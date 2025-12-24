The U.S. Treasury Department announced the results of the auction for the 5-year bonds worth $70 billion, with demand coming in around the average.



The yield on the 5-year U.S. bonds reached 3.747% of their nominal value, with a coverage ratio of 2.35 times.



Last month, the Treasury sold 5-year bonds worth $70 billion, with a yield of 3.562% and a coverage ratio of 2.41 times the offering amount.



Demand Measure



It is worth noting that the coverage ratio is a measure of demand for the bonds, indicating the size of the subscription compared to the size of the offering.



The average coverage ratio in the last 10 auctions of 5-year U.S. Treasury bonds was 2.37 times.



The department recently announced the sale of 2-year bonds worth $69 billion, with demand slightly above average.



The U.S. Treasury Department is scheduled to announce later the results of the auction for 7-year bonds worth $44 billion.