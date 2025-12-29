أقرت الجمعية العمومية لمجموعة بن لادن العالمية القابضة زيادة رأسمال الشركة عبر تحويل الديون القائمة إلى أسهم، بما يمكّن وزارة المالية السعودية من تملك 86% من الشركة بموجب القرار.
وأكد مجلس إدارة بن لادن العالمية القابضة أن قرار المساهمين يعكس الثقة بمسار الشركة واستراتيجيتها المستقبلية، مشيراً إلى أن الخطوة تمثل تحقيق استقرار مالي ودعماً لتوجهات الشركة التطويرية.
وبموجب هذه الصفقة، ستتمكن الشركة من تسوية ديونها القائمة وتحسين مركزها المالي، بينما تضمن وزارة المالية مساهمة مباشرة في مسار نمو الشركة وتعزيز استقرارها المالي.
إجراءات دعم
يذكر أن المركز الوطني لإدارة الدين في السعودية، أعلن سابقاً انتهاءه من ترتيب قرض مجمّع لصالح وزارة المالية مع عدد من البنوك المحلية والدولية بلغت قيمته نحو 23.3 مليار ريال.
ويأتي ذلك إلحاقاً لإعلان وزارة المالية عزمها اتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات لدعم مجموعة بن لادن؛ بهدف استقرار هيكلها المالي من خلال عدد من الترتيبات لسداد مستحقات البنوك النقدية، وذلك بالتنسيق بين الوزارة والمجموعة.
ويأتي ذلك استمراراً للدعم الحكومي الذي يحظى به قطاع البناء والتشييد مما يعزز استكمال المشاريع الحيوية وإيجاد فرص استثمارية جاذبة في القطاع تحقيقاً لرؤية المملكة 2030.
The General Assembly of the Bin Laden Group has approved an increase in the company's capital by converting existing debts into shares, enabling the Saudi Ministry of Finance to own 86% of the company under this decision.
The Board of Directors of Bin Laden Group confirmed that the shareholders' decision reflects confidence in the company's trajectory and future strategy, noting that this step represents a financial stabilization and support for the company's developmental directions.
Under this deal, the company will be able to settle its existing debts and improve its financial position, while the Ministry of Finance ensures a direct contribution to the company's growth path and enhances its financial stability.
Support Measures
It is worth mentioning that the National Debt Management Center in Saudi Arabia previously announced the completion of arranging a syndicated loan for the Ministry of Finance with several local and international banks, amounting to approximately 23.3 billion riyals.
This follows the Ministry of Finance's announcement of its intention to take several measures to support the Bin Laden Group, aiming to stabilize its financial structure through various arrangements to settle cash obligations to banks, in coordination between the ministry and the group.
This continues the government support that the construction and building sector receives, which enhances the completion of vital projects and creates attractive investment opportunities in the sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.