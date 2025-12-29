انتُخب رئيس مجلس إدارة غرفة مكة المكرمة ورئيس الغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، رئيسًا لاتحاد الغرف السعودية للدورة السادسة عشرة، وذلك للفترة من 2026 حتى 2029، في خطوة تعكس الثقة التي يحظى بها في الأوساط الاقتصادية والتجارية.


ويأتي انتخاب كامل في مرحلة تشهد فيها المملكة حراكًا اقتصاديًا واسعًا، مدفوعًا بمستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030، التي تهدف إلى تنويع الاقتصاد، وتمكين القطاع الخاص، وتعزيز دور الغرف التجارية في دعم رواد الأعمال والمنشآت الصغيرة والمتوسطة، ورفع مساهمة القطاع الخاص في الناتج المحلي.


ويمتلك الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل خبرة طويلة في العمل الاقتصادي والمؤسسي، من خلال رئاسته لغرفة مكة المكرمة، إضافة إلى قيادته للغرفة الإسلامية للتجارة والتنمية، ما أسهم في تعزيز التعاون التجاري والاستثماري على المستويين المحلي والدولي، ودعم المبادرات الاقتصادية ذات البعد التنموي.