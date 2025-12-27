Gold and silver prices surged and recorded new all-time highs at the end of their daily and weekly trading yesterday (Friday), driven by demand for safe havens and increasing expectations for another cut in U.S. interest rates next year, while platinum and palladium prices also saw a noticeable rise.



Gold rose in spot transactions by 0.5% to $4502.75 per ounce, after reaching a new record level of $4530.60 earlier in the session.



U.S. gold futures for February delivery increased by 0.7% to a new record high of $4533.60 per ounce.