The Director of the National Economic Council at the White House, Kevin Hassett, stated that the economic impact of the current government shutdown is greater than expected, emphasizing that the U.S. economy is likely to recover quickly once the shutdown ends.



Hassett added in an interview with Fox Business today (Friday) that construction projects have started to slow down, with the travel and leisure sectors being significantly affected, warning that continued flight cancellations for an additional week or two could lead to a short-term slowdown in the travel sector.



The White House economic advisor explained that the labor market has begun to show signs of weakness due to the uncertainty caused by the 38-day government shutdown.



Meanwhile, Hassett expressed his disappointment following comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell regarding the possibility of the bank halting interest rate cuts at the next meeting.