كشف تقرير لإحدى الشركات المتخصصة أن 2025 كان من أكثر الأعوام خطورة في تاريخ العملات المشفرة، فقد تجاوزت قيمة السرقات في السوق 3.4 مليار دولار منذ بداية العام الحالي وحتى مطلع ديسمبر الجاري.
وكان أبرز هذه السرقات اختراق منصة في فبراير الماضي، الذي تسبب وحده في خسائر بلغت نحو 1.5 مليار دولار.
كما أظهر التقرير ارتفاعًا حادًا في اختراق المحافظ الفردية، مع تسجيل نحو 158 ألف حادثة طالت أكثر من 80 ألف ضحية خلال عام 2025.
ورغم تراجع القيمة الإجمالية للأموال المسروقة من هذا النوع مقارنة بعام 2024، فإن عدد الحوادث يعكس اتساع دائرة الاستهداف للمستخدمين الأفراد.
موجة تقلبات
وعلى صعيد التداولات تراجعت أسعار العملات المشفرة خلال آخر تعاملات لها، مع استمرار تجنب المستثمرين للمخاطرة في ظل موجة التقلبات التي تمر بها سوق الأصول الرقمية.
وانخفض سعر البيتكوين بنسبة 1.17% إلى 86794.24 دولار. وتتجه العملة المشفرة الأكبر من حيث القيمة السوقية لتسجيل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.36%.
أداء سلبي
وتراجعت الإيثريوم بنسبة 1.47% إلى 2904.79 دولار، وكذلك الريبل بنسبة 2% إلى 1.83 دولار، فيما هبطت دوج كوين التابعة للملياردير «إيلون ماسك» بنسبة 4.27% إلى 12.15 سنت.
وعلى صعيد مجمل أداء السوق، تراجعت القيمة السوقية للعملات المشفرة بنسبة 1% لتسجل 2.93 تريليون دولار.
وتزامن الأداء السلبي للعملات المشفرة مع تصاعد تقلبات السوق قبيل استحقاق عقود آجلة للبيتكوين بقيمة 28 مليار دولار.
A report from a specialized company revealed that 2025 was one of the most dangerous years in the history of cryptocurrencies, with the value of thefts in the market exceeding $3.4 billion since the beginning of the current year until early December.
The most notable of these thefts was the hacking of a platform last February, which alone caused losses of about $1.5 billion.
The report also showed a sharp increase in individual wallet hacks, with around 158,000 incidents affecting more than 80,000 victims throughout 2025.
Although the total value of stolen funds of this type has decreased compared to 2024, the number of incidents reflects an expanding targeting of individual users.
Wave of Volatility
In terms of trading, cryptocurrency prices fell during their latest transactions, as investors continued to avoid risk amid the wave of volatility affecting the digital asset market.
The price of Bitcoin dropped by 1.17% to $86,794.24. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization is on track to record a weekly loss of 1.36%.
Negative Performance
Ethereum fell by 1.47% to $2,904.79, while Ripple decreased by 2% to $1.83, and Dogecoin, associated with billionaire Elon Musk, dropped by 4.27% to 12.15 cents.
In terms of overall market performance, the market capitalization of cryptocurrencies declined by 1% to reach $2.93 trillion.
The negative performance of cryptocurrencies coincided with rising market volatility ahead of the expiration of Bitcoin futures worth $28 billion.