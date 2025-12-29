أكد وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريّف أن ملتقى الأعمال السعودي - التونسي يشكّل محطة مهمة لتعزيز الشراكات الاستثمارية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وتحويل الفرص الواعدة إلى مشاريع ذات أثرٍ ملموس.


وقال الخريف خلال ملتقى الأعمال السعودي - التونسي، الذي عُقد اليوم، على هامش الدورة الثانية عشرة للجنة السعودية - التونسية المشتركة؛ لمناقشة فرص تعزيز الشراكات الاستثمارية بين البلدين الشقيقين، بحضور وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط في الجمهورية التونسية الدكتور سمير عبدالحفيظ: «نراهن اليوم على المستثمرين ورجال الأعمال وقادة القطاع الخاص في البلدين لقيادة قاطرة النمو في قطاعاتٍ واعدة، تشمل الصناعات المتقدمة، والسياحة، والطاقة المتجددة، والثروة المعدنية، فدورنا كحكومات هو التمكين والتشريع وتيسير الإجراءات، ودور القطاع الخاص يتمثّل في البناء والابتكار وتحويل هذه الممكنات إلى مشاريع منتجة وفرص عمل، وقصص نجاح مشتركة تعكس جدوى الشراكة وعمقها، نحو تكامل اقتصادي شامل بالاستفادة من المزايا التنافسية لكلا البلدين».


ونوه الوزير الخريّف في كلمته، بمتانة العلاقات السعودية - التونسية الراسخة التي تستمد عمقها التاريخي من الرؤى السديدة لقيادتي البلدين، والزيارات المتبادلة رفيعة المستوى التي شكّلت حجر الزاوية في دعم الحراك الاقتصادي والنمو الملموس في حجم التبادل التجاري أخيراً.


نمو الاستثمارات


من جانبه، أكّد وزير الاقتصاد والتخطيط التونسي، أن ملتقى الأعمال السعودي - التونسي يمثل منصة عملية لتعزيز الشراكات الاستثمارية بين البلدين، مشيرًا إلى تنامي الاستثمارات السعودية في تونس خلال الأعوام الأخيرة، حيث تعد المملكة ضمن أكبر عشر دول مستثمرة، بإجمالي حجم استثمارات يتجاوز 375 مليون دولار بنهاية عام 2024.


ولفت عبدالحفيظ إلى امتلاك بلاده مقومات استثمارية تنافسية، تشمل وفرة الكفاءات الهندسية والتقنية، وقدرتها على استيعاب المشاريع الكبرى، لا سيما في قطاعات الطاقات المتجددة، وصناعة مكونات السيارات والطائرات، والصناعات الدوائية، والصناعات الغذائية.


آفاق للتكامل


بدوره أكّد رئيس مجلس الأعمال السعودي - التونسي الدكتور عمر العجاجي أهمية دور القطاع الخاص في تعزيز التعاون الاقتصادي بين البلدين، مبينًا أن الملتقى يلعب دورًا مهمًا في تمكين مجتمعي الأعمال من استكشاف الفرص الواعدة في البلدين، وفتح آفاق أوسع للتكامل في القطاعات الواعدة، خاصةً في الصناعة والتقنية وسلاسل الإمداد.


وخلال مشاركته بكلمة في الملتقى، أكّد رئيس الاتحاد التونسي للصناعة والتجارة والصناعات التقليدية الدكتور سمير ماجول، ضرورة تهيئة البيئة التنظيمية المحفزة للاستثمارات، وبناء شراكات إستراتيجية مستدامة تسهم في زيادة التبادل التجاري والاستثماري بين المملكة والجمهورية التونسية..


ويأتي انعقاد الملتقى بتنظيمٍ من وزارة الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بالتعاون مع وزارة الاستثمار واتحاد الغرف السعودية، وبمشاركة وفود رسمية وأكثر من 300 ممثلٍ للقطاع الحكومي والخاص من الجانبين.