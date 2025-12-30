أعرب وزير المالية السوري محمد يسر برنية، عن تفاؤله بمسار الليرة السورية خلال المرحلة القادمة، مؤكداً أنها تتجه نحو الاستقرار في إطار حزمة من الإصلاحات الاقتصادية والمالية والنقدية التي تعمل عليها الحكومة السورية.


وأكد برنية أن الليرة السورية ستكون مستقرة، داعياً المواطنين إلى عدم القلق، مشيراً إلى أن المرحلة القادمة تحمل مؤشرات إيجابية.


وقال: «إن العملة الوطنية ستبقى مصدر ثقة واعتزاز لجميع السوريين، وتمثل رمزاً لهوية البلاد وتاريخها وحضارتها، وتعكس طبيعة الاقتصاد السوري، لا سيما طابعه الزراعي». ولفت إلى أن تعزيز الثقة بالليرة يُعد إحدى المحطات المهمة في مسار الإصلاح الاقتصادي.


سياسات مالية ونقدية


وأوضح وزير المالية أن الحكومة تولي أهمية كبيرة للتنسيق بين السياسات المالية والنقدية، مؤكداً وجود تواصل دائم بين وزارة المالية ومصرف سورية المركزي، ودعم الوزارة الكامل لاستقرار المصرف واستقلاليته.


ونوه إلى أن استقلالية مصرف سورية المركزي تمثل ركناً أساسياً في تحقيق الاستقرار النقدي، لافتاً إلى أن هذا التنسيق المؤسسي يسهم في تعزيز متانة الاقتصاد الوطني وبناء الثقة بالعملة المحلية.


مرحلة تبديل المفاهيم


وكان الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع وحاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية قد كشفا، أمس الإثنين، العملة السورية الجديدة.


وقال الرئيس السوري، خلال جلسة حوارية في حفل إطلاق الليرة السورية الجديدة أمس: «إن هناك الكثير من المفاهيم التي يجب توضيحها خلال مرحلة تبديل العملة، أولها أن تعديل الأصفار ونزع صفرين من العملة القديمة إلى العملة الجديدة لا يعني تحسين الاقتصاد وإنما هو سهولة التعامل بالعملة».


وأضاف الشرع: «تبديل العملة عنوان لأفول مرحلة سابقة لا مأسوف عليها، وبداية مرحلة جديدة يطمح لها الشعب السوري وشعوب المنطقة المتأملة بالواقع السوري الحديث».