كشف تقرير لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة أن 2025 كان من أكثر الأعوام خطورة في تاريخ العملات المشفرة، فقد تجاوزت قيمة السرقات في السوق 3.4 مليار دولار منذ بداية العام الحالي وحتى مطلع ديسمبر الجاري.


وكان أبرز هذه السرقات اختراق منصة في فبراير الماضي، الذي تسبب وحده في خسائر بلغت نحو 1.5 مليار دولار.


كما أظهر التقرير ارتفاعًا حادًا في اختراق المحافظ الفردية، مع تسجيل نحو 158 ألف حادثة طالت أكثر من 80 ألف ضحية خلال عام 2025.


ورغم تراجع القيمة الإجمالية للأموال المسروقة من هذا النوع مقارنة بعام 2024، فإن عدد الحوادث يعكس اتساع دائرة الاستهداف للمستخدمين الأفراد.


موجة تقلبات


وعلى صعيد التداولات تراجعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال آخر تعاملات لها، مع استمرار تجنب المستثمرين للمخاطرة في ظل موجة التقلبات التي تمر بها سوق الأصول الرقمية.


وانخفض سعر البيتكوين بنسبة 1.17% إلى 86794.24 دولار. وتتجه العملة المشفرة الأكبر من حيث القيمة السوقية لتسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.36%.


أداء سلبي


وتراجعت الإيثريوم بنسبة 1.47% إلى 2904.79 دولار، وكذلك الريبل بنسبة 2% إلى 1.83 دولار، فيما هبطت دوج كوين التابعة للملياردير «إيلون ماسك» بنسبة 4.27% إلى 12.15 سنت.


وعلى صعيد مجمل أداء السوق، تراجعت القيمة السوقية للعملات المشفرة بنسبة 1% لتسجل 2.93 تريليون دولار.


وتزامن الأداء السلبي للعملات المشفرة مع تصاعد تقلبات السوق قبيل استحقاق عقود آجلة للبيتكوين بقيمة 28 مليار دولار.