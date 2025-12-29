Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, the elected Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Makkah Chamber and the Chairman of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, has been elected as the President of the Saudi Chambers Federation for the sixteenth term, covering the period from 2026 to 2029, in a move that reflects the confidence he enjoys in economic and commercial circles.



His election comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing extensive economic activity, driven by the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy, empower the private sector, enhance the role of chambers of commerce in supporting entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, and increase the contribution of the private sector to the gross domestic product.



Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel has extensive experience in economic and institutional work, through his presidency of the Makkah Chamber, in addition to his leadership of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development, which has contributed to enhancing trade and investment cooperation at both local and international levels, and supporting economic initiatives with a developmental dimension.