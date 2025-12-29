The Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Kharif, confirmed that the Saudi-Tunisian Business Forum represents an important station for enhancing investment partnerships between the two brotherly countries and transforming promising opportunities into projects with tangible impact.



Al-Kharif stated during the Saudi-Tunisian Business Forum, which was held today on the sidelines of the twelfth session of the Saudi-Tunisian Joint Committee to discuss opportunities for enhancing investment partnerships between the two brotherly countries, with the presence of the Minister of Economy and Planning of the Republic of Tunisia, Dr. Samir Abdel Hafiz: "Today, we bet on investors, businessmen, and private sector leaders in both countries to lead the growth engine in promising sectors, including advanced industries, tourism, renewable energy, and mineral wealth. Our role as governments is to enable, legislate, and facilitate procedures, while the role of the private sector is to build, innovate, and transform these possibilities into productive projects and job opportunities, as well as shared success stories that reflect the feasibility and depth of partnership, towards comprehensive economic integration by leveraging the competitive advantages of both countries."



The Minister Al-Kharif emphasized in his speech the strength of the established Saudi-Tunisian relations, which draw their historical depth from the wise visions of the leaderships of both countries, and the high-level reciprocal visits that have formed the cornerstone in supporting economic movement and the tangible growth in trade exchange recently.



Investment Growth



For his part, the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning confirmed that the Saudi-Tunisian Business Forum represents a practical platform for enhancing investment partnerships between the two countries, pointing out the growth of Saudi investments in Tunisia in recent years, where the Kingdom is among the top ten investing countries, with total investments exceeding 375 million dollars by the end of 2024.



Abdel Hafiz noted that his country possesses competitive investment components, including an abundance of engineering and technical competencies, and its ability to accommodate major projects, especially in the sectors of renewable energy, automotive and aircraft components manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and food industries.



Prospects for Integration



For his part, the Chairman of the Saudi-Tunisian Business Council, Dr. Omar Al-Ajjaji, emphasized the importance of the private sector's role in enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries, indicating that the forum plays an important role in enabling the business communities to explore promising opportunities in both countries and opening wider horizons for integration in promising sectors, especially in industry, technology, and supply chains.



During his participation with a speech at the forum, the President of the Tunisian Confederation of Industry, Trade, and Handicrafts, Dr. Samir Majoul, affirmed the necessity of preparing a stimulating regulatory environment for investments and building sustainable strategic partnerships that contribute to increasing trade and investment exchanges between the Kingdom and the Republic of Tunisia.



The forum is organized by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources in cooperation with the Ministry of Investment and the Federation of Saudi Chambers, with the participation of official delegations and more than 300 representatives from the governmental and private sectors from both sides.