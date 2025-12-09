أكد وزير الاستثمار خالد الفالح أن قيمة الإصدارات المخصصة للاستثمارات الخضراء والتمويل المستدام بلغت 12 مليار دولار خلال العام الحالي 2025.


وأوضح في مؤتمر التمويل التنموي، أن المملكة تملك الحصة الأكبر في السوق فيما يتعلق بالتمويل الأخضر ومبادئ الحوكمة البيئية والاجتماعية وتمثل ثلثي الجهود على مستوى الشرق الأوسط، مبيناً أن صندوق الاستثمارات العامة له العديد من الصناديق الاستثمارية النوعية لسندات السوق الخضراء التي تمتد لمدة 100 عام والتي بدأت بالتداول حالياً وإصدارات أخرى عبر مكاتب الدين.


وذكر أن هنالك طلباً عالمياً على الاستثمارات الخضراء في السعودية وهيكلة الشركات تتعاون مع الحكومة في هذا السياق.


وأضاف أن هيئة السوق المالية حددت الأسس والقواعد الإرشادية لسندات الدين الخضراء مع تداول وذلك حول الائتمان الكربوني، حيث تُعد المملكة أكبر سوق في الشرق الأوسط وأكبر مزاد أُطلق عالمياً للائتمان الكربوني.


وأشار إلى أن المملكة وضعت مستهدفات قوية جداً يمكن تحقيقها بالذكاء الاصطناعي خلال الأعوام القادمة باستثمارات تقدر بنحو 30 مليار دولار تهدف لجعل المملكة مركزاً عالمياً للذكاء الاصطناعي.


* السندات الخضراء:


إصدارات بقيمة 12 مليارا.


السعودية تتصدر التمويل المستدام.


أكبر سوق ائتمان كربوني.


استثمارات ذكاء اصطناعي 30 مليار