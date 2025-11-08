انخفض مؤشر ناسداك في آخر جلسة تداول له، مع طي المستثمرين لصفحة أسبوع متقلب مشوب بالمخاوف الاقتصادية والإغلاق الحكومي الأطول على الإطلاق، إضافة إلى التقييمات المرتفعة لأسهم التكنولوجيا التي قلصت من الإقدام على المخاطرة.


لكن الخسائر تقلصت بشكل كبير في أواخر الجلسة بعد تقارير عن إحراز تقدم في المأزق الذي يواجه الكونغرس، الذي أدى إلى أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.


هامش الخطأ


وقال كبير خبراء الأسهم في أحد البنوك الأمريكية تيري ساندفين: «من الواضح أن التوصل لحل لإنهاء الإغلاق سيعزز الثقة، لاسيما في وقت يضيق فيه هامش الخطأ».


وأضاف: «الأسهم في أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق والتقييمات مرتفعة، وفي حالة إنهاء الإغلاق، فسيكون ذلك أقل ما يشغل بال المستثمرين».


وتراجعت مؤشرات وول ستريت الثلاثة مقارنة بإغلاق يوم الجمعة الماضي، إذ سجل المؤشر ناسداك أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي بالنسبة المئوية منذ أواخر مارس، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من المبالغة في تقييم الأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي الأسهم التي منحت السوق جانباً كبيراً من زخمها الصعودي خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية.


السوق الصاعدة


وقال ساندفين: «فترات الصعود والهبوط وفترات التماسك جزء من المد والجزر الطبيعي للسوق الصاعدة».


وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 في جلسة الجمعة بمقدار 8.52 نقطة أو 0.13% ليغلق عند 6729.02 نقطة، في حين هبط 1.63% خلال الأسبوع.


وصعد المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 76.28 نقطة أو 0.16% إلى 46,988.58 نقطة، إلا أنه سجل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.2%.


وفي المقابل، خسر المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 47.87 نقطة أو 0.21% خلال الجلسة ليصل إلى 23,006.12 نقطة، بينما انخفض 3% خلال تعاملات الأسبوع.