انخفض مؤشر ناسداك في آخر جلسة تداول له، مع طي المستثمرين لصفحة أسبوع متقلب مشوب بالمخاوف الاقتصادية والإغلاق الحكومي الأطول على الإطلاق، إضافة إلى التقييمات المرتفعة لأسهم التكنولوجيا التي قلصت من الإقدام على المخاطرة.
لكن الخسائر تقلصت بشكل كبير في أواخر الجلسة بعد تقارير عن إحراز تقدم في المأزق الذي يواجه الكونغرس، الذي أدى إلى أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.
هامش الخطأ
وقال كبير خبراء الأسهم في أحد البنوك الأمريكية تيري ساندفين: «من الواضح أن التوصل لحل لإنهاء الإغلاق سيعزز الثقة، لاسيما في وقت يضيق فيه هامش الخطأ».
وأضاف: «الأسهم في أعلى مستوياتها على الإطلاق والتقييمات مرتفعة، وفي حالة إنهاء الإغلاق، فسيكون ذلك أقل ما يشغل بال المستثمرين».
وتراجعت مؤشرات وول ستريت الثلاثة مقارنة بإغلاق يوم الجمعة الماضي، إذ سجل المؤشر ناسداك أكبر انخفاض أسبوعي بالنسبة المئوية منذ أواخر مارس، وسط مخاوف متزايدة من المبالغة في تقييم الأسهم المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وهي الأسهم التي منحت السوق جانباً كبيراً من زخمها الصعودي خلال الأشهر القليلة الماضية.
السوق الصاعدة
وقال ساندفين: «فترات الصعود والهبوط وفترات التماسك جزء من المد والجزر الطبيعي للسوق الصاعدة».
وارتفع المؤشر ستاندرد آند بورز 500 في جلسة الجمعة بمقدار 8.52 نقطة أو 0.13% ليغلق عند 6729.02 نقطة، في حين هبط 1.63% خلال الأسبوع.
وصعد المؤشر داو جونز الصناعي 76.28 نقطة أو 0.16% إلى 46,988.58 نقطة، إلا أنه سجل خسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.2%.
وفي المقابل، خسر المؤشر ناسداك المجمع 47.87 نقطة أو 0.21% خلال الجلسة ليصل إلى 23,006.12 نقطة، بينما انخفض 3% خلال تعاملات الأسبوع.
The Nasdaq index fell in its last trading session, as investors turned the page on a volatile week marked by economic fears and the longest government shutdown in history, in addition to high valuations of technology stocks that reduced risk-taking.
However, losses were significantly reduced late in the session after reports of progress in the impasse facing Congress, which led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.
Margin of Error
Senior equity strategist at a U.S. bank, Terry Sandven, said: “It is clear that reaching a solution to end the shutdown will boost confidence, especially at a time when the margin of error is narrowing.”
He added: “Stocks are at all-time highs and valuations are high, and if the shutdown ends, that will be the least of investors' concerns.”
All three major Wall Street indices declined compared to last Friday's close, with the Nasdaq index recording its largest weekly percentage drop since late March, amid growing concerns about the overvaluation of AI-related stocks, which have provided much of the market's upward momentum over the past few months.
Bull Market
Sandven stated: “Periods of ups and downs and consolidation phases are part of the natural ebb and flow of a bull market.”
The S&P 500 index rose by 8.52 points or 0.13% on Friday to close at 6729.02 points, while it fell 1.63% during the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 76.28 points or 0.16% to 46,988.58 points, but it recorded a weekly loss of 1.2%.
In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite index lost 47.87 points or 0.21% during the session to reach 23,006.12 points, while it declined 3% during the week.