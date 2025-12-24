أغلقت أسواق الأسهم الآسيوية تداولاتها اليوم على تباين، وسط أحجام تداول منخفضة في نهاية العام وسيولة محدودة.


وانخفض مؤشر «نيكي 225» بنسبة 0.1%، بينما تراجع مؤشر توبكس الأوسع نطاقاً بنسبة 0.4%.


وارتفع مؤشر شنغهاي المركّب بشكل طفيف بنسبة 0.3%، بينما ظل مؤشر CSI 300 مستقراً تقريباً.


وزاد مؤشر هانغ سنغ في هونغ كونغ بنسبة 0.2%، بينما انخفض مؤشر كوسبي الكوري بنسبة 0.2%، واستقر مؤشر ستريتس تايمز في سنغافورة.


في المقابل، ارتفع مؤشر نيفتي 50 الهندي بنسبة 0.2%، وتراجع مؤشر S&P/ASX 200 الأسترالي بنسبة 0.4%.


وفي تداولات أمس، ارتفعت الأسهم لليوم الثالث بعدما عزز الزخم الإيجابي مكاسب الأسهم في وول ستريت، في إشارة إلى أن موجة الصعود المرتقبة لنهاية العام في الأسهم العالمية بدأت تترسخ.


أسواق العملات


وفي أسواق العملات، ظل الين الياباني محور تركيز رئيسي لمتداولي العملات، إذ ارتفع لليوم الثاني وتجاوز مستوى 157 يناً مقابل الدولار.


جاء ذلك بعد أن قالت وزيرة مالية اليابان ساتسوكي كاتاياما في مقابلة «إن البلاد تتمتع بحرية كاملة لاتخاذ إجراءات جريئة حيال تحركات العملة».


وشكلت هذه التصريحات أقوى تحذير حتى الآن للمضاربين، عقب تراجع الين إلى مستوى 157.78، حتى بعد قيام البنك المركزي برفع أسعار الفائدة، الجمعة الماضية.


ومع تمدد تعافي الين، واصل مؤشر الدولار تراجعه بعدما انخفض بنسبة 0.4% أخيراً.