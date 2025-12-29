أقرت الجمعية العمومية لمجموعة بن لادن العالمية القابضة زيادة رأسمال الشركة عبر تحويل الديون القائمة إلى أسهم، بما يمكّن وزارة المالية السعودية من تملك 86% من الشركة بموجب القرار.


وأكد مجلس إدارة بن لادن العالمية القابضة أن قرار المساهمين يعكس الثقة بمسار الشركة واستراتيجيتها المستقبلية، مشيراً إلى أن الخطوة تمثل تحقيق استقرار مالي ودعماً لتوجهات الشركة التطويرية.


وبموجب هذه الصفقة، ستتمكن الشركة من تسوية ديونها القائمة وتحسين مركزها المالي، بينما تضمن وزارة المالية مساهمة مباشرة في مسار نمو الشركة وتعزيز استقرارها المالي.

إجراءات دعم


يذكر أن المركز الوطني لإدارة الدين في السعودية، أعلن سابقاً انتهاءه من ترتيب قرض مجمّع لصالح وزارة المالية مع عدد من البنوك المحلية والدولية بلغت قيمته نحو 23.3 مليار ريال.


ويأتي ذلك إلحاقاً لإعلان وزارة المالية عزمها اتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات لدعم مجموعة بن لادن؛ بهدف استقرار هيكلها المالي من خلال عدد من الترتيبات لسداد مستحقات البنوك النقدية، وذلك بالتنسيق بين الوزارة والمجموعة.


ويأتي ذلك استمراراً للدعم الحكومي الذي يحظى به قطاع البناء والتشييد مما يعزز استكمال المشاريع الحيوية وإيجاد فرص استثمارية جاذبة في القطاع تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030.