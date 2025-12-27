قفزت أسعار الذهب والفضة وسجلت مستويات قياسية جديدة بنهاية تداولاتها اليومية والأسبوعية أمس (الجمعة)، مدفوعة بالطلب على الملاذات الآمنة وتزايد التوقعات بخفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية مجدداً العام المقبل، في الوقت الذي شهدت فيه أسعار البلاتين والبلاديوم هي الأخرى ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً.


وصعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.5% إلى 4502.75 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 4530.60 دولار في وقت سابق من الجلسة.


وارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر فبراير0.7% إلى مستوى قياسي جديد عند 4533.60 دولار للأوقية.