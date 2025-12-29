The General Assembly of the Bin Laden Group has approved an increase in the company's capital by converting existing debts into shares, enabling the Saudi Ministry of Finance to own 86% of the company under this decision.



The Board of Directors of Bin Laden Group confirmed that the shareholders' decision reflects confidence in the company's trajectory and future strategy, noting that this step represents a financial stabilization and support for the company's developmental directions.



Under this deal, the company will be able to settle its existing debts and improve its financial position, while the Ministry of Finance ensures a direct contribution to the company's growth path and enhances its financial stability.

Support Measures



It is worth mentioning that the National Debt Management Center in Saudi Arabia previously announced the completion of arranging a syndicated loan for the Ministry of Finance with several local and international banks, amounting to approximately 23.3 billion riyals.



This follows the Ministry of Finance's announcement of its intention to take several measures to support the Bin Laden Group, aiming to stabilize its financial structure through various arrangements to settle cash obligations to banks, in coordination between the ministry and the group.



This continues the government support that the construction and building sector receives, which enhances the completion of vital projects and creates attractive investment opportunities in the sector, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030.