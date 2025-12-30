The Syrian Minister of Finance, Mohammad Yaser Barnieh, expressed his optimism about the trajectory of the Syrian pound in the upcoming phase, confirming that it is heading towards stability within a framework of a package of economic, financial, and monetary reforms that the Syrian government is working on.



Barnieh affirmed that the Syrian pound will be stable, urging citizens not to worry, noting that the upcoming phase carries positive indicators.



He said: "The national currency will remain a source of trust and pride for all Syrians, representing a symbol of the country's identity, history, and civilization, and reflecting the nature of the Syrian economy, especially its agricultural character." He pointed out that strengthening confidence in the pound is considered one of the important milestones in the path of economic reform.



Financial and Monetary Policies



The Minister of Finance clarified that the government places great importance on coordinating between financial and monetary policies, emphasizing the continuous communication between the Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Syria, and the ministry's full support for the stability and independence of the bank.



He noted that the independence of the Central Bank of Syria represents a fundamental pillar in achieving monetary stability, pointing out that this institutional coordination contributes to strengthening the resilience of the national economy and building trust in the local currency.



Phase of Changing Concepts



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria, Abdul Qader al-Hosri, revealed the new Syrian currency yesterday, Monday.



During a dialogue session at the launch event of the new Syrian pound yesterday, the Syrian president said: "There are many concepts that need to be clarified during the currency change phase, the first of which is that adjusting the zeros and removing two zeros from the old currency to the new currency does not mean improving the economy but rather facilitating transactions with the currency."



Al-Shara added: "The currency change is a sign of the end of a previous phase that is not mourned, and the beginning of a new phase that the Syrian people and the peoples of the region aspire to in light of the modern Syrian reality."