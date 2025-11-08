The Nasdaq index fell in its last trading session, as investors turned the page on a volatile week marked by economic fears and the longest government shutdown in history, in addition to high valuations of technology stocks that reduced risk-taking.



However, losses were significantly reduced late in the session after reports of progress in the impasse facing Congress, which led to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history.



Margin of Error



Senior equity strategist at a U.S. bank, Terry Sandven, said: “It is clear that reaching a solution to end the shutdown will boost confidence, especially at a time when the margin of error is narrowing.”



He added: “Stocks are at all-time highs and valuations are high, and if the shutdown ends, that will be the least of investors' concerns.”



All three major Wall Street indices declined compared to last Friday's close, with the Nasdaq index recording its largest weekly percentage drop since late March, amid growing concerns about the overvaluation of AI-related stocks, which have provided much of the market's upward momentum over the past few months.



Bull Market



Sandven stated: “Periods of ups and downs and consolidation phases are part of the natural ebb and flow of a bull market.”



The S&P 500 index rose by 8.52 points or 0.13% on Friday to close at 6729.02 points, while it fell 1.63% during the week.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 76.28 points or 0.16% to 46,988.58 points, but it recorded a weekly loss of 1.2%.



In contrast, the Nasdaq Composite index lost 47.87 points or 0.21% during the session to reach 23,006.12 points, while it declined 3% during the week.