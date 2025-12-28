A report from a specialized company revealed that 2025 was one of the most dangerous years in the history of cryptocurrencies, with the value of thefts in the market exceeding $3.4 billion since the beginning of the current year until early December.



The most notable of these thefts was the hacking of a platform last February, which alone caused losses of about $1.5 billion.



The report also showed a sharp increase in individual wallet hacks, with around 158,000 incidents affecting more than 80,000 victims throughout 2025.



Although the total value of stolen funds of this type has decreased compared to 2024, the number of incidents reflects an expanding targeting of individual users.



Wave of Volatility



In terms of trading, cryptocurrency prices fell during their latest transactions, as investors continued to avoid risk amid the wave of volatility affecting the digital asset market.



The price of Bitcoin dropped by 1.17% to $86,794.24. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is on track to record a weekly loss of 1.36%.



Negative Performance



Ethereum fell by 1.47% to $2,904.79, while Ripple decreased by 2% to $1.83, and Dogecoin, associated with billionaire Elon Musk, dropped by 4.27% to 12.15 cents.



In terms of overall market performance, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies declined by 1% to reach $2.93 trillion.



The negative performance of cryptocurrencies coincided with rising market volatility ahead of the expiration of Bitcoin futures worth $28 billion.