Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih confirmed that the value of issuances allocated for green investments and sustainable financing reached 12 billion dollars during the current year 2025.



He explained at the Development Finance Conference that the Kingdom holds the largest share in the market regarding green financing and environmental and social governance principles, representing two-thirds of the efforts at the level of the Middle East. He indicated that the Public Investment Fund has many qualitative investment funds for green market bonds that extend for 100 years, which have started trading currently, along with other issuances through debt offices.



He mentioned that there is a global demand for green investments in Saudi Arabia, and corporate structuring is cooperating with the government in this context.



He added that the Capital Market Authority has set the foundations and guidelines for green bonds with trading concerning carbon credit, as the Kingdom is the largest market in the Middle East and the largest auction launched globally for carbon credit.



He pointed out that the Kingdom has set very strong targets that can be achieved through artificial intelligence in the coming years, with investments estimated at around 30 billion dollars aimed at making the Kingdom a global center for artificial intelligence.



