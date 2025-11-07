قال مدير المجلس الاقتصادي الوطني بالبيت الأبيض كيفن هاسيت، إن التأثير الاقتصادي للإغلاق الحكومي الحالي أكبر من المتوقع، مؤكدًا أن الاقتصاد الأمريكي من المرجح أن يتعافى بسرعة بمجرد انتهاء الإغلاق.


وأضاف «هاسيت» في مقابلة مع «فوكس بزنس» اليوم (الجمعة)، أن مشاريع البناء بدأت تتباطأ، مع تأثر قطاعي السفر والترفيه بشكل كبير، محذرًا من أن استمرار إلغاء الرحلات الجوية لمدة أسبوع أو أسبوعين إضافيين قد يؤدي إلى تباطؤ قصير الأجل في قطاع السفر.


وأوضح المستشار الاقتصادي للبيت الأبيض، أن سوق العمل بدأ يظهر علامات الضعف بسبب حالة عدم اليقين الناتجة عن الإغلاق الحكومي الذي استمر 38 يومًا.


فيما أعرب هاسيت عن خيبة أمله بعد تصريحات رئيس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي جيروم باول حول إمكانية توقف البنك عن خفض أسعار الفائدة في الاجتماع القادم.