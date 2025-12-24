أعلنت وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية نتيجة الاكتتاب في طرح السندات أجل 5 سنوات بقيمة 70 مليار دولار، حيث جاء الطلب عليها في حدود المتوسط.


وبلغ سعر العائد على السندات الخمسية الأمريكية 3.747% من قيمتها الإسمية، وبمعدل تغطية للطرح بلغ 2.35 مرة.


وباعت وزارة الخزانة الشهر الماضي سندات مدتها 5 سنوات بقيمة 70 مليار دولار، وبلغ سعر العائد عليها 3.562% ومعدل التغطية 2.41 مرة من قيمة الطرح.


مقياس الطلب


يذكر أن معدل التغطية هو مقياس الطلب على السندات، حيث يشير إلى حجم الاكتتاب مقارنة بحجم الطرح.


وبلغ متوسط معدل التغطية في آخر 10 طروحات لسندات الخزانة الأمريكية أجل 5 سنوات 2.37 مرة.


وأعلنت الوزارة أخيراً، بيع سندات أجل عامين بقيمة 69 مليار دولار، حيث جاء الطلب عليها أعلى قليلاً من المتوسط.


ومن المقرر أن تعلن وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية، في وقت لاحق، نتيجة الاكتتاب في طرح سندات مدتها 7 سنوات بقيمة 44 مليار دولار.