قفزت أسعار الذهب والفضة وسجلت مستويات قياسية جديدة بنهاية تداولاتها اليومية والأسبوعية أمس (الجمعة)، مدفوعة بالطلب على الملاذات الآمنة وتزايد التوقعات بخفض أسعار الفائدة الأمريكية مجدداً العام المقبل، في الوقت الذي شهدت فيه أسعار البلاتين والبلاديوم هي الأخرى ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً.
وصعد الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 0.5% إلى 4502.75 دولار للأوقية، بعد أن سجل مستوى قياسياً جديداً عند 4530.60 دولار في وقت سابق من الجلسة.
وارتفعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر فبراير0.7% إلى مستوى قياسي جديد عند 4533.60 دولار للأوقية.
Gold and silver prices surged and recorded new all-time highs at the end of their daily and weekly trading yesterday (Friday), driven by demand for safe havens and increasing expectations for another cut in U.S. interest rates next year, while platinum and palladium prices also saw a noticeable rise.
Gold rose in spot transactions by 0.5% to $4502.75 per ounce, after reaching a new record level of $4530.60 earlier in the session.
U.S. gold futures for February delivery increased by 0.7% to a new record high of $4533.60 per ounce.