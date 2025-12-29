انتُخب رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة ورئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، رئيسًا لاتحاد الغرف السعودية للدورة السادسة عشرة، وذلك للفترة من 2026 حتى 2029، في خطوة تعكس الثقة التي يحظى بها في الأوساط الاقتصادية والتجارية.
ويأتي انتخاب كامل في مرحلة تشهد فيها المملكة حراكًا اقتصاديًا واسعًا، مدفوعًا بمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تهدف إلى تنويع الاقتصاد، وتمكين القطاع الخاص، وتعزيز دور الغرف التجارية في دعم رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ورفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص في الناتج المحلي.
ويمتلك الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل خبرة طويلة في العمل الاقتصادي والمؤسسي، من خلال رئاسته لغرفة مكة المكرمة، إضافة إلى قيادته للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية، ما أسهم في تعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري على المستويين المحلي والدولي، ودعم المبادرات الاقتصادية ذات البعد التنموي.
Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, the elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber and the Chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, has been elected as the President of the Saudi Chambers Federation for the sixteenth term, covering the period from 2026 to 2029, in a move that reflects the confidence he enjoys in economic and commercial circles.
His election comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing extensive economic activity, driven by the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, empower the private sector, enhance the role of chambers of commerce in supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, and increase the contribution of the private sector to the gross domestic product.
Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel has extensive experience in economic and institutional work, through his presidency of the Makkah Chamber, in addition to his leadership of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, which has contributed to enhancing trade and investment cooperation at both local and international levels, and supporting economic initiatives with a developmental dimension.