أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية نتيجة الاكتتاب في طرح السندات أجل 5 سنوات بقيمة 70 مليار دولار، حيث جاء الطلب عليها في حدود المتوسط.
وبلغ سعر العائد على السندات الخمسية الأمريكية 3.747% من قيمتها الإسمية، وبمعدل تغطية للطرح بلغ 2.35 مرة.
وباعت وزارة الخزانة الشهر الماضي سندات مدتها 5 سنوات بقيمة 70 مليار دولار، وبلغ سعر العائد عليها 3.562% ومعدل التغطية 2.41 مرة من قيمة الطرح.
مقياس الطلب
يذكر أن معدل التغطية هو مقياس الطلب على السندات، حيث يشير إلى حجم الاكتتاب مقارنة بحجم الطرح.
وبلغ متوسط معدل التغطية في آخر 10 طروحات لسندات الخزانة الأمريكية أجل 5 سنوات 2.37 مرة.
وأعلنت الوزارة أخيراً، بيع سندات أجل عامين بقيمة 69 مليار دولار، حيث جاء الطلب عليها أعلى قليلاً من المتوسط.
ومن المقرر أن تعلن وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، في وقت لاحق، نتيجة الاكتتاب في طرح سندات مدتها 7 سنوات بقيمة 44 مليار دولار.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the results of the auction for the 5-year bonds worth $70 billion, with demand coming in around the average.
The yield on the 5-year U.S. bonds reached 3.747% of their nominal value, with a coverage ratio of 2.35 times.
Last month, the Treasury sold 5-year bonds worth $70 billion, with a yield of 3.562% and a coverage ratio of 2.41 times the offering amount.
Demand Measure
It is worth noting that the coverage ratio is a measure of demand for the bonds, indicating the size of the subscription compared to the size of the offering.
The average coverage ratio in the last 10 auctions of 5-year U.S. Treasury bonds was 2.37 times.
The department recently announced the sale of 2-year bonds worth $69 billion, with demand slightly above average.
The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to announce later the results of the auction for 7-year bonds worth $44 billion.