Hosri, revealed the new Syrian currency yesterday, Monday.
During a dialogue session at the launch event of the new Syrian pound yesterday, the Syrian president said: "There are many concepts that need to be clarified during the currency change phase, the first of which is that adjusting the zeros and removing two zeros from the old currency to the new currency does not mean improving the economy but rather facilitating transactions with the currency."
Al-Shara added: "The currency change is a sign of the end of a previous phase that is not mourned, and the beginning of a new phase that the Syrian people and the peoples of the region aspire to in light of the modern Syrian reality."