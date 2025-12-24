Asian stock markets closed their trading today with mixed results, amid low trading volumes at the end of the year and limited liquidity.



The Nikkei 225 index fell by 0.1%, while the broader Topix index declined by 0.4%.



The Shanghai Composite Index rose slightly by 0.3%, while the CSI 300 index remained almost stable.



The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong increased by 0.2%, while the Korean KOSPI index dropped by 0.2%, and the Straits Times Index in Singapore remained unchanged.



In contrast, the Indian Nifty 50 index rose by 0.2%, while the Australian S&P/ASX 200 index fell by 0.4%.



In yesterday's trading, stocks rose for the third day as positive momentum boosted gains in Wall Street, indicating that the anticipated year-end rally in global stocks is beginning to take hold.



Currency Markets



In the currency markets, the Japanese yen remained a key focus for traders, as it rose for the second day and surpassed the 157 yen level against the dollar.



This came after Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki, stated in an interview, "The country has full freedom to take bold actions regarding currency movements."



These remarks constituted the strongest warning yet to speculators, following the yen's decline to 157.78, even after the central bank raised interest rates last Friday.



As the yen's recovery continues, the dollar index continued to decline after recently dropping by 0.4%.